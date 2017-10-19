Gilead: The Turnaround Begins

The Kite acquisition won't be accretive for at least 3 years. However, this level of strategic diversification is what investors wanted to see from Gilead.

Investment Thesis

As Gilead (GILD) approaches Q3 2017 results, the company will have a chance to prove to investors it is indeed succeeding in its turnaround efforts. Last quarter’s results - Q2 2017 - Gilead offered shareholders a pleasant surprise when it revised upwards its full-year guidance. It was a minor upward revision to its guidance that initially caused the investment community to reverse its opinion of Gilead. Then, truly igniting positive sentiments towards the company, while at the same time highlighting Gilead's undervaluation, came its acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE).

A Small Acquisition, A Big Impact

Kite Pharma seeks to treat certain cancers via cell therapy. More specifically, it uses patients' own immune cells to fight cancer. Namely, it attempts to target patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma through engineered cell therapies.

Importantly for investors, Gilead's efforts to diversify its revenue stream will have very likely set its shares on the path towards a strong recovery. Although it will cause a drag on Gilead's EPS for the first two years, the market largely dismissed this concern. In actuality, it will only start to be accretive to Gilead's bottom line after year 3. Nevertheless, this was just what the company needed to please investors.

I have been bullish on Gilead for some time, having initiated coverage in mid-January 2017, when the stock traded at $72 per share. At that time, I came under the usual criticism of not understanding value investing. Nevertheless, I persisted with following the stock, with a particularly bullish article at the stock's absolute nadir on May 23, 2017.

I had been hoping for some time that the company would put to use its strong financial position. At the end of Q2 2017, Gilead had a net cash position of approximately $10 billion. With a business that was so cash-generative, while at the same time facing strong secular headwinds, Gilead had little choice but to diversify away from HCV and HIV treatments. What had made Gilead so profitable to start with was that it was opting to cure, rather than just treat, HCV. Understandably, Gilead had a very strong ramp-up in revenue, but once HCV patients were treated, they were cured — they no longer had any need for Gilead's products.

HIV Sales

The HIV side of the business continues to perform quite satisfactorily. Seeing as how it was already up 19% year over year as of Q2 2017, management's forward guidance for fiscal 2017 was particularly rewarding to shareholders.

Since Gilead's HIV and HBV products sales are grouped under Gilead's non-HCV segments, it makes it difficult to forecast which aspects of this segment's overall revenue are likely to be the most significant drivers. Nevertheless, common sense dictates the HIV franchise is likely to continue to be the primary driver of this segment's overall growth.

Particularly noteworthy was the fact that management felt confident enough from its year-to-date results to update its full-year guidance by a mid-point guidance increase of $0.5 billion. This fact, in and of itself, evidently, caused despondent shareholders some glimmer of hope that the company's turnaround was further along than was initially assumed.

In the past few weeks, Gilead released positive and substantial news which the market appears to have, for all intents and purposes, fully ignored: trial results from its phase 3 study of fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50 mg). The results proved the drug to be non-inferior to the multi-tablet regimen containing a boosted protease inhibitor. This is a far superior method of administering the drug to HIV-1-infected adult patients. And might help prescribers to make it the drug of choice for HIV patients.

HCV Sales

Next, while its HCV total sales continue to decline, and are likely to end the year down at its mid-point guidance of $9 billion, these sales still provide Gilead with a meaningful cash stream.

Moreover, Gilead has been partnering with various groups, such as the German Liver Foundation, in an effort to raise awareness among baby boomers about the importance of being tested for HCV. The company expects an increase in newly tested patients could be meaningfully accretive to the company.

Additionally, Gilead's focus on treating HCV has now led it to having the widest portfolio of drugs available for treatment HCV. Its latest addition, Vosevi, a sofosbuvir-based, direct-acting antiviral regimen, meaningfully adds to the company's strategy. Vosevi is significant as it offers all the convenience of being a single table and cures HCV patients in need of treatment who were unresponsive to other, more traditional drugs. Since Vosevi was only recently FDA approved, we will have to wait for next week's earnings call for an update from management on its HCV strategy.

Valuation

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

In spite of the run on Gilead's shares, the table above clearly demonstrates just how cheap the stock is, both relative to its past 5-year average price and compared with its peer group.

Interestingly, even though in the past 5 years Gilead's stock traded in line with the rest of its peer group at 16.6x cash flow, currently it trades for less than half its own 5-year average, as well as practically half its peer group's valuation. This is ironic when we consider just how little CapEx Gilead has to invest into the company compared to its peers.

Takeaway

Gilead remains unjustifiably cheap. Admittedly, it has declining revenues as it has already successfully treated a large number of patients. Nevertheless, the company is still generating a significant amount of free cash flow and has a very solid balance sheet. Additionally, the company's acquisition of Kite should signal to investors that this management team is focused and actively seeking to diversify its revenue away from products facing permanently declining revenues.

