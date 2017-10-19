Goodyear: Huge Dividend Growth Potential

The shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) are up about 4% over the past twelve months, and in my view there are more gains to be had ahead. My reasons for saying so relate to the relative valuation and to the fact that management is doing right by shareholders. The fact of the matter is that the capital structure has more debt than I like to see, and the business is choppy, but these negatives are more than baked into the price. I’ll go through my reasoning in greater detail below by reviewing the financial history here, and by modeling likely future share price performance based on the dividend. I’ll also look at the relative valuation of the stock.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial statements at Goodyear indicate that the business is highly volatile. Both the top and bottom lines have jumped around dramatically over the past five years. In fact, revenue for the most recent full fiscal year is approximately 28% lower than it was in 2012. Net income, on the other hand is 590% higher over the same time period. Investors in this business should prepare themselves for volatility in the business.

Unlike many investors, I expect a certain level of volatility in results, given that the business cycle is still alive and well. The fact that so many investors become distressed by any choppiness in a business is perhaps a testament to the paucity of entrepreneurial fortitude amongst the investing class. In any event, I expect volatility in the business, and I expect that management will do whatever they can to mitigate the negative impacts of that volatility. On this score, management has been top notch. Over the past five years, management has returned just over $1 billion to shareholders, $785 million of which has come from share buybacks, the balance has come from dividends to common shareholders. I consider this to be a very good sign, and proof that management here is shareholder friendly.

The one problem that I have is the level of debt present. The weighted interest rate is at least 7.7% (I say “at least” because in the financial statements, long term debt and capital lease obligations are co-mingled, making it difficult to pin down what the cost of debt is). In any event, this is quite expensive. I’m not completely turned off by the debt, though for a few reasons. First, most of it (85.5%) is due after 2021, suggesting there’s little chance of a short term credit or solvency crisis. Second, the company has a substantial cash hoard representing 24% of the total debt and capital lease obligations. Finally, the debt level has actually been in decline since 2014, suggesting that the company is serious about paying it down.

Modelling The Dividend

Although the financial past may be interesting (to some at least), investors are obviously more interested in the future. For that reason, I must spend some time talking about my forecast for the shares over the coming years. In my view, the dividend is the most significant “driver” of value, so I’ll change it while holding everything else constant.

The dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 62% since the company started paying a dividend in 2013. I consider it unreasonable to forecast this rate of growth to continue, so I’ll assume a rate of growth more consistent with the more recent history. I’ll also try to remain as conservative as possible in my forecasts, as I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones. In my view, 10% is a reasonable growth assumption, given the history here, and given the fact that the payout ratio remains quite low (at ~17%).

When I perform this forecast on Goodyear Tire, I calculate a CAGR for the shares of about 11.4%. This is a very reasonable rate of return in light of the relatively low risks associated with this business.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GT would turn bullish with a daily close above $33.25. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $35.50 level over the next three months.

Today we will buy GT call options which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $32.75.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $35.50, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe GT is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

The Stock

The business itself may be fine, but if the share valuation is too rich, then even a great business will make a terrible investment. It’s with that in mind that I must spend some time talking about the stock. Whenever I buy stock, I like to find companies that trade at a significant discount to the overall market, as these investments are less risky than more expensive stocks. It’s almost a mathematical truism that the more you pay for any investment, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be. The less you pay for something may…repeat may…present great value. If a company has a better than average chance of growing dividends as Goodyear does, and simultaneously trades at a discount, then it’s probably a good investment. At the moment, Goodyear is trading at a 70% discount to the overall market, which is ridiculously pessimistic given the dividend growth possibilities.

Conclusion

In my view, Goodyear Tire & Rubber represents a great combination of growth company that trades at a very significant discount to the overall market. The company will continue to grow the dividend, and at some point the rising dividend will cause the shares to rise along with it. In my view, investors with a long term horizon would do well owning these shares in anticipation of that appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.