Verizon: In-Line Results Supported By Good User Metrics

Yesterday, I asked if Verizon (NYSE:VZ) could "carry the momentum forward", after having delivered a solid and potentially trend-reversing quarter in July. It seems as if the company answered my question directly, by unveiling this morning that it "built on 2Q momentum with strong 3Q results."

A first look into Verizon's results

Consensus expectations of $31.5 billion for revenues turned out to be a bit conservative, as Verizon delivered $31.7 billion with strength in both services (+2% YOY with wireless service revs higher sequentially for the first time in 12 quarters) and equipment. The solid performance, however, came mostly on the back of inorganic growth (primarily media and telematics), without which Verizon would have landed sales -2% below year-ago levels.

Despite another round of solid postpaid net adds of over 600,000 and contained postpaid churn of 0.97%, service margins came in significantly softer compared to 3Q16, down -180 bps. I believe the dip could be attributed to the introduction of the second wave of unlimited data plans that I discussed yesterday, considering that all the margin drag seems to have come from the wireless side of the business. If I am right, my predicted effect of the aggressive marketing strategy might have been accurate, with an improvement in user metrics countering the loss in profitability.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Opex kept up with the pace of revenue growth at +3%. I estimate that this increase in costs has accounted for a penny headwind to EPS on the YOY comparison. On the plus side, below-the-op line upside came in the form of a slightly better effective tax rate, while higher interest expenses driven by a heavier debt load ($117.5 billion in 3Q17 vs. $108.1 billion at the end of 2016) put a drag on earnings.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

As a side note and following up on my earnings preview, IoT posted a solid YOY increase of +55% and accounted for nearly one-fifth of the company's total revenue growth in the quarter. It is worth noting that (1) the great majority of this high double-digit growth rate is inorganic, with the organic piece driving a much more modest +13%, and (2) $375 million in IoT revenues is still peanuts compared to what Verizon produces in the core segments. But I urge the reader to keep an eye on this very small but fast-growing side of Verizon's portfolio. It could soon become the growth stabilizing factor to support the telecom giant in quarters when wireless or wireline services can't rise up to the challenge.

Last few words on Verizon's results and stock

Overall, I believe Verizon delivered a solid quarter that will please most investors. The good news came primarily in the form of sustained user metrics as opposed to robust organic revenue growth or improved margins. I didn't expect the earnings results to paint a much better picture than this.

On the investment opportunity, I maintain my same views from before the print: "I believe stocks of cash-cow companies like Verizon and AT&T should be appreciated for what they can do to a diversified portfolio. Investors who believe in the story might be better served by taking the long view on VZ, patiently collecting dividends and riding out the bumps along the way."

