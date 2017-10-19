Mystery Stock Theater 3000

“Please put your brain under the seat in front of you.”

- Crow T. Robot, Mystery Science Theater 3000

It is almost as if the stock market itself has been imprisoned on the Satellite of Love for the past eight years. No matter what bad economic or market-related movie is set before investors, stocks have shown the relentless ability to laugh it off while continuing to travel deeper into the universe of new all-time highs. And while risks continue to accumulate as each new bad geopolitical, economic and market data-related movie increases the potential that stocks may finally go insane and capitulate to the downside, the fact remains that stocks continue to effortlessly riff to the upside in the meantime.

All of this leads to an important worthwhile question – can we reasonably expect the economic and market “mysteries” that continue to confound both investors and central bankers alike to eventually propel the S&P 500 Index higher to 3000 and beyond? And if so, when?

Not Bullish. Bearish.

“Oh, man, that's so sad — look, they're taking the cake back!”

- Joel Robinson, Mystery Science Theater 3000

Before going any further, it is important to emphasize an important point. Considering whether the S&P 500 Index (SPY) may rise to 3000 is no more bullish than evaluating the likelihood of a decline in the headline benchmark index back to 1600 is bearish. One could actually make the argument that the exact opposite is true with a move to 3000 being bearish and a decline to 1600 being bullish.

Now if stocks were to rise to 3000 and beyond supported by sustained economic growth and sound underlying fundamentals, then that would be decidedly bullish. But that’s not what has been taking place for much of the last seven years now. Instead, stocks have been rising largely on hot air and the thrust of central bank stimulus. If anything, I would consider a rise by the S&P 500 Index (IVV) to 3000 and beyond anytime in the short term to intermediate term as far more bearish than anything else, as it would be akin to the Nasdaq (QQQ) climbing above 5000 back in the year 2000.

While I would not expect the same magnitude experienced by the NASDAQ in the eventual outcome for the S&P 500 Index the next time around, it is always worth remembering that the move in the tech heavy benchmark nearly two decades ago was subsequently followed by a push back toward 1000 on this same index just two short years later. Speaking of 5000, it is also worth recalling more recently the intrepid 2015 flight toward the sun with China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite (ASHR) traveling above 5000, for the second time in a decade no less, before subsequently falling back toward 2500 just six months later.

In short, considering the rise in a benchmark index beyond some headline-grabbing milestone driven largely by artificial and unsustainable forces is not bullish. If anything, it is increasingly bearish, as such a move only increases the magnitude of the subsequent pain that investors must endure once reality returns and the market undergoes the inevitable mean reversion process.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

“Gamera seems able to resist attacks by all offensive weapons known to us. Therefore, I am forced to admit there may be even greater catastrophes ahead.”

- Dr. Murase, Gamera: The Giant Monster, 1965

Why exactly could the S&P 500 Index (VOO) rise to 3000 in the coming months? The answer is simple. Why not?

Let’s consider the starting point. Yes, the S&P 500 Index is trading at 25 times trailing 12-month as reported earnings. Yes, this is its second highest valuation in history that is 25% greater than the peak stock valuations in 1929 and only exceeded by the +30 P/E multiples achieved during the peak of the dot.com boom, which is now regarded as one of the most epic asset bubbles of all time despite the repeated justifications by investors and even central bankers at the time about how the stock market paradigm had changed.

Yes, stocks (DIA) are expensive by historical standards even after accounting for historically low interest rates, which it should be noted are now steadily on the rise on the short end (BIL) of the yield curve (not the long end (TLT) of the yield curve, mind you, but this is a subject for another article). After all, interest rates were just as low in the 1950s at a time when economic growth was much stronger, yet stocks traded at multiples that were roughly half of what they are today. Fundamentally, the expected future returns for stocks is already decidedly poor and is becoming increasingly so with each new point added to the benchmark index.

So why then should we expect that the S&P 500 Index could continue to rise to 3000 and beyond in the near term? This, of course, represents another +17% gain on top of an index that has already advanced by +42% over the past 20 months and is now overbought from a technical standpoint and already rising well above trend. The answer once again? Why not.

When markets become disconnected from fundamentals, they are more prone to become increasingly disconnected from fundamentals before it’s all said and done. A market that is trading at 25 times earnings has already checked a good deal of rationale at the door long ago, so what’s a market trading at 26 times, 27 times, or 34 times earnings before it’s all said and done.

This is a market being driven higher by momentum. And it feels just as disturbingly wonderful today as it will feel disturbingly awful when this momentum finally runs out and starts heading in the other direction (see Nasdaq circa 2000 and Shanghai circa 2015 references above). Momentum driven markets do not die on valuation - they mean revert on valuation post mortem, but they don’t die from it. Instead, they either simply expire once the oxygen finally runs out.

Whether the eventual withdrawal of collective net global central bank stimulus over the coming year is what finally asphyxiates today’s bull market or whether it is something else entirely different remains to be seen. But in the meantime, the bull remains free to continue its expedition to the far reaches of the stock market universe including to boldly go where the S&P 500 Index has never gone before including to 3000 and beyond.

Rocket Fuel

“Ho, ho, ho, ho, staying alive, staying alive...”

- Tom Servo, Mystery Science Theater 3000

So what are the constructive events that could provide the rocket fuel to help propel the S&P 500 Index another +17% higher to 3000 and beyond over the coming year?

The first is corporate earnings. Yeah, I just got through saying that fundamentals don’t matter right now when it comes to stocks, but that’s only to the downside. When the momentum thrusters are firing on full blast, bad news is good news and good news is even better news. So even though current earnings have already been priced into the market about seven years ago now, any increase in earnings is still considered a good sign that the sustained expansion for which we have all been waiting for so long may be, just maybe, finally getting underway.

Corporate earnings have already increased by +20% since bottoming in 2016 Q1 (never mind that as of 2017 Q2, they are still below where they were three years ago in 2014 Q3), and the current quarter is expected to be record breaking with the reporting season off to a reasonably good start so far. As long as corporate earnings continue to rise, expect stock prices to follow suit regardless of their current valuation.

Taking this point about corporate earnings one step further, the possibility still exists that the global economy could just finally achieve the sustained economic recovery that has been so elusive for so many years throughout the post crisis period. Now it should be noted that it is unusual for an economy to achieve such a growth acceleration as late as it is in its economic cycle today, particularly when global sovereign and corporate debt levels are so high and when disinflationary/deflationary excess capacity remains widespread.

But hey, it was also unusual for Major League Baseball’s Barry Bonds to exhibit such an explosion in home run production after the age of 35. Good thing he was able to achieve such great production supposedly without any help and without any future consequences for himself and the game, right? Almost like science fiction.

Another factor that could help propel the S&P 500 Index to heights of 3000 and beyond is the U.S. dollar (UUP). The steady weakening of the U.S. dollar (USDU) has provided a meaningful tailwind to corporate revenues and earnings in 2017. It has also provided breathing room for emerging market (EEM) (EMB) economies to continue on their improvement path thanks to a lowering of the cost of servicing their dollar denominated debt.

The U.S. dollar recently bounced at the bottom end of its three year trading range, but it remains significantly stronger than the eleven year trading range that preceded it. If the U.S. dollar were to fall back into this prior trading range, this would provide a meaningful tailwind to corporate earnings that might just enable it to hit its lofty forecast targets that otherwise prove so elusive.

Then there is the non-U.S. marketplace. Sure, a number of European banks remain on life support despite the fact that the European Central Bank has been buying everything in sight. Sure, the European Union experiment continues to slowly unwind with individual countries breaking apart more lately than groups of countries joining together. Sure, the Japanese economy is still working to battle its way out of a quarter century deflationary spiral despite the fact that the Bank of Japan has been buying everything in sight.

Sure, global sovereigns around the developed (EFA) and emerging market world are carrying unprecedented levels of debt to accompany their modest economic growth rates. Despite all of these risk considerations, the fact remains that non-U.S. markets (ACWX) have lagged well behind the U.S. for many years now. And it is possible that sentiment is strong enough that recently improved growth prospects could result in these markets accelerating to the upside to catch up to the U.S. and bringing with it additional momentum to spill over into U.S. market itself.

Suppose some or all of these forces converge. It may be sufficient to keep the momentum fires that fuel the S&P 500 burning long enough to propel the Index to the 3000 milestone before it’s all said and done.

Exactly what might this path look like? To begin answering this question, given that the current market has been on its existing path for nearly two years, let’s extrapolate forward with the assumption that the market will continue on this path going forward.

This would imply the S&P 500 Index crossing the 3000 mark sometime in March 2019. And if some or all of the forces mentioned above came together in a constructive way and stocks were actually able to meet their lofty earnings forecast targets, this would imply earnings of $138 per share on the S&P 500 Index in 2019 Q1 and a GAAP P/E ratio of just under 22 times, which is expensive but certainly not egregious in the context of the current market environment.

All of this sounds nice, but it’s time to dress the previous paragraph in various caveats. First, it is never wise when forecasting to rely on basic extrapolation for anything. Just because this is the path that we have been on for the last two years does not mean that a new future path could not begin tomorrow. Second, it relies on the realization of a number of assumptions in order to give it any sort of fundamental justification, and we all know what takes place when we assume.

Investors assume as given future earnings forecasts that almost never get hit, they assume as given certain outcomes from policy actions that never come to pass, and they even assume as given certain policy actions that never actually get implemented. And with all of the expected changes looming on the policy front over the next 18 months, there’s a lot that can stand in the way of stocks successfully travelling from where they are today to the 3000 mark.

But to possibility still exists. And until the current trend in the market is broken, investors are well served to continue to position for such an outcome at some point down the road. For just as I always emphasize protecting against downside risk through broad asset class diversification that includes stocks, it is arguably just as important for investors to protect against upside risk that may include any given asset class within the diversification mix rising to previously unthinkable heights.

What lies after remains to be seen. Somewhere in the great beyond, I see a new wave of Congressional testimony seeking to explain what exactly went wrong this time around before it’s all said and done. Ah yes, a potential article topic for some future decade. In the meantime . . .

The Mystery Of Science And Theater In The Quest For 3000

“He learned almost too late that man is a feeling creature… and, because of it, the greatest in the universe. He learned too late for himself that men have to find their own way, to make their own mistakes. There can't be any gift of perfection from outside ourselves. And when men seek such perfection… they find only death… fire… loss… disillusionment… the end of everything that's gone forward. Men have always sought an end to the toil and misery, but it can't be given, it has to be achieved. There is hope, but it has to come from inside — from man himself.”

- Peter Nelson, It Conquered The World, 1956

Who knew that such wisdom about how the economy and capital markets are being managed to their detriment by policy makers today could come from a low budget, science fiction, creature double feature, B-movie from the mid-1950s that is so comically bad that it gets lampooned on a TV show by goof ball robots a few decades later? In certain respects, it says a lot about how disconnected from reality those “masters of the universe” that have been trying to micromanage the economy and financial markets for the past several decades have become. Oh, the "mystery" of it all.

The free market capitalist system is indeed great. But in order for this system to work properly, it must be left to its own devices. Its participants must have the ability to find their own way and to make their own mistakes. For just as firms such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) have admirably shown throughout history, the greatest successes are often achieved after having endured near crushing failure. It is the character that is built and the learning that comes from adversity, and it differentiates the strong from the weak.

Unfortunately, policy makers over the past three decades have embarked on the pursuit of perfection in the misguided attempt to end the toil and misery that comes with periodic economic recessions and market corrections.

But what they have instead unwittingly created is an environment of disillusionment that has included the formation of three asset bubbles, the subsequent collapse of two asset bubbles as well as the associated rise of social unrest that is now tearing sovereign unions apart while leaking its way into our elected global political leadership and may ultimately threaten the future viability of the entire Western free market system itself.

Until policy makers finally relent and allow the economy and its financial market to stand on their own and to endure the misery that has been already confronting the non-market participating masses for so many years now, the risk of future death, fire and loss will only grow.

The stock market and the economy including all of its participants can prosper in the future just as it has in the past, but the only way this outcome can come to pass is if market participants are set free and allowed to make the inevitable mistakes and endure the periodic failures that are a necessary part of realizing long-term prosperity and success. Policy makers cannot make the economy and the markets perfect. Instead, the achievement of prosperity, not perfection, has to come from within the free market participants themselves.

Perhaps it is time to send policy makers on their own journey on the Satellite of Love. While the viewing may be comically bad along the way, maybe they just might learn something before it’s all said and done.

