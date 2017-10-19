Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income

In this article we will examine RVT's dividend and how the position can fit in your portfolio. A closed end equity fund, the Royce Value Trust fund (RVT) primarily seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation and current income as a secondary objective by investing in small cap stocks.

Investment thesis: Use RVT as the core of your alternative income portfolio

Fund Overview

With almost $1.5 billion in net assets, over 30 years of manager tenure, and a history of outperformance, RVT is a well established fund for investors. At present, the position has enough trading volume to be a liquid investment.

Examining the distribution

Cash Flow

As you can see from the graph below, investing in RVT offers great cash flow for an equity position. The problem is that the payout is quarterly and tends to be volatile having fluctuated between 6%-15% yield since 2013. The reason seems to be because the fund's distribution policy is to pay 7% of the year's average NAV. Regardless RVT is not appropriate for retirees and other investors that rely on their portfolios for living expenses on this basis alone.

Tax Benefits

Because the majority of the fund's payouts are LT. capital gains, dividends, and return of capital, RVT is very tax-efficient to own which is of particular benefit to high-earning investors that need a tax break.

So is the fluctuating distribution a sign of trouble?

Not really. An analysis of RVT's financial statements shows that in 2016 (and thus far in 2017), the fund has been able to cover their expenses and distributions. Granted the vast majority of their distributions come from capital gains in their portfolio, that's not necessarily a bad thing because the underlying investments are equities, not debt. One thing that does jump out is the negative Undistributed Net Investment Income figure. The balance is small for now but something to watch out for in the future.

How to profit with RVT

Although RVT is a stock fund, the price performance does not offer the same growth potential as a core equity holding even net of dividends. As such, I believe that RVT is best suited as the core holding in an alternative income portfolio that is diversified to protect principal and generate tax-efficient income. When combined with REITS and long-term treasuries, total portfolio risk is reduced. The portfolio can also protect your portfolio from losses during bear markets if you allocate more to treasuries. To create more income, allocate more to RVT and IYR. The key is disciplined rebalancing to secure your profits.

Bull Market

Bear Market

