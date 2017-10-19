Another Dividend All-Star Falls Off The List

Since their Shaw Media acquisition, Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCPK:CJREF) has been on my watchlist but its subsequent debt load and cash flow concerned me which is why I had yet to initiate a position. On Wednesday, Corus announced mixed Q4 results posting a 37% EPS beat but missing on revenue as shares fell 2.43%. The main concern is both their Television and Radio segments failed to show any significant amount of top-line growth with the former posting a significant 5% drop in revenues. For dividend growth investors, the company also announced their monthly dividends for the next three months, inline with previous payouts which effectively ends their 14-year dividend growth streak. Although it may be disappointing, I believe it was a prudent one.

The Good News

Despite some of the negatives pressuring the stock on Wednesday, the news wasn’t all bad. The company did manage to deliver on a few key Shaw Media acquisition objectives. In my view, one of the most important was that the company aimed to achieve a net debt to profit below 3.5x by the end of the 2017 fiscal year. As of end of Q4, the company achieved their stated goal as their leverage ratio fell to 3.46x down from 5.17x a year ago. Of note, the company has stated that their goal is to hit 3.0x by the end of fiscal 2018.

Secondly, when the company first announced the Shaw Media acquisition, they spoke to annual cost synergies of C$40 to C$50 million. In the company’s release, the company claimed to have exceeded that target with the majority being captured in a 9% decrease in general and administration expenses.

Cash Flow

In their Q4 Report, the company also claims to have achieved their stated goal of significantly increasing cash flow. Although they raised free cash flow [FCF] from C$188.2 million to C$292.7 million, a 56% jump, I question if this is sufficient over the long-term. As a comparison, when the deal was first announced back in January 2016, the companies had a combined C$430 million in FCF based on the 2015 fiscal year. The difference is quite significant and even if one was to strip out the total acquisition-related expenses of approximately $32 million in 2016, there is still about a C$100 million gap. Which brings me to the company’s dividend. Corus paid out approximately C$141million in dividends in 2017 which is approximately 48% of FCF. Although this is reasonable, it does not consider the significant number of shares that were previously in lock-up status and only eligible to receive a DRIP. I’ve mentioned it a few times in my previous articles but as part of the acquisition, Shaw shareholders received 71 million shares all of which were required to participate in the company's DRIP, not eligible for cash dividends. This lock-up period expired August 31, 2017 and they are now eligible to receive cash dividends. As of end of Q4, the company had approximately 202.7 million shares outstanding. Although unlikely, if all were to elect to receive the cash dividend, that would reflect a potential cash outflow of approximately C$231 million based on their current annual payout of C$1.14/share. This also equates to 79% of free cash flow on a trailing twelve month basis. Although this is a slight improvement over where they were last quarter, it is not significant enough to ease concerns. Therefore, the decision to maintain an in-line dividend was not surprising and does demonstrate that management is cognizant of their current cash flow position.

No longer an All-Star and that’s OK

Dividend growth investors sometimes have strict investment rules, one of which is to only invest in companies that consistently raise their dividend YOY. Another is to eliminate their positions in companies that fail to raise YOY or cut their dividend. In either of these cases, Corus will no longer qualify as an investment. That being said, current investors are currently enjoying a 9% yield which is a nice buffer as they wait for management to improve operations. A dividend raise would have been a questionable move and investors can be confident that management is exercising conservative fiscal management. One little piece of news that wasn’t given much attention was their divestment of non-core assets (French-language specialty channels) to Bell Media for C$200 million announced on Tuesday. This will be a significant contribution towards their continued deleveraging and stated goal of 3.0x net debt to profit.

Moving forward, there are two key areas for investors to watch. As has been the case for the past year, their FCF progress will ultimately determine whether their current 9% yield is sustainable or if a dividend cut is on the way. The company has previously stated that their goal is to maintain their dividend at the current payout, but I do question if a 9% yield over the long-term is sustainable. Secondly, pay attention to see if they can return to generating top-line revenue growth on a consistent basis. As it stands, I continue watch Corus’ story unfold while I continue to sit on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.