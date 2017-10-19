Asset Sensitivity And Cost Restructuring Have Brought Comerica's Groove Back

Comerica (CMA) is something of an odd duck in its pond. Big enough to have to go through the CCAR process and operating across an extended geographic footprint, CMA is nevertheless quite a bit smaller than the likes of U.S. Bancorp (USB), PNC Financial (PNC), BB&T (BBT), and Fifth Third (FITB). It’s also uncommonly asset-sensitive and committed to business lending – residential mortgages and consumer loans make up less than 10% of the loan book – but has long struggled to achieve attractive operating leverage.

Odd isn’t always a bad thing, though, and Comerica is reaping the benefits of higher rates and a thorough restructuring effort. If U.S. growth can accelerate from here, driving better commercial loan demand, Comerica could really enjoy a run of strong earnings growth. That said, the share have shot up more than 50% in the last year, and more than 75% in the last three years, and it is difficult to see much undervaluation unless you factor in some combination of higher-than-expected rates, 3%-plus U.S. GDP growth, less regulation, and/or meaningfully lower corporate taxes.

Leveraging A Strong Set-Up

Comerica languished when rates were low, with minimal pricing leverage for its predominantly variable-rate commercial loans, weakness in its energy portfolio, and an unwieldy expense structure. All the while, though, Comerica had a very asset-sensitive balance sheet, making it one of the large banks most sensitive to rate increases. Now that those rate increases have come in, and the company is likewise leveraging an operational restructuring, the results are showing up.

Revenue rose almost 14% in the third quarter, outdoing even strong performers like PNC this quarter. Net interest income rose 21% despite a slight contraction (around 2%) in earning assets, as net interest margin improved more than 60bp from the year-ago period. With variable-rate loans resetting higher, Comerica saw its earnings yield rise about 66bp while its cost of funds was almost flat, letting those higher yields flow into the income statement. Fee income growth was much less impressive (up about 1%), though the company’s card business continues to grow nicely (up 12% this quarter versus last year).

Expenses fell 4% yoy on an adjusted basis, leading to significant leverage at the operating line; adjusted pre-provision profits rose almost 50% from the year-ago period.

Credit Growth The One Major “But”

Although several banks, including PNC and U.S. Bancorp, did okay on loan growth, Comerica’s performance was less impressive. On an end-of-period basis, loans declined very slightly, with C&I loans down 0.3%, and CRE/construction up about 2%. Core C&I loans were up almost 4% from the year-ago period, and auto floor plan lending was up close to 5%, but both energy and mortgage banking (different than direct mortgage lending) were down by double-digits.

I’m of two minds on the loan growth issue. First, that “core” middle-market business seems to be quite strong; I don’t think 4% growth is anything to apologize for when sector-wide commercial lending growth was approximately half that in the third quarter. That said, the numbers are what they are and the consolidated number was not that impressive.

Looking ahead, Comerica (like almost any other U.S. bank) would certainly benefit from stronger U.S. economic growth. I’m not sure how sustainable that floor plan lending growth can be in an environment where auto sales volumes are weakening and where many banks are pulling back on auto lending. Energy is a tougher call, though at less than 5% of the loan book it is not the threat it once was.

Restructuring Paying Off

For quite some time, Comerica has had an operating efficiency problem – from 2008 to 2016, the best reported efficiency ratio was around 63% and the number was usually in the high 60%’s; considerably worse than U.S. Bancorp (typically in the 50%’s) and worse than PNC (low 60%’s) or Fifth Third (low-to-mid-60%’s).

Some of this can be tied to the bank’s choppy geographic footprint (large operations in Michigan, California, and Texas) and some to the fact that it is big enough to have to undergo advanced regulatory scrutiny and compliance, but not big enough to really leverage those costs to the same extent as U.S. Bancorp, PNC, et al. And, perhaps, some of it can be endemic to the nature of the bank’s operations – although some business-focused banks (I’m thinking specifically of Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)) can be phenomenally profitable in terms of operating leverage, that’s not always the case and Comerica’s heavier skew toward C&I lending (as opposed to higher-yielding specialty CRE lending) could be the difference.

In any case, management was under serious pressure to “do something”, and they have responded. The “GEAR Up” project has seen the bank deliver meaningful reductions in branches (close to 10%), headcount (around 10%), and manager-level staff (more than 10%) since mid-2016, and there are still more savings to be realized through 2018. The efficiency ratio has already fallen into the 50%’s, and with operating costs now likely to show only minimal growth between 2015 and 2019 while revenue grows at a strong mid-single-digit rate, operating leverage should be a positive factor for once.

The Opportunity

Given its somewhat awkward size, I do wonder if more M&A will factor into Comerica’s future. The company is six years removed from its acquisition of Sterling (a Texas bank with over $5 billion in assets at the time) and it could make sense to try to build up areas like Southern California, Arizona, and so on. At a minimum, adding assets to better leverage its existing compliance/regulatory obligations makes sense to me, and could be a decent use of excess capital (of which Comerica has plenty).

On the other hand, it is at least possible that Comerica itself could be a target. Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (MTU) already has a presence in California and has spoken openly of its desire to be a top-10 U.S. bank; Comerica won’t get them there, but it would get them a lot closer. I’ve also seen speculation that banks like U.S. Bancorp, PNC, and BB&T could be potential buyers. U.S. Bancorp makes the most sense geographically (given its presence in California and the Upper Midwest), but management has talked down its M&A ambitions. PNC wouldn’t make all that much sense given its conservative approach (and its public comments on future bank M&A), but PNC has a high-quality middle-market lending franchise that could probably do a lot with Comerica. As for BB&T, they’re the most acquisitive name on the list and certainly interested in a bigger Texas presence, but I think it’d be a tough sell to shareholders given the multiples that would be involved and I don’t know if management would want to extend so far beyond its traditional geographies.

I don’t believe that a take-out is especially likely, but I do believe that Comerica can generate attractive growth from here by leveraging its exposure to higher rates and running more revenue through that more efficient operating structure. If U.S. economic growth cooperates, that should further stimulate loan growth and future revenue. I do have some concerns regarding deposit betas and loan competition, but nothing that is all that specific to Comerica.

My bigger issue is trying to assess the long-term earnings potential. A low-to-mid teens ROE would have seemed like a ridiculous target for Comerica in past years, but that’s why you can only get so far evaluating past performance. If Comerica really has turned the corner on its operating leverage and the U.S. economy/rate environment stays healthy for a while, it’s not ridiculous to think that ROEs could exceed 13%, supporting healthy mid-single-digit earnings growth (or in excess of 10% using 2016 as the starting point).

The Bottom Line

I though Comerica looked interesting a few years ago, and the main driver (higher rates) has finally come to pass. With the shares having appreciated this far, it's hard to call them undervalued. Stronger U.S. growth (fueling stronger commercial loan demand), lighter regulatory burden, and/or lower corporate tax reforms could all add value on top of my base-case assumptions, but today's price already factors in a mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth trajectory that I think leaves less room for disappointment than I prefer.









