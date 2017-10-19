FuelCell Energy From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

Is the risk worth the reward? That's something we need to discuss.

Two of my followers started yacking it up about FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and what a wonderful opportunity its preferred, FCELB, offered. I took a brief look and what I saw did not encourage me, but after some additional yacking I figured further research and an SA article was called for.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a FCEL preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type FCEL in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:

Here we learn that FCEL delivers efficient and clean solutions for the supply, recovery, and storage of energy via megawatt fuel cell systems. What concerns me most was its 1:12 reverse stock split in December 2015.



Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:





Here we learn that FCEL offers a single preferred, FCELB, offered at a coupon rate of 5.00%. I confess I don't like this coupon rate, but while doing that quickie research I learned its effective yield would be substantially greater because of its low current price. Additionally, its YTC would be off the charts.

Let's click on FCEL-B.





I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferred equities.

Although the convertible feature is usually confusing, I don't think that we'll have to concern ourselves with it for quite some time, if ever. For it to kick in its common share price is going to have to rise dramatically.

These shares were callable on 11/20/09 at $1,000.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means it is callable now and can be called at any time.

It pays a yearly dividend of $50.00, paid quarterly at the rate of $12.50 on 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, and 11/15.

At the time of its IPO, 3/14/05, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how FCEL performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that did not perform well and shows no indication of altering its recent horizontal movement, bouncing along at a relatively consistent low at around $2/share.



As a preferred investor, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner. And the recent performance of FCEL fails to instill the faith I need to prompt me to invest.

Undaunted, I plod on to FCEL's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below.



It has a small market cap of $132.17 million and lost $60.00 million on sales of $72.30 million. It shows a manageable debt/equity of 1.08 and LT D/E of 0.85. Its YTD performance has risen by 21.71%.

Consequently, Do I like this company enough to consider buying its preferred?

That's a very attractive yield at a very unattractive risk. However, it appears to have some positive aspects that should be taken into account. It's your money and your decision. I'm hoping that followers more familiar with this type of energy company will chime in with additional information. If so, and we are comfortable with the added color, this could be an interesting and lucritive investment opportunity.

