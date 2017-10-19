Fed Rate Should Be Raised To 4%: Taylor Rule

Note: This report was discussed in more depth with members of Banking on Financials community.

Last week, President Donald Trump met with Stanford University economist John Taylor to discuss his potential nomination to be the next Fed Chair. According to several people familiar with the matter, Mr. Taylor made a favorable impression on the President.

Although Jerome Powell is still considered the clear favorite, Taylor’s odds of becoming the next Fed chair have risen significantly. The PredictIt, an online prediction market, gives him a 17% chance.

The Taylor Rule

John Taylor is known for his research on modern monetary theory. In 1993, he introduced the so-called Taylor rule, which is now a part of a college-level macroeconomics course. Taylor rule is an interest rate forecasting model that should serve as a guideline for how central banks, such as the Fed, should set their benchmark rates in order to achieve both their short-term goal for the stabilization of the economy (employment/output) and their long-term goal for price stability.

According to the Taylor’s original formula, the Federal funds rate is a function of how far inflation and output are from their desired values. Below is a generalization of the original 1993 Taylor rule.

Modern macroeconomics courses present it in the following way:

Policy Interest Rate = Neutral Real Rate + Actual Inflation Rate + 0.5 * (Actual Inflation Rate – Desired Inflation Rate) + 0.5 * (Real GDP – Potential GDP)

Or

Policy Interest Rate = Neutral Real Rate + Actual Inflation Rate + 0.5 * (Inflation Gap) + 0.5 * (Output Gap)

The chart below plots the actual Fed funds rate (the white line) and a slightly modified version of the Taylor rule estimate (the blue line) over the past 30 years.

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart shows, there was a significant deviation between the actual fed funds rate and the Taylor rule prescription during 2003-2005. Notably, in 2015, John Taylor published an article saying that the 2003-2005 deviation was a major source of the housing bubble, the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the Great recession.

The Fed decided to hold the interest rate very low during 2003-2005, thereby deviating from the rules-based policy that worked well during the Great Moderation. You do not need policy rules to see the change: With the inflation rate around 2%, the federal funds rate was only 1% in 2003, compared with 5.5% in 1997 when the inflation rate was also about 2%. The results were not good. In my view this policy change brought on a search for yield, excesses in the housing market, and, along with a regulatory process which broke rules for safety and soundness, was a key factor in the financial crisis and the Great Recession. …. The decisions to keep interest rates very low in 2003-2005 came before the Great Recession. And there are clear causal mechanisms, such as the search for yield, risk-taking, and the boom-bust in the housing market which were factors in the financial crisis.

Since 2013, the Fed has again started deviating from the Taylor rule, and Mr. Taylor has been critical of that decision:

Some argue that rules based policy for the instruments is not needed if you have goals for the inflation rate or other variables. They say that all you really need for effective policy making is a goal, such as an inflation target and an employment target. The rest of policymaking is doing whatever the policymakers think needs to be done with the policy instruments. You do not need to articulate or describe a strategy, a decision rule, or a contingency plan for the instruments. If you want to hold the interest rate well below the rule-based strategy that worked well during the Great Moderation, as the Fed did in 2003-2005, then it’s ok as long as you can justify it at the moment in terms of the goal. Some argue that we should have QE forever, leave the balance sheet bloated, and use interest on reserves or reverse repos to set the short term interest rate. But the distortions caused by these massive interventions and the impossibility of such policy being rule-like indicate that QE forever should not be part of a monetary policy for the future. The goal should be to get the balance sheet back to levels where the demand and supply of reserves determine the interest rate. Of course, interest rates on reserves and reverse repos could be used during a transition. And a corridor system would work if the market interest rate was in between the upper and lower bands and not hugging one or the other.

Importantly, there are research reports illustrating that even small deviations from the Taylor rule could result in massive asset bubbles in housing markets and equity markets. Furthermore, some economists argue that the current deviation from the Taylor rule is the reason why US equity market keeps marching higher.

The Fed Funds Rate Should Be Raised To 4%

Below is the Taylor Rule model in Bloomberg. It suggests that the Fed should raise its policy rate to 3.74% from 1.25% currently. In other words, there is a 249bps spread between the actual Fed funds rates and the Taylor rule prescription.

Source: Bloomberg

There are several variations of the Taylor rule with different underlying assumptions as some economists introduced a higher weighting for the inflation gap or a lower inflation target. However, almost all of them suggest that the Fed funds rate should be much higher.

Source: Bloomberg

The table below summarizes the outcomes.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Final Thoughts

To be fair, we believe it is highly unlikely that even a Taylor-led Fed would increase rates to 4%. That being said, John Taylor maintains a strong belief in a rules-based monetary strategy. As such, if Mr.Taylor is nominated, he would most likely introduce a more-systematic and more rules-based monetary policy based on his research. That would likely result in higher interest rates and a more aggressive approach to shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet.

Lastly, we want to share a chart showing that until there is greater clarity about the next Fed chair, the market will most likely remain in a wait-and-see mode. However, if a more hawkish candidate is nominated (Kevin Warsh or John Taylor), expect a big rally in the bond yields (TBT) (TLT) (TMV) (IEF) (SHY) (TBF) and the dollar.

Source: Bloomberg

