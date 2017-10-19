5 Reasons Why I am Long Nordstrom

Background

If you live in Seattle, you might feel like Amazon (AMZN) is taking over the city. But, Seattle has incubated many other great companies over the years. For instance, Boeing (BA) employed hundreds of thousands in the area before moving its headquarters to Chicago. Of course, Starbucks (SBUX) came out of Seattle, as did Microsoft (MSFT), which is based in Redmond, just across the Lake Washington. And if you like shopping at Costco (COST), you can thank Seattle for that, too. Another great company that started and prospered in Seattle is Nordstrom (JWN); it was founded way back in 1901 by John W. Nordstrom. Many of the local companies have had their common shares pounded by the emergence of Amazon as an e-commerce superpower.

To be fair, Nordstrom (JWN) shares got hammered even before Amazon announced that it would acquire Whole Foods on June 24, 2017. Back in 2016 December, JPMorgan Chase analyst Matthew Boss came out with a sell rating on the stock based on discouraging traffic trends in light of increasing e-commerce. JWN shares fell nearly 9% to $49.22/share on December 16, 2016 (I'm using dividend-adjusted closing prices). The slide continued, and the shares traded in the low-$40 range throughout January-March 2017. Then, the shares begin to rise again to high-$40s. But, there was a soft earnings quarter, and the shares slid suddenly from $49.15 on May 10, 2017 to $40.49 by May 12, 2017. More recently, Nordstrom was said to be exploring a going private deal. But, then that effort apparently fell through (Seeking Alpha press release) and shares slid 5%.

In short, it's been an up and down year for Nordstrom. So, why should you give the stock a chance? Well, here are five reasons why I think it might be worth a look.

#1. Software Will Not Eat 100% of the World

We all get that retail is challenged. Amazon acquiring Whole Foods really spooked many sectors and not just department stores like Nordstrom and Macy's (NYSE:M); grocery chains like Kroger (KR) were hit hard, Target (TGT) and Costco (COST) fell notably. But, if you've shopped at these stores, you notice certain things. People continue to shop at them. It probably is true that some of the lower performers will get swept up and cleaned out, but there will be a market for on-the-ground foot traffic shopping.

That is to say, e-commerce will be a bigger slice of future of shopping, but it will not be all of the future shopping. The chart below illustrates increasing share of e-commerce retail sales. Yes, it's growing. And yes, it's still a small slice. Does this suggest that people may still go shopping in person?

#2. Last Store Standing: Nordstrom is Best of Breed

As we noted, the brick-and-mortar pie is shrinking. But, we can hypothesize that some of the lesser operators will be competed out of the market. If you had to pick a winner, then you might do worse than to pick Nordstrom. Among the premium department stores, Nordstrom has long had a solid reputation for being a top shopping destination.

I realize this type of statement is very qualitative and likely arbitrary. But, hear me out. When I walk into Nordstrom's flagship store here in Seattle, it's very clear that the store management has made an effort to understand the customer and to try its best to segment the customer base. Now, in a brick-and-mortar store, you're never going to be able to segment as well as you can online. But, I already mentioned my belief (in #1) that there will continue to be walk-in customers and those who best understand their customers will win.

Nordstrom understands its customers. You find a cafe at a Nordstrom store, and the coffee tastes better than it does at Starbucks. I'm guessing someone has done the research and found that its target demographics include the cafe-goers. The stores are bright, they are super clean, they are filled with trendy items, and you get the sense that not everyone can shop there. Heck, I can't afford to shop there (much), but I sure do enjoy walking through the store now and then. It is not a ho-hum experience of walking through a mall. Rather, you feel the glitz and the ritz of Nordstrom.

Finally, one more comment on this topic. I previously had read about Nordstrom's famous quota system. Sales employees would gather in the morning and run through their goals. It was a structured and competitive system. Now, when I asked a shoe sales associate if quotas still exist, I was told that they are now on salary. I'm not sure if that associate was lying, but I found an interesting anecdote on the job review site Glassdoor. It is a recent comment dating from October 2017, and it is from an employee who has been there 3+ years.

Source: Glassdoor - Nordstrom review.

As a pro, this particular employee said the co-workers were great and that wage and benefits were decent. Among the "cons," this former associate noted that the work entailed "intense, unrealistic sales goals."

Now, I don't know about you, but here is how I translate that: Nordstrom is not a place where I might want to work as a sales associate, but I sure would want my investment-company to be a goal-driven and intense place. I would not want my employees lounging without delivering results. So, this is a plus for me.

#3. Financial: Sales and Earnings Are Growing!

I'm going to share simply the high-level P&L, so this is simply a call for the reader to dig deeper. You'll find in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion further details about the Company's performance. Reviewing and digesting financial performance is a prerequisite to any investment. With that blanket statement, let me share the most recent quarterly results which show a growth trend over 2016.

Source: Nordstrom 2017 10-Q, quarter ended July 29, 2017.

You'll note that 6-mo sales for the period ended July 29, 2017 rose 3% over the same period 2016. Gross margins held steady at around 30%. Earnings on a per share basis (note the share re-purchase) rose nearly 10% on a diluted basis from 93 cents per share in 2016 to $1.02 per share in 2017.

Now, if you dig in further, you'll note that the 3% sales increase is from mixed sources. For instance, the full store performance declined but was offset by sales increases in Nordstrom Rack (the discount version of Nordstrom) and the online purchases through Nordstrom.com.

To some, the decline in the full US stores spelled doom and gloom. Recall the 9% one-day price drop upon JPMorgan Chase analyst report back in 2016 December. But, to me, it's the overall business that matters. Here, the narrative that I'm seeing is, this is a competent management team seeking growth to offset areas where there are challenges. This team is smart enough to adapt and that goes back to understanding its core customers. These figures are by no means a slam dunk win relative to the Amazon and e-commerce growth story. However, these numbers seem to me to be at least a sign that Nordstrom is not down and out. Instead, Nordstrom is like the rest of us in America.

These figures are by no means a slam dunk win relative to the Amazon and e-commerce growth story. However, these numbers seem to me to be at least a sign that Nordstrom is not down and out. Instead, Nordstrom is like the rest of us in America. If our parts of our job get automated, we adopt. We may go back to take some classes or learn a new skill to improve our productivity. If such efforts fail, we are willing to get up and look for opportunities elsewhere. I'm myself an immigrant and a naturalized American citizen. My home state is North Carolina, but I moved to Seattle for career opportunities. We adapt. We move. We figure things out. That's what Nordstrom seems to be doing, and it seems to be working!

#4. Nordstrom Has Options

On that last note, I feel like Nordstrom has options. Now, just as you might assign a value to your call option, so a business with options has a certain value. As of today (October 18, 2017), Nordstrom's market value was below $7 billion dollars. How much are Nordstrom's options worth on top of value you assign based on its earnings? As we saw in the financial break-out in #3, Nordstrom.com and Nordstrom Rack are growing. Are those businesses valued properly?

And speaking of earnings, how much should Nordstrom be worth based on actual earnings? The company has shared a full-year earnings estimate guidance of $2.85 - $3 per share, an upward revision. At the current share price of around $42/share, the implied PE is under 15 even at the lower end of the earnings guidance. In truth, the big holiday season is yet to come, and it appears that investors remain cautious. I think caution is prudent. That said, such a low PE ratio (relative to S&P 500) for a growing company may result in a margin of safety.

It would be remiss not to comment on the recent going private transaction discussion. As noted above, that talk fell through. To me, the very talk of going private indicated that Nordstrom has yet another option. These options create a price floor to an extent. Again, a margin of safety of sorts. Now, going private is a double-edged sword. You never know what price will be agreed upon in taking a company private. That said, the focus here is that the private transaction talk was scrapped. As someone who works in the financial industry, I was not surprised. Lenders are very cautious these days. There is a sense that valuations are high and that credit quality is declining. Going private typically takes bundles of debt to complete, and perhaps there was no appetite for additional debt here. (This last portion is purely speculation, so please take that for what it is worth. Basically nothing.)

#5. Nordstrom's Largest Shareholder Is Nordstrom

Now, what I discussed in previous points are largely qualitative. It's apples to some, and oranges to others. One (wo)man's trash is another's treasure. For me, there is an important thread that ties things together. And it is that of the management's and stakeholder's incentive. If the owners of a business are incented to succeed, then you feel better about partnering with those owners in a business.

Just step back and think about going into a business with someone. How do you know if you'd want to invest? You'd want to know that your potential partner is competent. For public companies, you mainly have to look to financial performance for that. You'd also want to know that the business is a good one that you care to be in. And among other factors, you'll want your prospective partner to have a skin in the game. And when it comes to that, Nordstrom family has quite the skin in the game.

Source: Nordstrom 2016 Proxy statement

As the proxy statement shows above, the Nordstrom family owns a big chunk of the business even over a century after its founding. Anne Gittinger with nearly 9% ownership is JW Nordstrom's granddaughter. Bruce Nordstrom is the largest shareholder with nearly 15% ownership. Bruce Nordstrom is JW Nordstrom's grandson and was formerly a chairman of the company. You'll note other family names down the top ownership list.

Summary

Nordstrom has been battered for a number of reasons, from poor in-store sales trends, from negative press, and from the perceived impact of Amazon's e-commerce growth and its newly forming brick-and-mortar presence.

However, upon closer look, it appears Nordstrom is growing, adapting, and may be attractively valued. Furthermore, the ownership structure is well-aligned with long-term shareholders. For these and other reasons, I believe Nordstrom is well worth a deeper look by an enterprising investor.

