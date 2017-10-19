eBay: Weak Forecast Reveals Platform's Questionable Longevity

The future of eBay's core business remains uncertain, as the e-commerce model has largely shifted away from auction-style purchases. StubHub, an eBay subsidiary, also continues to struggle in the U.S.

Shares of eBay tumbled nearly 6% in after-hours trading, ending a year-long rally that had taken the stock up as much as 30%.

In a largely expected turn of events, eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported a mixed quarter that disappointed Wall Street and knocked shares off its yearlong rally. This should come as no surprise to anyone: eBay has failed to impress investors (as well as its customers) for the past few years. This is a company whose zenith has passed; now begins its slow decline.

EBAY data by YCharts

The chart above shows eBay's meteoric performance in YTD17 prior to its Q3 stumble. As I wrote in my previous article, eBay's phantom rally seems to bear no fundamental support - it's a mystery why investors have bid up shares of a platform that is failing to meaningfully grow its customer base and show it has a defensible moat against Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). After all, nearly everything on eBay is a "Buy It Now" auction, no different than the instant purchases available on Amazon. Making it worse, eBay sellers gripe about the astronomical fees, limiting eBay's appeal to the critical constituents who supply it with the variety of goods it needs to succeed.

While a 6% drop in a name-brand stock typically makes it appealing for value investors, eBay is a name to stay away from. This is a company that belongs to the category of Yahoo, AOL, and Pets.com - hot concepts at first, but not resilient to changing times.

Q3 Recap

eBay's Q3 print actually wasn't all that gory, despite the drastic aftermarket trading. Revenue clocked in at $2.4 billion (+9% y/y), slightly ahead of consensus expectations of $2.3 billion. Pro forma EPS of $0.48 (vs. last year's $0.45) was right in line with Wall Street's expectations for $0.48.

Both of these results came in at the high end of the company's prior guidance - in its Q2 earnings release, eBay guided to Q3 revenue and pro forma EPS of $2.35-$2.39 billion and $0.46-$0.48.

See the company's summary results - taken from its press release - in the chart below:

Figure 1. eBay Q3 results

GMV (gross merchandise volume, or the measure of all sales on the platform in a quarter) is arguably the more important to keep a close eye on, as it's the true indicator of eBay's success with customers. GMV for Q3 tracked as follows:

eBay Marketplace, its core auction business, contributed $20.5 billion GMV (+9% y/y)

StubHub contributed $1.2 billion GMV (+2% y/y). Notably, StubHub GMV returned to growth this quarter, after posting its first negative GMV (-5%) in Q2. However, StubHub is clearly no longer the growth engine it was in the past

eBay Classifieds contributed $0.2 billion GMV (+19% y/y)

Margins, however, continued to decline in Q3. Q3 operating margin dropped 40bps to 24.0%, down from 24.4% in 3Q16. This is becoming a trend for eBay: in Q2, it suffered a 330bps decrease in operating margin.

Given the soft Q4 profit guidance coupled with in-line revenue estimates, it looks like eBay's shrinking margin trend isn't going to abate anytime soon.

Q4 Guidance Recap

It's really in its Q4 guidance that eBay really missed the ball. Management guided as follows:

Revenue of $2.58-$2.62 billion (+6-8% y/y in constant currency), on the high end of consensus of $2.58 billion

Pro forma EPS of $0.57-$0.59, on the low end of consensus of $0.59

At first glance, it doesn't look like too horrible of a miss. Upside on revenue, downside on profits, with no major deviance from Wall Street consensus on either. Why the cool reaction?

Most likely, investors' displeasure with eBay's guidance owes to the fact that Q4 includes the all-important holiday season, and is the company's biggest quarter by far. Despite what Wall Street had posted for expectations, investors wanted more. In addition, the profit shortfall combined with in-line revenues points to further margin compression, which isn't a trend that investors are too happy with seeing quarter over quarter.

For most technology and internet companies in the earlier or middling stages of their lives, margins are almost an afterthought for investors, as are profits. But in the mature stages - after all, eBay isn't growing double-digits anymore - it's profits that really count.

Quick Take

eBay is no longer an exciting company anymore, either to investors or to the buyers and sellers who (for inexplicable reasons) continue to use its platform (the company reported 168 million active buyers on its platform in Q3, by the way; and it lost a couple million after its sale of eBay India to Flipkart, according to its press release).

eBay is on a clear path to shrinkage. Though investors have rejoiced in the company's (very small) return to growth in FY17, a few quarters of growth (which followed a few quarters of decline, basically barely enough to recover the shortfall) is not enough to merit a 27% stock rally. Investors, upon seeing that eBay's critical Q4 wouldn't bring the upside they were hoping for, immediately cashed in on their profits and cut eBay loose.

EBAY EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

eBay's revenue and earnings valuation multiples, shown above, suggest that the company is still being treated like a growth company, with valuations above peer benchmarks despite its slow, single-digit growth in profits and revenue. The company's growth is very much at-risk, too, and a large miss in the critical holiday season (a likely event, given the unpredictability of consumer spending habits) could spell doom for the stock.

This risk is not worth the slight premium that eBay trades at. At this price, there are far better internet companies to invest in, those that might actually live to see 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.