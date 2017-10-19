Trade Your Index Fund For GE

Investment Thesis: General Electric's (GE) diversified business lines and global revenues make it very similar to an S&P 500 index fund. The discount at this point is extremely wide and we bet that GE outperforms the index over the next decade.

We are normally not interested in mega-cap stocks as the possibility to generate alpha is significantly lower than in the smaller companies. However, we have been watching the drama unfold in GE shares and felt that it has gone far enough where a position in the stock was merited. Let us explain why.

1) A significant margin of safety has developed

A decade of underperformance versus the S&P 500 has created a huge discrepancy in total returns obtained by investing in GE and the index.

Source: Tradingview.com

We view two reasons for this. The massive share issuance in 2009 by GE coupled and the big P/E discount. The first reason is legitimate but the second is more reflective of the market's moodiness. Viewed as a ratio to the index etf (SPY), GE shares are now cheaper than at any other time outside of early 2009.



Source:Stockcharts.com

The forward consensus P/E is now a 30% discount to the market which has turned 180 degrees from the heady days of Y2K where GE commanded a substantial premium. It has been a painful ride for investors as GE has taken several years to transform the business away from dependence on GE capital. But for investors who ready to look at this as a business going forward, there is definitely good news.



2) A good business mix

GE breaks down its revenues into 7 segments across two categories of Equipment and Services. The acquisitions and dispositions across the different business lines makes comparing numbers over time hard but GE has shown a steady growth in backlog in recent quarters.

Source: GE Presentation

Viewed collectively, we see the businesses as a good proxy for the S&P 500 index including mimicking a large stream of non-US revenues. The Aviation and Renewable Energy represent good areas of growth specially in emerging markets balanced by the defensive though growing Power, Healthcare and EC & Lighting segments. We are very bullish on oil prices and see the GE Oil & Gas business line as close to trough revenues and believe they should power GE's earnings in the years ahead.

3) The Dividend Cut?

Investors are never thrilled with a dividend cut and often even less thrilled with the prelude to the actual event. In GE's case the rumors have been swirling for some time and with the scars of the last dividend cut still deep set in investor psyche, the name of the game is to shoot first and ask questions later. With the payout ratio steadily increasing, a cut seems likely as the new CEO, John Flannery, takes the helm.

Source: Macrotrends.net

From our prospective when investing for yield we share the distaste for dividend cuts. However, ultimately it is the underlying earnings that interest us and we think GE can definitely deliver here.

4) When earnings are in a flux, use the Price to Sales ratio

It must be noted that there is a large range of forecasts for the forward earnings as the business is still being transformed and the business plans of the new CEO are yet to be revealed. This is evident in the wide range of analyst estimates from $1.25 to $1.85 a share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As such points the mean can be comforting albeit an incorrect measure to use. Given the large selloff in the shares and the focus of in the incoming CEO on efficiency, we think profit margins are likely to improve in the medium term. As such a Price to Sales ratio is a better valuation guide than a price to earnings ratio. Compared to what we consider its three closest competitors, GE's price to sales multiple suggests that there is a serious discount.

Source: Stock Analysis

5) Generate some Alpha...Swap some Index funds for GE

While index investing has continued to take in more and more investment dollars, we think GE's diversified business lines, low multiples, wide business moats and relative cheapness to the index, make this a good time to switch some funds out of the index etfs like SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and into GE shares. While we cannot predict what next years earnings will be for certain, we think that this is likely a very good point to pick up shares and generate some serious alpha without paying a 2-20 hedge fund fee. GE's discount to its comparable companies and to the index will not last forever and one has to generate the nerve to move when the time is right.

Conclusion

The dividend cut may happen or may not. GE certainly can afford to pay this with all the excess cash it carries on its balance sheet even if its underlying earnings take one to two years to get a good coverage of the dividend itself. We are indifferent. We think GE should do whatever allows it to focus best on turning the business into an efficient earnings generating machine. While Wall Street is not embracing the changes at the top, we see this as another example of the market making the news whereby the drop in share price has soured the mood and all actions are perceived as negative. We see opportunity in the selloff and have taken a position ahead of the Q3-2017 results both directly and by selling the Jan-2019 $23 puts for $2.25 each.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate GE a Buy and at 6.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also short GE Jan 2019, $23 puts.