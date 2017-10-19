High-Yield REIT Stock Yields 6.7%, Low AFFO Payout Ratio And Valuation, Dividend Upside

Shares are far from being overpriced, selling for less than eleven times 2017e AFFO.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a promising REIT to buy for a DGI portfolio. Lexington Realty Trust has solid portfolio and dividend coverage stats, including a low AFFO payout ratio, tilting the odds in favor of continued dividend growth. The REIT's shares are reasonably valued, selling for a low 2017 AFFO multiple. An investment in Lexington Realty Trust yields 6.7 percent.

While past dividend growth is no guarantee for a higher dividend in the future, it is nonetheless a strong indicator for continued dividend growth. Companies that have paid shareholders over a long period of time - like Lexington Realty Trust - are preferred investments to hold in a growth-focused dividend portfolio. Lexington Realty Trust has paid a dividend for 23 years, making it an interesting high-yield REIT choice with potential to expand investors' yield on cost over time.

Lexington Realty Trust - Snapshot

Lexington Realty Trust is a net-lease REIT active in the office and industrial markets. The REIT's portfolio consisted of 186 properties in 38 U.S. states at the end of the June quarter. Industrial and office properties make up the majority of Lexington's real estate portfolio.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust's office properties account for a little more than half of the REIT's revenues (53.3 percent) while industrial properties come in second, representing 41.2 percent of revenues. Lexington Realty Trust is highly diversified across multiple dimensions including property type, geographic location and industry.



Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust's portfolio occupancy and capital efficiency have consistently improved in the last several years. The REIT's occupancy rate hit 98.1 percent in the last quarter.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

How Safe Is The Dividend?

There are two ways to look at it. Investors can look at the REIT's financial covenants in order to identify possible cash flow risks, and investors can look at Lexington Realty Trust's dividend coverage stats in combination with its dividend history.

As to the first point, Lexington Realty Trust's high fixed charge coverage and debt service coverage ratios both reflect a strong cash flow position.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

As far as dividend coverage stats are concerned, there is a reason why Lexington Realty Trust has paid a dividend for 23 years.

Lexington Realty Trust has a moderately high degree of excess dividend coverage thanks to its recurring cash flow from its hybrid real estate portfolio. Based on Lexington's dividend coverage metrics, I consider the REIT's dividend to be reasonably safe.

Source: Achilles Research

As a matter of fact, Lexington Realty Trust is in a good position to grow its dividend in the future. Though the payout ratio has edged up a bit over time, Lexington's adjusted FFO payout ratio averaged only 66 percent in the last eight quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation And Yield

Lexington Realty Trust has guided for its adjusted FFO to fall into a range of $0.94-$0.98/share. Since Lexington's shares are selling for $10.43 at the time of writing, income investors are required to pay 10.9x 2017e AFFO for Lexington Realty Trust's growing dividend stream. An investment at today's valuation implies a (covered) 6.71 percent dividend yield.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust has robust portfolio and dividend coverage stats (near-perfect occupancy rates, low AFFO payout ratio) suggesting that income investors can rightfully bet on a growing dividend in the future. Lexington has consistently overearned its dividend in the past and the company has a lot of wiggle room when it comes to its financial covenants (no significant cash flow risks). The REIT's shares are reasonably valued at less than eleven times 2017e AFFO and they throw off a 6.7 percent dividend yield. The yield on cost will most likely rise in the future making Lexington Realty Trust an interesting income vehicle to include in a DGI portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.