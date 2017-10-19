Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - Tight Balance

Despite the bearish weather backdrop, storage injections are expected to remain below the five-year average.

This was 1 Bcf higher than our estimate of +50 Bcf and 4 Bcf lower than the consensus average of +55 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +51 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.646 Tcf. This compares to the +77 Bcf change last year and +78 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of 26 traders and analysts pegged the average at +55 Bcf with a range of +44 to +80 Bcf. We expected +50 Bcf and were 5 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 1 Bcf on this storage report.

Over the last six EIA natural gas storage reports, we have been off by just 1 Bcf in five out of the six reports. Our storage estimate is currently in line with EIA's storage figure, while consensus is off by 1 Bcf.

Looking at the implied balance, the EIA report was very close to what we had come up with:

Moving forward, readers should expect EIA to report higher storage figures than the ones we saw for the week ended Oct. 13. The current preliminary storage figure for the week ended Oct. 20 is +65 Bcf, or below the five-year average of +75 Bcf.

Although October has been rather bearish for natural gas given the low total degree days, the implied balance has been tighter than last year:

In addition, Lower 48 production has stalled since the stellar gains seen since the beginning of September. EIA's aggressive forecast (STEO) for Lower 48 production to exit 2017 at 77.44 Bcf/d will prove highly unlikely.

Source: HFI Research

