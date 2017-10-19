Hi-Crush Partners Making All The Right Moves

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) fulfilled its promise to re-instate its dividend and added in a bonus buyback program for good measure. With the company never having recovered from the drop in oil in late 2014, the company's prospects are significantly improving moving forward with its being the first mover in sand supply in the Permian Basin. Now, Hi-Crush is also one of the first of its peers to offer an attractive dividend again, but is it enough to draw in retail and institutional investors before the company's next expected earnings report due at the end of the month on October 31?

Hi-Crush announced a $.15 quarterly cash distribution per common unit ($.60 annually) starting in the third quarter of 2017, translating into approximately a 6.7% forward yield. This is a welcome relief for shareholders who have been without a dividend since late 2015 from the fallout of the oil crash in late 2014. Hi-Crush has tended to trade close to the rise and fall in oil prices since the crash with divergences and gaps soon closing up. You can see from the following chart that the company might be due for a rebound in stock value, even before it announced its new dividend, as the gap between it and oil have widened the past couple of months.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Now let's look at Hi-Crush's recent dividend payouts before the suspension of the dividend after its last payout in August of 2015. Notice the aggressive growth in the dividend during good earnings periods, which might serve as a blueprint for upcoming dividend growth if the sector continues to stabilize and improve. I currently view the $.15 cent quarterly dividend distribution as conservative and am looking forward to a likely chance of growing dividend distributions quarter after quarter in the future unless oil experiences another rapid crash again.

Hi-Crush Quarterly Dividend % Up/Down Q4, 2015 $0 100% down Q3, 2015 $0.475 29.6% down Q2, 2015 $0.675 No Change Q1, 2015 $0.675 8% up Q4, 2014 $0.625 8.7% up Q3, 2014 $0.575 9.5% up Q2, 2014 $0.525 2.9% up Q1, 2014 $0.51 4.1% up Q4, 2013 $0.49

Table by Trent Welsh

As you can see, starting out the dividend at a conservative $0.15 a quarter gets the ball rolling at a yield potentially very attractive to many institutions as well as retail investors (6.7% forward yield at inception) that monitor the sector. This should leave plenty of room for the company to raise its dividend distribution quarterly, like it has done in the past, increasing the chance that institutions decide to take a stake in the company while it still trades far below the highs of just a few years ago.

Here is a quick look at how Hi-Crush's dividend currently stacks up against some of its peers after re-instituting its dividend. Notice that it is one of the first movers in re-establishing an attractive dividend in the frac sand business. The longer oil hangs around $40-$60 a barrel, the more institutional and retail investors should have confidence in frac sand firms as profits roll in and logistics leaders, like Hi-Crush, differentiate themselves from competition who can't hit margins like Hi-Crush can after being a first mover in setting up its Kermit facility in the Permian Basin.

Frac Sand Firm Dividend Yield Market Cap HCLP 6.7% $815M SLCA 0.9% $2.26B EMES NA $223M FMSA NA $946M SND NA $275M

Table by Trent Welsh

Hi-Crush has been moving in step with much of its peer base over the past year, but I wouldn't be surprised if it started to outperform the group now with its dividend firmly back in place at an attractive yield. I would look for very nice outperformance if it hits a home run on its upcoming earnings report if results from its brand new Permian Basin facility are impressive enough to grab the markets attention.

HCLP data by YCharts

To offset the conservative starting level of Hi-Crush's distribution, the company also authorized a buyback program of up to $100 million. Due to the company's Term Loan and Revolving Credit Agreement, it is currently authorized for up to $20 million in buybacks before it needs to seek further approval from the Board of Directors of the Partnership. This gives the company some immediate firepower to buy back its poorly performing stock while it tends to move in step with oil prices, and other frac companies, instead of on its competitive advantages. Also notice that the buyback program of up to $100 million is for up to a little over 12% of the company that the market currently values at only a little over $800 million. The company plans on taking full advantage of its depressed stock price over the coming years by hopefully buying back its stock hand over fist as profits and earnings roll in quarter after quarter if things continue to stabilize and improve in the sector. Robert E. Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush:

The third quarter cash distribution, augmented by the buyback program, reflects a thoughtful balance for our long-term capital return program and furthers our goal of maximizing value to our unitholders.

Hi-Crush currently trades far too closely with its peers as oil fluctuations, which offers investors a chance to invest in the company before it starts outperforming the pack as its dividend and competitive advantage from the Permian Basin start separating it from the pack. It's 6 month logistics advantage in the Permian Basin, along with being a first mover in setting up an attractive dividend, should give it the firepower it needs to attract not only income investors, but also institutional investors. I continue to be long the stock as I see big potential for stock appreciation over the next quarter or two in a story that keeps getting better and better. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.