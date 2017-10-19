General Electric: $20, I Am Afraid

If you run the ruler over General Electric (NYSE: GE), you'll soon understand why should feel a bit uncomfortable if your name is on the shareholder register, regardless of whether a dividend cut ensues on Friday.

(Source: Reuters)

That is a simple but essential takeaway when it comes to valuing its industrial assets, which obviously exclude the contribution of GE Capital and are a strong bet on long-term gains with the Boston-based behemoth.

I do not blame you, we all make mistakes.

$125bn

GE's industrial operations reported revenues $52.9bn in the first half of the year, but traditionally its top-line rises faster in the second half.

I think you know that.

(Source GE, SEC filing Q2)

So, it is fair to assume, also taking into account consensus estimates, that GE will end up this year with a top line of about $125bn. Say also it will manage to grow revenues in line with US inflation over the medium term -- then, at the end of 2020 it will have generated $132.6bn in sales.

That is surely possible, albeit a tad bullish.

17%

Yet I am happy to give new management the benefit of the doubt, despite recent struggles as far as organic growth is concerned.

The level of forward adjusted operating cash flows (AOCF) -- of which Ebitda is a good proxy -- will depend on how quickly it will take for new chief executive John Flannery to cut costs. Nonetheless, given its assets mix, GE is highly unlikely to ever be as profitable as, say, Honeywell (NYSE:HON) in terms of cash flow productivity, so I think it is safe to assume that its AOCF as a percentage of revenues will hover around 17% over time, but well below 20%.

(AOCF: net reported earnings plus D&A plus working capital changes as well as other non-cash items.)

Again, as with sales projections, I have decided not to err on the side of caution.

$241bn

What this means is that at the end of 2020, its AOCF could hover around $22.5bn, which seems rich already because GE has sold assets, many of which were marginally profitable (GE Appliances) or not profitable at all (GE industrial Solutions) -- on top of that, on a consolidated basis, anything over $130bn in sales could be challenging for its industrial assets over a three-year period.

If we apply trading multiples of between 12x and 14x to the aforementioned 2020e AOCF number, and we discount it back using a weighted average cost of capital of between 6% and 8%, a base-case scenario yields today an enterprise value ((NYSE:EV)), at mid-point, of $241.7bn for all GE's industrial activities, as the table below shows.

(Source: Hedging Beta)

How about its implied equity value, though?

$7.7

Excluding minorities, a very basic definition of enterprise value is market cap plus net debt (or minus net cash).

At the end of the second quarter, the amount of cash and equivalents associated to the industrial operations of GE was $14.2bn, while short-term borrowings and long-term debt stood at $20.3bn and $61.6bn, respectively.

(Source GE, SEC filing Q2)

On this basis, GE's net debt position amounts to $67.5bn, or $7.7 a share (33% of its current share price), also including "investment securities" in the calculation. The split between industrial and financial debts is shown in the table below.

(Source GE, SEC filing Q2)

As such, the industrial operations carry a net leverage, as gauged by net debt divided by AOCF, of just over 3x. That is not prohibitive, quite frankly, but it is possible that Mr. Flannery would feel more much comfortable, I hear, with one lower turn of leverage, and if that is the case, it will be ground zero for the dividend (it is responsible for roughly $8bn of cash outlays annually) -- although, even assuming $8bn of additional cash on the balance sheet, net leverage would drop only to 2.7x.

Simple, ah?

It never is with GE.

$25.5?

There is one caveat:

On April 10, 2015, GE provided a full and unconditional guarantee on the payment of the principal and interest on all tradable senior and subordinated outstanding long-term debt securities and all commercial paper issued or guaranteed by GE Capital. $92,537m of such debt was assumed by GE on December 2, 2015 upon its merger with GE Capital resulting in an intercompany payable to GE. At June 30, 2017 , the guarantee applies to $44,077m of GE Capital debt," GE often reminds us in its quarterly results.

What does it mean, really?

(Source GE, SEC filing Q2)

Well, based on the adjusted debt number in the table above, the net leverage of its industrial activities could be already well within the comfort zone at 1x, but we need more clarity from GE here...

(Source GE, SEC filing Q2)

... because if its debt position has to be adjusted further, and is significantly lower than $7.7 a share, its implied stock price could come in as high as $25.5.

But I really have to decide to be conservative on these financial figures, which are tricky at best, so I'll stick with my previous assumptions for gross debt, and subsequently net debt, which are consistent with the numbers highlighted in the table above.

Greetings

Of course, we'll know more about the debt, payout and corporate strategy on Friday when GE reports its third-quarter numbers, but before then it is important to consider that based on its aforementioned unadjusted net debt position, and its implied EV under my base-case scenario, its stock would be fairly valued at $20 by the end of this year, for an implied downside of over 13% from current levels.

(Source: ge.com)

(Note: GE at $20 ==> EV of $241bn minus net debt of $67.5bn = equity value, or market cap, of $173.5bn, divided by total shares outstanding of 8.67bn = $20).

I could be wrong, yet my fair value estimates could be lower if GE doesn't deliver the kind of revenues and margins that I discussed under a base-case scenario. That's one reason why I have a feeling you are still on a blind date, and you might want to do yourself a favor.

Give up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.