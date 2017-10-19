PowerShares DB U.S. Dollar Bullish ETF: A Hedge For These Uncertain Times

With markets hitting all-time highs on a near daily basis and volatility hitting all-time lows, I have been putting further hedges in place to try to minimize the impact should the markets reverse themselves. As I have noted in my previous articles, I avoid pure short positions as I am simply too risk averse. In lieu, I utilize put options which give me multiples of upside while capping my loss at my initial option investment.

Fasanara Capital provides this illustration of how high the current market ratios are:

Source: Fasanara Capital via ZeroHedge, Bloomberg, IMF

One recent hedge I have put in place was the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) that I profiled here. This is a more targeted approach is it is a rolling series of Put options on the S&P index, offset with significant cash and Treasury positions. For a more broad exposure, the Powershares DB US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) may be a good option for investors to hedge their broad long portfolio. Intuitively, a stronger USD will generally be supported by factors that would negatively impact stock market returns.

Higher interest rates will over time make the underlying currency and fixed income alternatives more attractive to investors, especially conservative ones that may not be totally comfortable being invested in the stock market. One interpretation is that this would result in a selling pressure as investors rotate out of stocks and into safer options or cash itself, both providing a bid to the USD.

Currencies are also driven by larger macro events as well, which the world has been providing no shortage of over the last several years. To an extent, there is almost a fatigue at this point to these macro events. With market valuations stretched, any additional uncertainty could provide a catalyst that drives investors into the safe haven of the USD. In just the coming months, there are several potential catalysts to the upside:

Fed Chair. With Janet Yellen’s term coming up in February 2018, there has been a lot of discussion on who could end up being Fed Chair. President Trump’s fluid decision making process has contributed to the uncertainty. Depending on who may get chosen, it could be either bullish or bearish for the dollar, depending on who ends up being chosen. Ms. Yellen has traditionally been a “dove”, which would be considered positive for the stock market but negative for the dollar with Mr. Powell expected to continue this, while Mr. Warsh has been considered to be more of a “hawk” which would be the opposite. The current betting lines per PredictIt are below. Either way, the USD should serve as a good hedge.

Source: PredictIt

Catalonia. This is not a truly bullish situation for the US dollar but more a play on the continued rise of populism in Europe. This populism is pushing open some of the existing fractures in the European Union. We have seen this in Greece and their financial difficulties, the migrant crisis and the rise of populism including the recent anti-immigrant election win in Austria by Sebastian Kurz. All these could hurt the Euro, which is a key currency pair to the USD.

Emerging Market Debt. This is another potential catalyst for a rise in the USD. The significant levels of emerging market debt, largely denominated in USD, could create a significant demand for USD if they are forced to be settled even in part. With central banks around the world, most notably the Federal Reserve, beginning to entertain the notion of quantitative tightening, this could create a real demand for USD. A debt de-leveraging would also be negative for the stock markets as liquidity would need to be raised, with the stock market being a good source of cash.

Source: Bloomberg

The set-up for UUP also appears to be turning as we can see below. The USD has been in a solid downward trend most of the year. It has been pressing the upper bound of this channel with the potential to create an uptrend if it does. Looking closer, we can also see an inverted head and shoulders being formed with the shoulders in August and October and the head in September. This is a very bullish technical set up for UUP.

Source: Finviz.com

The Takeaway

With the markets very toppy, a hedge based on the USD serves as a good hedge against an investor’s long position. The technical set-up, combined with the macro risks, make UUP a good option here.

Investors could invest in the underlying ETF directly. I feel a better hedge is to utilize call options in this case (here is the current option string). I have taken a hedge position in the January 18 $25 call options as they are trading at just $0.12. Put options often have negative expected value which is why they need to have high payout positions. If my position fails to drive a positive return, I will likely roll over the position when they expire. As always, any amount put in a position like this should be considered to be fully at risk.

