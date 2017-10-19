Is Aqua America A Good Long-Term Investment?

Aqua America is a great company for anyone, who wants to invest in natural resources, such as water, and patiently wait for the profits to come along in the long-term.

The increased demand for clean water in the upcoming years will make Aqua America one of the best companies in the water utilities industry.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) is one of the largest U.S.-based water utility companies, serving nearly 3 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. During the second quarter, Aqua America reported $203.4 million in revenue, which is down 0.2% Y/Y and didn’t meet analysts’ consensus. However, operational and maintenance expenses were decreased to $70.9 million, from $74 million a year before, which helped the company to achieve a higher net income of $61 million in comparison with $59.6 million for the same period last year.

Source: Investor’s Presentation

What made me interested in the company is its recent M&A activity. According to the management, the client base of Aqua America increased by one thousand customers in the first half of the year, thanks to a number of acquisitions that were made in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Also, during the last three years, Aqua America conducted 51 acquisitions and still continues to be active in the M&A field.

One of the reasons why Aqua America is so successful in terms of financial performance is due to the lack of centralized water utilities companies, which opens up a lot of space for small and medium providers to look for the opportunities in every state of the U.S. And since the company doesn’t plan to stop its acquisition activity, it is expected to continue to grow at the current pace and create shareholder value along the way.

I also think that the overall water utilities sector has a lot of potential in the future, mainly due to the increasing deficit of clean water year over year around the globe. In addition, the drought that continues to hurt different states, and primarily California, will increase the demand for water supplies in the upcoming years in the U.S. alone.

According to the recent study of the EPA, the U.S. will need to spend $660 billion in order to upgrade its water infrastructure facilities to meet the rising demand for water. While it’s unlikely that the current U.S. administration is going to act aggressively on this issue, as the time goes by, the need for the clean water is only going to increase and the federal authorities will need to step in and ensure that their citizens have access to this strategically important resource. The CEO of Aqua America Christopher Franklin in the recent months visited a great number of local U.S. governments in states in which his business operates. And as a result of all of those meetings, Aqua America will invest $1.2 billion by 2019 on its own infrastructure upgrades, which will help the company to support the need of the citizens that use its water services on a daily basis.

The new investments in the infrastructure will also help Aqua America to increase its client base. And since water utility companies could be considers as legal monopolies like the electric utility companies, I see a lot of growth perspectives for our target company.

Source: 4-traders

When we look at Aqua America’s competitors, we see that our target company has better margins and returns on its equity and assets in comparison with its rivals from the industry like American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) and American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Source: gurufocus

As for the financial ratios, Aqua America’s rivals could be considered overvalued, as their margins are thin and P/E metrics are high, while our target company is more balanced in terms of valuation.

Source: gurufocus

In terms of the dividend policy, in the last three years Aqua America’s growth rate was 8.2% and has a current yield at 2.35%, which is also better in comparison with others.

Source: gurufocus

Since beginning of the year, Aqua America’s stock increased by 10% in value, while its counterpart American States Water showed a growth rate of over 25%. Considering the successful financial performance of Aqua America in the last two quarters along with the far more lucrative dividend policy in comparison with its rivals, I see no reason why it shouldn’t outperform American State Water and have far more impressive returns in the upcoming quarters.

Source: YCharts

Considering all the arguments that were described above, I believe that Aqua America is a great company for anyone, who wants to invest in natural resources, such as water, and patiently wait for the profits to come along in the long-term. Currently, the company’s stock has a strong technical support level at $34- $35 per share and I think that it will continue its growth from it to the new all-time high in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.