MB Financial's (MBFI) CEO, Mitchell Feiger on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MB Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 19, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Mitchell Feiger - President, Chief Executive Officer

Randall Conte - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Michael Morton - Chief Credit Officer

John Francoeur - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Michael Young - SunTrust

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O’Neill

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray

Chris McGratty - KBW

Jason Oetting - JP Morgan

Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two.

With us today, we have Mitchell Feiger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randall Conte, Chief Financial Officer of MB Financial Incorporated. Also present from MB Financial Bank are Mark Hoppe, President and CEO; John Francoeur, Chief Accounting Officer, and Michael Morton, Chief Credit Officer.

Mitchell Feiger

All right, thank you, Rachel. Good morning. Thank you all for joining us again this morning. You may have noticed that we changed the timing of our earnings release, 8-K filing and call for this quarter. After talking with investors, we felt an early morning release and conference call would better serve investors, and this suggestion came to us from an investor, so thank you for that. We’re always interested in your feedback, be it about our performance or our strategy or our investor communications, so please email or call Randy or me if you have any feedback on our new earnings release timing, or anything else for that matter. We’re easy to reach.

I’ll turn the call over to Randy in a couple of minutes, but first I want to give you my perspective on our performance, then of course we’ll take your questions.

I thought our performance in the third quarter was excellent. Equally satisfying is how our performance in the third quarter, in fact this whole year, demonstrates that our strategy is sound. We’re on a mission to build a company with sustainably better returns, lower risk and solid growth.

Regarding returns, two sets of numbers realized for the third quarter demonstrate just how profitable our company can be. Those two sets of numbers are: one, return on assets of 1.21% and operating return on assets of 1.25% in the quarter; and two, return on tangible common equity of 15.8% and operating return on tangible common equity of 16.3% in the quarter, all very good numbers and in line with our near term goals. We talked generally about 120 ROA and 15% return on tangible common equity. In the long run, we aim to do better, always better, but given low interest rates in our hyper-competitive Chicago home-based market, I think these are excellent returns. They were joined in the quarter and year by solid balance sheet and fee revenue growth, so really gratifying.

We’ve been talking since around 2010, so I guess seven years now, about our commitment to several key strategies that we believe will deliver better returns with lower risk. Those strategies include, among other things, ceaselessly building the low cost granular deposit base - we’ve done that, and furthermore we have excellent products in place for growing high quality, low cost deposits well into the future, and we have more products in development for that. Our deposit gathering strategies are tightly interwoven with our focus on national fee businesses in middle market and consumer banking in the Chicago marketplace, and that’s all working quite well, I think.

We’re also focused intently on growing high return businesses and products, especially fee businesses and products to further diversify revenues while increasing returns on assets and returns on equity to levels unachievable from just safe lending. Leasing, wealth, treasury, payments, cards, capital markets and international banking business units are growing at very healthy rates and providing high returns on capital. It’s important to keep in mind that many of our fee businesses also provide healthy amounts of low cost deposits.

Those of you who have been with us since around 2010, when we started many of those businesses, will be glad to know that by and large, each has reached critical mass. Now as they grow, they gain operating leverage and greater profitability, and that has contributed to our strong returns this year and this quarter.

We provide elite client service to small and middle market businesses in the Chicago area and companies in select industries nationwide, or we do it with select products nationwide. In addition, we provide those companies with highly customized solutions for which we can earn premium returns and excellent client retention, and that’s a key part of our strategy.

We’re investing in technology to improve operations and efficiency and to develop competitively advantaged products. As we indicated in previous calls, we have significantly increased our technology spending in the last few years, particularly this year, and that spending will continue to increase. I don’t think you’ve been able to see those increases mostly because we’ve offset them with expense reductions elsewhere, or we’ve grown into the spending. We’re committed to making technology a competitive advantage for us in certain key areas. Lastly, as I said, we’re committed to having a lower risk balance sheet.

Credit quality remains excellent. I’ve said this before and I’m going to keep saying it until it’s not true anymore, which I hope is never - credit quality can’t get much better. The only smudge on credit quality this quarter was a small uptick in potential problem loans; however, even with the uptick, potential problem loans are well below the level we expect to see if credit quality was more normal, meaning worse. Put that all together with solid loan growth and you get a company that should provide year-in and year-out higher returns and lower risk. That’s our mission, and I think our third quarter results help validate our strategy.

All right, Randy?

Randall Conte

All right, thanks Mitch. Good morning everyone. I’m going to jump right in by starting off with some highlights for the quarter. First of all, operating earnings for the third quarter were $62.8 million and operating earnings per common share were $0.72, which was a 33% increase from the $0.54 per share in Q2. Key changes driving the increase in earnings per share from Q2 to Q3 include loan growth in the quarter of $288 million, as well as the $426 million increase in average loans for the quarter that drove an increase in interest income of nearly $12 million. This increase was partially offset by an increase in our interest expense as low cost deposit growth did not keep pace with loan growth in Q3 - more to come on that later. The net impact after tax was a $0.06 in earnings per common share in the quarter.

The $5.2 million decrease in provision in Q3 as compared to Q2 resulted in a $0.04 after tax increase in operating earnings per common share. This is to be expected since nearly all credit quality metrics are yet again strong in the quarter, and when combined with the reduction in loan growth in the quarter as compared to the loan growth in Q2, one would expect a decline in provision expense given our approach to provisioning.

The $5.1 million increase in lease financing revenues in the leasing segment, which included increases in fees from the sale of third party equipment maintenance contracts as well as increases in promotional revenue, had a $0.04 after tax positive impact on operating earnings per common share, and a $4 million decrease in tax expense resulting from a reduction in tax accruals as well as the impact of the Illinois state tax increase on our deferred tax assets had a $0.04 positive impact on operating earnings per common share. Other changes from Q2 were small and offsetting, so the net result of these items is an $0.18 in operating earnings per common share, which is the difference between the two quarters.

Other key highlights from the quarter not included in what I just went through are: first in our segments, a $13.3 million or 32% increase in banking segment operating earnings to $54.5 million for the quarter - the banking segment makes up nearly 87% of our operating earnings for the company; and a $1.9 million or 45% increase in leasing segment operating earnings to $6 million for the quarter - the leasing segment makes up approximately 9.5% of our operating earnings for the company. These results are in line with the guidance we gave last quarter. We still expect our leasing segment absent a surprise in Q4 to continue to show a nice improvement in revenue and operating earnings over 2016, and relatively flat mortgage segment operating earnings at $2.2 million for the quarter, which makes up the rest.

Overall, loan growth of $288 million in the quarter, which is over 8% annualized, was well distributed across most commercial areas, including middle market C&I, asset-based lending, commercial real estate and commercial specialty, with smaller increases in indirect and mortgage. Net interest margin expansion to 2 basis points to 3.56%, excluding accretion, was in line with our guidance.

On non-interest income, I thought I’d spend a minute on a couple other core fee initiatives that have continued to improve, other than the increase in leasing revenues already noted. First, our capital markets and international banking group had a good quarter and is having a good year as fees increased $1.3 million in the quarter and are up $2.4 million for the year, which is primarily due to strong interest rate swap fees. Our card fees, although relatively flat this quarter, have increased $1.8 million year-to-date. This is primarily due to increases in fees from our commercial credit card program, which has been gaining traction, but our prepaid card business was also a strong contributor in fees as well as with low cost deposits of over $300 million.

Lastly, other operating income is up in the quarter and for the year as our investments in SBICs, or small business investment companies, have yielded strong results. Our focus on growing select fee-based businesses continues as these business lines produce high returns on capital as well as diversify our revenue stream.

Moving on to core non-interest expenses, they’re in line and well controlled. As a side note, we added additional disclosure on Page 27 of our earnings release which shows a comparison of core non-interest expense less conditions and net OREO gain or loss and adjusts for the number of days in the quarter. There have been many questions on how we are looking at expenses and about our guidance, so we thought we’d just break it out.

Lastly, as Mitch pointed out, another quarter of excellent credit quality on nearly all fronts, with one item of note. We did have a small increase in potential problem loans in the quarter. This was due to a handful of migrations in the quarter but nothing of major concern. Potential problem loans are well below historical norms. Our allowance stands at $159.1 million at quarter end and is 1.15% of total loans. We had net recoveries in the quarter for the third quarter in a row. Non-performing loans and non-performing assets, which are $51 million and $64 million respectively, remain at remarkably low levels. The result of all this is annualized operating return on average assets of 1.25% and an annualized cash operating return on average tangible equity of 16.32% for the quarter.

Continuing on, I’d like to dive a little deeper on a couple of topics. First, I’d like to talk a little bit more about our net interest margin, which increased two basis points to 3.56%, excluding accretion. It’s important to note that we focus on our net interest margin excluding accretion as discount accretion will eventually go away. Our earning asset yields were up 9 basis points, a result of increased interest rates; however, the average cost of funds increased 7 basis points in the quarter as a result of an unfavorable shift in our liability mix and increased rates in our interest sensitive deposits and wholesale funds.

We did see some migration from non-interest bearing to NOW and money market accounts as rates have modestly increased. This 2 basis point increase in net interest margin in Q3 was in line with our guidance, and speaking of guidance, we actually see our net interest margin was remaining flat in Q4 barring any increases in the Fed reference rate. Even if rates do go up in mid-December, we wouldn’t expect a material impact in the last 15 days of the year. Conversely, we’ve already discussed the pressure that we are beginning to experience on deposit pricing, which we expect to remain as a headwind in the near term.

Second, I’d like to provide a little bit more color on our deposits, more specifically our low cost deposits declined $66 million from June 30 to September 30. Demand deposits fell by $287 million in the quarter, but this was largely offset by $242 million increase in money market, NOW and other interest bearing deposits.

The increase in our interest bearing low cost deposits is mostly due to our deposit raising efforts, but we did see approximately one third of the increase come from a shift of non-interest bearing accounts to NOW money market and other interest bearing accounts. The remaining two thirds of the decline in demand deposits accounts, though, came late in the quarter and was due to normal fluctuation in balances. I know this since our average low cost deposits are actually up $217 million in the quarter and we’ve seen DBA balances increase so far in October.

We continue to see deposit growth as one of the biggest issues facing banks our size. Growing lost cost deposits continues to be a strategic priority for us in our banking segment, as is the pursuit of customers and business opportunities that keep high balances of low cost deposits. Our prepaid business is a great example of this with non-interest bearing deposits of over $300 million as of September 30.

Lastly on non-interest expenses, I hope that Page 27 of the release clearly lays out what I’ve been trying to explain in our last couple calls. The table points out that my past guidance of a low single-digit increase in expenses based on an annualized fourth quarter of 2016 was too high as we’ve done a better job controlling our expenses in the first nine months of the year than I had projected. I do not expect a large increase in non-interest expense in Q4 as we’ve see nothing in our run rates that indicate material increases in the quarter.

That’s all I have for now. Mitch?

Mitchell Feiger

All right, thanks Randy. That’s our report to you this quarter, and at this time we’ll be happy to take your questions. Rachel, if you can do that for us?

The first question comes from Michael Young with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning.

Michael Young

Randy, I appreciate your outlook on the NIM for Q4 being flat, but wanted to just kind of walk through sort of the puts and takes there, and then maybe as we move forward into 2018. Is your outlook that you can continue to price loans higher, enough to offset sort of incremental deposit pricing pressure, or do you think at some point that kind of flips and we see compression?

Randall Conte

Yes, thanks. So as we’re looking at the fourth quarter in particular, we’re going to continue to see some, if you will, different changes on rates--due to rates, I should say, on both sides of the balance sheet. We still have some loans that are going to re-price this quarter, just normal course of the loans as they re-price, so that’s going to be some upward pressure, which is a good thing. As I tried to say on the deposit side, obviously we’re starting to see--you know, I used the word (indiscernible) at the beginning, and seeing the beginning of the pressure on the deposit side, so we’re expecting those two to kind of be equal and offset as we go through the quarter.

What holds for the future, you know, in 2018, I’m just not good enough to know that, but there are plenty of predictions out there as it relates to increasing rates, so we’ll see if those unfold. Clearly when you look at our interest rate sensitivity, we feel like we’re in a good spot for a rising rate environment, and we see increases in our net interest income if those increases in the rates do turn into reality.

Michael Young

Okay, maybe just a follow-up on that. Do you--Mitch, do you kind of philosophically want to match loan growth with deposit growth, and if one slows, how much are you willing to kind of lever up the balance sheet to maintain the loan growth?

Mitchell Feiger

Well yes, in the long run, deposits have to grow at the same pace as loans, or maybe even a little faster, so that’s a long run issue. I’m not concerned about deposit growth at the moment - I think we’ll be fine in that regard. We have a lot of tools we can use to drive deposit growth. They’re in many of our products and many of our business lines, so at this point I’m not--really, I’m just not concerned about.

Operator

The next question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Hey, good morning guys.

Mitchell Feiger

Hey Brad.

Brad Milsaps

Hey Mitch, I was curious if you’d give us maybe a little bit more color around the loan growth you saw this quarter - obviously a pretty solid quarter for you guys. Looks like a fair amount came in CRE, although it’s remained kind of the same as a percentage of the total loan book. I know you’ve been pretty conservative around commercial real estate, but kind of curious what opportunities you’re seeing there and just what your crystal ball says for loan growth going forward.

Mitchell Feiger

Well, I’ll take the second part first and then maybe let others weigh in on the types we’re seeing. So as far as loan growth, I still think we’re going to be in the mid to high single digits going forward. That’s the way our company is built, it’s kind of how we have our resources allocated. Just to be clear, it’s not going to be mid to high single digits every quarter - some quarters are going to be lower and some quarters are going to be higher. If the economy goes into a recession and aggregate loans in the United States decline, it’s going to be harder for us for sure, and it’s also harder for us because the Chicago marketplace really isn’t growing, so that’s a challenge, and our national lending businesses have really helped and that’s how we get to high--you know, mid to high single digit loan growth.

Loan growth just generally at the company, as Randy said, was across pretty much all business units - C&I, asset based, commercial real estate, leasing, indirect, mortgage, commercial specialty units, all of it. I don’t know if anybody has any comments on the nature of it. It seems like it’s pretty much business as usual.

Michael Morton

This is Mike Morton. Just to shed a little light on the commercial real estate question, some of the construction loans do reposition themselves in the end loans, so when you compare those two line items, you can get a better idea of just the change in the mix.

Randall Conte

Yes, this is Randy. Just for reference purposes, I think construction real estate is down $53 million this quarter, so just to Mike’s point.

Brad Milsaps

Great, that’s helpful. Randy, I appreciate all the additional color around expenses. It looks like you got the efficiency ratio, at least the banking segment, down below 60 - around 58%. I know you talked about flash expenses in 4Q, but as you look out further, is that a number you can drive down into the mid-50s or lower?

Randall Conte

That’s a tough question. I think that’s going to be relatively difficult to start, but as the technology side of the equation picks up, I think we’ll start to see some more efficiencies. Certainly that’s where some of our technology is focused--investments, I should say, trying to make ourselves more efficient. There’s also the point that--the bigger point that Mitch made about technology as a competitive advantage.

But we’re going to have--we keep our eye on expenses. It’s very hard for me to go out too far into the future, but I do see the investments on--enough investments in technology, enough focus on operational efficiencies that as Mitch pointed out, I hope we can continue to offset those investments with expense savings.

Brad Milsaps

Got it.

Mitchell Feiger

The only thing I’d add--sorry, Brad. The only thing I would add is that generally, if we’re successful, that ratio should drift downward. Here’s my thinking on that, and I’m not a big fan of that ratio in the aggregate, as you know, because different business lines have different efficiency ratios. If I give an example, any wealth management business, and our wealth management business has an efficiency ratio that’s well above 60, and yet I think we would take all we could get of that, so we’ve got to be a little careful here. But I think if we continue to be successful in growing our higher return fee businesses, our efficiency ratio should improve, and as those become a larger contributor, a bigger percentage of revenues and profits, just the mix--if you will, the mix change should drive down efficiency ratio in aggregate.

I don’t think there’s a lot of efficiency ratio gains to be gained, for example, in our core commercial banking unit - maybe some, but it’s not enough that it’s going to drive the aggregate number down. The aggregate number is going to go down because our higher return businesses grow faster than the other types of businesses that we have.

Brad Milsaps

That’s helpful. Just one final housekeeping - Randy, just wanted to confirm, you said the tax rate this quarter has a $0.04 benefit relative to the second quarter? I wanted to make sure I heard that correctly. Second, where would you think the tax rate would run going forward?

Randall Conte

Okay, so I failed to mention this - I should have mentioned it when I thought about it this morning in terms of comments, but we added a tax schedule in the release just because we continue to try and provide as much transparency as we can. We get questions on that, so you can have a look. I think it’s on Page 21 and it kind of goes through the items very--in much more detail than before.

To answer your specific question, yes, I quoted $0.04, so I wanted to answer that. Then we continue to view our taxes the way we’ve articulated in the past, so we want to look at our tax expense excluding the discrete items that we call out in that footnote, as a percentage of our pre-tax income less the tax equivalent interest, which I think you can very easily calculate based on the information that we give.

John Francoeur

This is John. There is a line item, it’s on Page 21 of the release, that shows the effective tax rate before those discrete items, so it’s kind of what we’ve got in that range. It’s kind of in the 32 to 33% range, so I think that’s probably a decent number.

Brad Milsaps

Great, thank you, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Nathan Race from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race

Hey guys. Good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning.

Nathan Race

Just going back to the deposit questions earlier, can you help us understand what, if any, drag or attrition ACP could have had on the deposit growth that we saw in the quarter, or lack thereof?

Mitchell Feiger

ACP--the question is ACP deposit drag in the quarter. Was it meaningful? I don’t--I don’t know if it means anything.

Randall Conte

I don’t believe it was meaningful, no. I mean, as we put the banks together at this point over a year ago now, I guess, right, it becomes harder and harder to kind of look at the American Chartered impact on anything, as I’m sure you probably know. The group has been fully absorbed, the systems have been fully converted, and we’ve been--you know, it’s a year in our rear view mirror. So as we look at the business in total, the deposits--you know, I spoke to where the deposit pressures were, and I’m sure that in emerging middle market area, which is some of the ACP, not entirely but certainly part of it, there was--they contributed--you know, there was some deposit runoff but it goes back to the same explanation I had before. We saw the pressure on about a third as demand deposits moved into interest bearing, and then two thirds of it is all just--is normal fluctuations, and that’s regardless of business line. We saw the increases and pick-ups in BDA so far in October, so that stands for all the businesses.

Nathan Race

Okay, got it. That’s helpful, Randy. Then just maybe changing gears and looking at the leasing revenues, is it still a good way to think about that line, just taking a four-quarter average from the last four quarters, or is there some type of seasonality that we should be thinking about in terms of the promotional revenues and thinking about 2018 leasing revenues?

Randall Conte

I think the view, it stands, right? I mean, we had that little blip last quarter that we called out and certainly it’s come back, but I think the way to look at it is over the longer term, just like you laid out and as we’ve expressed in the past.

Nathan Race

Got it. I appreciate all the color, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from Chris McGratty with KBW. Please go ahead.

Chris McGratty

Hey, good morning everybody.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning.

Chris McGratty

Randy, maybe a question for you on the balance sheet. Given the comments about loan growth exceeding deposit growth, how should we be thinking about the investment portfolio, A, given where yields are; and B, is it just a--is it fair to assume recycling of the cash flows from the bond book to loans and earning assets to grow a little bit less than loans near term? Is that right?

Randall Conte

Yes, in short. You’ve seen that over the course of this year, maybe 18 months or more, right - we just aren’t seeing very attractive investments out there, and that combined with the strong loan growth that we have had has worked out fairly well. Our portfolio of performance--investment portfolio performance is very strong and we want to keep it that way, so we’re going to be very selective on any types of investments we make, so that says that we’re going to continue to see some run-off unless things change.

Chris McGratty

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. Then Mitch, maybe for you, what are your updated thoughts on deposit motivated acquisitions? In the past, you guys haven’t shied away from larger transactions. Wondering what the latest is in terms of what you might be seeing and appetite for a larger deal. Thanks.

Mitchell Feiger

You know, nothing’s changed, I’ll say it that way. I think buying depositories is going to be hard, maybe less likely than it was in prior years. Sure, I mean, finding a high quality, deposit rich franchise that’s for sale and would fit in well here, we would certainly be interested in that should something come along; but as you know, that’s pretty rare, so I don’t know how to answer beyond that.

Chris McGratty

That’s great, thank you.

Operator

Again if you have a question, please press star then one. We will now pause momentarily.

The next question comes from Jason Oetting with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Jason Oetting

Hey, good morning everybody.

Mitchell Feiger

Hey Jason.

Jason Oetting

I was just wondering with the commercial online banking system, how much impact was there in the quarter on expenses by moving from the two systems down to one? How much did that save, basically?

Randall Conte

I would say $300,000 to $400,000.

Jason Oetting

Okay.

Randall Conte

And I say that more from the view of what the extra expense was last quarter, solely as a view of the charges that were coming through that were redundant from the other provider, so.

Jason Oetting

Okay, that makes sense. Apologies if I missed it earlier, and I know you guys get this question pretty much every quarter, but are you still thinking $10 million to $14 million for the mortgage banking segment net income, or--? I know last quarter you said it could be on the lower end of that range.

Randall Conte

This is Randy. As we look at that business and we make those quotes, for us that’s really the next 12 months, so it’s a go-forward kind of 12 month period. So yes, I don’t think we’re going to change that range right now. Obviously, if you look at 2017, we’re definitely going to be on the--you know, my expectation I should say, can’t use words like definitely - who knows? But typically the first quarter isn’t the best quarter in the mortgage banking world, and if that path is followed, if that seasonality is followed again, I would expect this to be kind of missing the number or missing the range on the slight side, maybe a small miss as we look at 2017.

But going forward, our expectations are that that range is going to stay consistent, and frankly the bigger point is we’re continuing to work on that business to improve that and to improve our returns, and overall there’s been a lot of activity around cost reduction and a lot of activity around--you know, focused on our retail business and changing our business mix, if you will, and continuing to increase our retail channel.

So that’s my answer, maybe a little longwinded, but as I look at the next 12 months, I do expect that range to still fit.

Jason Oetting

Okay, thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mitchell Feiger for any closing remarks.

Mitchell Feiger

All right, thank you everyone for joining us this morning, and hopefully we’ll be able to talk with you again and you can ask all your questions three months from now. Goodbye.

