“We've been through

some things together

With trunks of memories

still to come

We found things to do

in stormy weather

Long may you run”

--Long May You Run, The Stills-Young Band, 1976

Upon awakening early this morning to find an unfamiliar color other than green gracing my stock market screen (what is this alarming color next to SPY on my computer this morning!?! – it’s not yet 10:30 as I write this article, so it’s still highly likely that these so called “red” digits will go away and that the typical soothing green tone will be back by early this afternoon), it seemed worthwhile to revisit the favorite foil of so many stock market bulls but also the friend of so many seeking true portfolio diversification. What is the latest outlook for the long-term U.S. Treasury market?

Chrome Heart Still Shining

As the story goes, the bull market in bonds (AGG) is all but over, yet rising interest rates are somehow not going to adversely impact stocks (SPY) as they are set to keep rising well into the future. Hmm, I’ll need to revisit so many of those equity valuation models that include those various derivations of “r” to see how that works. In the meantime, until I see definitive evidence that the bull market in both the stock (IVV) and bond market (BND) is set to expire, and we have yet to see anything close to sufficient evidence for either to date, I would advise that we must expect that they will continue.

Of course, what is particularly attractive about the long-term Treasury (TLT) market as a hedge to hold simultaneously alongside your existing stock portfolio is that it often provides an attractive portfolio diversifier during stormy weather for the U.S. stock market. And while it has been some time since the last bear market hurricane blasted Wall Street, stocks are notorious for periodic storms over time.

The following chart dating back over the past decade illustrates these points. For when one rises at any given point in time, the other sometimes falls and vice versa. But both have shown the ability to rise over time together. And when working side by side with one another in your portfolio, it goes a long way in reducing your overall portfolio risk.

Gettin’ To The Surf On Time

So where does the long running U.S. Treasury bull market stand today?

Put simply, it continues to run. From a three decade trading channel basis, it is still running close to the middle of the long-term range if not slightly above the mean, which suggests a modest bias toward additional upside since bond prices rise as yields fall. We would need to see 30-Year U.S. Treasury yields (EDV) definitively breakout above 3.50% at present before we could even begin the conversation about the bull market in Treasuries coming to an end. This may very well come to pass at some point in the future, but until then the bull market in long-term Treasuries remains very much intact. In fact, the strong potential exists for 30-Year Treasury yields to fall below 2% before it’s all said and done, which suggests measurable potential upside going forward.

But what exactly will drive long-term Treasury yields even lower from their already low absolute levels?

One would be continued benign inflationary pressures. And this certainly remains the case in the current market environment. Sustained inflationary pressures have been frustrating elusive for policy makers despite all of their best stimulus efforts. In fact, inflationary pressures are considerably weaker now than they were just a few years ago during the post crisis period. And knowing that the inflation premium is a primary determinant of Treasury interest rates (the “IP” in r = r* + IP + MRP), the fact that these pressures remain not only benign but are fading bode well for further Treasury price increases.

Another would be the economic outlook. Spare me the human forecasts for sustained +4% growth that come each and every year but never, ever come to pass. I’ve been hearing this story dating back to 2010 and I’m sure I’ll hear it until at least 2020. Instead, I like to start with a look at the Treasury yield curve. If it’s steepening, it bodes well for growth expectations and is more favorable for the stock outlook. If it’s flattening, it bodes ill for growth expectations and is more favorable for the bonds outlook.

What is the yield curve telling us today? Put simply, it continues to flatten. At the same time, it is nowhere near inversion. This implies that we are in the midst of a growth slowdown that is still playing itself out, which in turn implies a tailwind for bonds and a headwind for stocks either today or at some point in the near-term future.

Taking this flattening theme one step further, the 2/10 spread is back to post crisis lows . . .





. . . while the 5/30 spread has recently broken decisively to new post crisis lows.

As long as the yield curve is flattening toward inversion, this suggests an increasingly challenging economic outlook with disinflationary if not outright deflationary pressures, all of which is supportive of lower long-term Treasury yields and higher long-term Treasury prices.

But aren’t interest rates too low on an absolute basis to support further Treasury gains? And isn’t this particularly true given that the Fed is now raising interest rates and has started Quantitative Tightening (QT)?

First, let’s answer the second point. When the Fed is raising interest rates, it is doing so on the short end of the curve. But long-term Treasuries exist on the long end of the curve. And there are a lot of other factors that come into play when considering how long-term interest rates might react to the Fed raising short-term interest rates. As just one example, if investors believe that rising short-term rates will lead to a slowing economy, investors may increase their demand for long-term Treasuries as a safe haven to protect against the greater stock price volatility that comes with a slowing economy. This is the same reason why long-term Treasuries can still rally even if the Fed starts actively selling long-term Treasuries. How? Because the marketplace to buy and sell long-term U.S. Treasuries stretches well beyond the Fed to public and private market participants all around the world. The Fed is just one of many buyers and sellers of Treasuries at any given point in time.

Now back to the first point. A 2.85% 30-Year U.S. Treasury yield may seem absurdly low, but ask the investor in Japan (EWJ) or Germany (EWG) that is getting just 0.89% and 1.19%, respectively, today for equivalently dated government bonds if 2.85% is ridiculously low. Ask the investor in Switzerland (EWL) that is receiving just 0.48% in yield for government bonds that will not mature for another 50 years. Ask the investor in Spain (EWP) that is getting essentially the same yield over thirty years at 2.87% in a country that is on the brink of breaking into two. While long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields may appear low on an absolute basis, they remain among the best high quality income generating bargains from a sovereign debt perspective across the entire globe. And while the spread between long-term U.S. Treasuries and their global developed counterparts are not as attractive as they were at the start of 2017, they still remain well above historical averages and suggest still attractive buying opportunities.

Long May You Run

The long-term U.S. Treasury bull market remains soundly intact. It still represents a reasonably attractive true portfolio diversification buying opportunity despite its currently low absolute yields relative to history. And as long as the economic growth outlook remains sluggish and inflationary pressures continue to be benign, it has the potential to continue running well into the future.

While many stock bulls love to bash on the bond market, I would counter by suggesting one should be careful what you wish for when trashing bonds. For if long-term interest rates start spiking higher, the stock market has the realistic potential to quickly follow bonds down the drain. Instead, stock investors may be better served to quietly cheer the Treasury market. For unlike style, size, sector and geographic diversification within the U.S. stock market, the long-term U.S. Treasury market offers you the potential for true portfolio diversification while at the same time potentially generating a reasonably attractive rate of return over time.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long stocks too. Selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.