Brinker: A Tasty Dividend Stock

Brinker International (EAT), down over 30% on the year, has reached levels that cannot be avoided for dividend value investors. While there have been concerns surrounding the dine-out restaurant industry, Brinker shares are now providing an opportunity to buy a consistent dividend payer on the cheap. Looking to uncover value in a market that continues to reach new highs can be challenging. Avoiding a value trap can be even more tricky. Brinker is not that. Brinker is a company with a history of rewarding shareholders. The company has a long history of paying and raising the dividend, sufficient operating cash flows to maintain payouts, and a plan to continue to buy back shares.

Attractive Yield

Brinker’s dividend is currently yielding more than its debt. The most recent dividend paid on 9/7 of $0.38 per share represents a yield of approximately 4.70%. This is an increase from the previous quarter of $0.34. At the current level, EAT’s stock is yielding more than its long-term debt, with senior unsecured notes due May of 2023 yielding 4.25%. The bonds are currently rated just one notch below investment grade, BB+/Ba1, with a stable outlook by Moody’s. When investors can generate more income from holding the stock than the bonds, this mismatch could provide a price floor for equity shareholders - especially when dividends are taxed more favorably than debt.

While future payments maintain the risk of being cut, they also offer the upside of future increases. In the last 10 years, EAT has raised the quarterly dividend from just 9 cents a share to 38 cents, over a 300% increase. Their payout was maintained during the financial crisis and has been raised every year since 2010. As a dividend investor, this is exactly the type of commitment you want to see from management. So can the dividend be sustained?

Is the Dividend Safe?

While the business is under scrutiny for lack of growth, dividend investors should not worry. Brinker has been beaten down over the last year from a decline in same-store sales and concerns around changing consumer tastes for eating out. Ultimately, failure to grow the top line has investors concerned. Brinker is taking steps in its Chili’s stores to improve traffic and increase turnover. They will be simplifying the menu by reducing its items by 40% and focusing on its traditional products: burgers, ribs, fajitas, and margaritas.

On the last earnings call CEO, Wyman Roberts said:

Chili's is an unbelievably strong brand with unprecedented awareness levels. People know the Pepper and they love the Baby Back Ribs jingle. These iconic features resonate across demographics and across need states. So, this isn't a turnaround of the brand of who we are. It's a turnaround of how we deliver on what consumers expect from us and it starts with the menu.

The simplified menu will also allow for more efficient operations in the kitchen and decreased wait times. They are also planning an aggressive 2018 marketing campaign including increased promotion of their revamped “Curbside-to-Go” platform where average ticket purchases are higher than in the store.

The company is forecasting revenue growth for fiscal 2018 to be between 0.5 and 1.5% and earnings to be in a range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share. The street is just about in line with estimates with average analyst estimates at $3.23 for 2018. The current payout ratio is roughly 50% which is similar to the industry average. Given these forecasts, there should be little to no concern about continuing the dividend in 2018.

More Upside

Over the long term, I believe there is even more total return upside given the cheap valuation. While the market continues to run, Brinker offers an opportunity to buy a company with high returns on invested capital at a cheap valuation. Overall business will continue to return value to shareholders as the return on invested capital (ROIC) of roughly 22% exceeds the company’s WACC of 7.5%. Meanwhile, EAT is currently trading at just 11x earnings, which is far less than its 5 year average of 17x or the industry average of 21x earnings. Or consider the inverse: EAT has an earnings yield of 9%, which is a 5% premium over its debt. Not quite what we are used to in today’s market given everyone is starving for yield and paying higher multiples. Thank you, Fed. Take McDonald’s (MCD) (Rating BBB+), for example, which has an earnings yield of 3.7% and whose debt maturing on 6/10/2024 offers a yield of just 2.73%. Or Darden Restaurants (DRI) (BBB Rating), with an earnings yield of 4.75% and whose bonds maturing on 5/1/2027 offer a yield of 3.57%. Here is a closer look at Brinker vs. some of its competitors.

P/S P/E Earnings Yield Div. Yield Profit Margin ROIC Brinker International (EAT) 0.5262 10.99 9.10% 4.70% 4.79% 22.01% Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) 0.8448 24.91 4.01% 0.00% 3.36% 10.62% Cracker Barrel (CBRL) 1.2843 18.61 5.37% 5.26% 6.80% 25.30% Darden Restaurants (DRI) 1.4046 21.28 4.70% 2.92% 6.60% 21.32% DineEquity (DIN) 1.2787 9.93 10.07% 8.65% 13.07% 8.00% CheeseCake Factory (CAKE) 0.9231 15.12 6.61% 2.34% 6.10% 22.66%

*Data Provided By Intrinio

Finally, Brinker International has steadily been buying back shares. Last year the company issued $350 million in private debt, of which it used $300 million to buy back shares. In August of this year, they approved an additional share repurchase of $250million. It's clear management is following a similar formula as many other companies today: Borrow cheap and buy back shares. The company shouldn’t have a problem supporting the additional debt level as EBIT coverage is more than 5x interest expense.

Conclusion

Altogether, I believe Brinker offers an attractive valuation with a dividend yield that will withstand recent challenges and continue to grow long term. Management has a strong history of returning value to stockholders through its dividend and share repurchase programs. While the most recent year has proved to be challenging in growing same-store sales, I do think they are taking the necessary steps to drive traffic to their locations and improve operations. As of the close of business on 10/17, EAT stock was up 4.25% on larger than average volume. It may be that the smart money is getting back in already. EAT will report earnings on November 1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.