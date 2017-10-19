SolarCity Adds To Tesla's Losses

I was surprised and a bit disappointed to see that SolarCity has discontinued filing separate financial statements with the SEC after its acquisition by Tesla (TSLA). (There's nothing like a good 10-K or 10-Q to treat a case of insomnia.) I had thought there would continue to be filings due to the fact that there are still issues of public convertible debt as well as Solar Bonds outstanding for SolarCity.

However, Tesla does report segment information with respect to gross profit information, and by making reasonable assumptions, it is possible to estimate the financial performance of SolarCity during the first half of 2017.

SolarCity Gross Profit

Tesla reports gross profit for the "Energy Generation and Storage" business segment. Most of this relates to the former SolarCity business but there is a small amount related to Tesla's pre-existing energy storage (battery) business. Unfortunately, Tesla doesn't provide the actual number for this segment directly.

However, Bill Maurer has written a few articles at Seeking Alpha addressing this subject and managed to come up with an ingenious way to separate this business from SolarCity's by using information provided in "MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" in the 10-Qs for the first two quarters of 2017. For example, Tesla stated in the March 31, 2017 10-Q that:

"Energy generation and storage revenue increased by $191.2 million, or 841%, in the three months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. This was primarily due to the inclusion of revenue from SolarCity, which we acquired on November 21, 2016, of $208.7 million..."

Tesla reported total energy generation and storage revenue of $213.9 million in Q1, so we know that Tesla's pre-existing business generated $5.2 million ($213.9 million minus $208.7 million) in revenue in Q1. Similarly, with respect to costs, Tesla reported total costs of $151.8 million, and the commentary indicated $145.3 million was due to SolarCity, leaving $6.5 million for the Tesla pre-existing business (and a negative gross margin of $1.3 million). Similar calculations can be done for Q2. The results are as follows:

$000's QE 3/31/17 QE 6/30/17 Energy Gen. & Storage Rev $213,944 $286,161 Energy Gen. & Storage Exp. $151,773 $203,762 Energy Gen. & Storage Gross Profit $62,171 $82,399 Less: Tesla Energy (battery) Rev. -$5,200 -$15,680 PLUS: Tesla Energy (battery) Exp. $6,500 $29,760 SolarCity Gross Profit $63,471 $96,479

Operating Expenses

Tesla does not report segment operating expenses (Sales and Marketing, General and Administrative, and R&D/pre-production) separately since the final Dec. 31, 2016, 10-K SolarCity was filed. As a result, I looked at quarterly trends in these expenses for 2016 and then did some extrapolation. Further complicating matters a bit is that SolarCity did not report quarterly results for 2016's fourth quarter. As a result, I calculated them by subtracting the results for the first three quarters from the totals reported for the year. Here are the results:

$000's Reported Reported Reported Reported Calculated Operating Expenses QE 3/31/16 QE 6/30/16 QE 9/30/16 YE 12/31/16 QE 12/31/16 Sales and Marketing $126,083 $116,647 $102,639 $442,950 $97,581 General and Admin.* $100,926 $86,097 $87,423 $327,080 $52,634 R & D and pre-production $30,503 $33,563 $33,464 $124,269 $26,739 Total Operating Expenses $257,512 $236,307 $223,526 $894,299 $176,954

* Adjusted for credits to G&A as a result of adjustments to Silevo contingent consideration of $14.1 million in Q1 and an additional $84 million in Q4.

It is clear that there was a steady decrease in operating expenses each quarter at SolarCity. I find the G&A expenses a bit interesting, however, in that they actually increased a bit in Q3 before plunging in Q4. Employment at SolarCity decreased from 16,000 to 13,000 during the year. I suspect Q3 contained severance payments and other restructuring costs and the Q4 figure of $52.6 million represents the new "baseline" G&A. (Although I wouldn't rule out there being some reversals of Q3 restructuring reserves in that figure.)

As a result, I will use $175 million as my estimated "baseline" run rate for operating expenses at December 31, 2016. We know that SolarCity continues to cut expenses, and I will assume a $15 million per quarter decrease in this figure for the first two quarters of 2017. As a result, I will use $160 million and $145 million as my baseline operating expense figures for the first two quarters of 2017.

I may be a bit generous here, however. There is only so much that operating expenses can be cut, especially when a major new product is being introduced (the solar roof) and $145 million would represent a 44% decrease in a bit over a year. It is also worth noting that "pre-production expenses" relate to the solar roof product development.

I should note that I have made a couple of adjustments to Tesla's reported numbers in 2016 in an attempt to eliminate "one-time" items. As the asterisk (*) in the above tables indicates, one major item is reversal of an adjustment SolarCity made to G&A to reflect the fact that they determined they were not obligated to make some contingent consideration payments to the sellers of Silevo. Although not a topic of this article, I found this accounting treatment a bit bizarre and addressed it in an article earlier this year titled "Tesla, SolarCity and the Silevo Acquisition."

Another item was "other expense-net." In the last three fiscal years, this has ranged from $10 million to $25 million. It relates mainly to losses on interest rate swaps on credit facilities and actually goes through some substantial quarterly swings, so it a bit of a wild card. Tesla does not break this out separately in its 2017 financial statements but it is most likely included in Tesla's "other (expense)/income net" category, which was an expense of about $60 million in the first six months of 2017.

The "Management Discussion" simply indicates that this category is mainly related to currency impacts. In the absence of specific information, I have assumed 0 for losses on SolarCity interest rate swaps, but I am again most likely being a bit generous.

Interest Expense

The SolarCity acquisition came along with a great deal of debt and related interest expense. Here's the debt table from SolarCity's Dec. 31, 2016, 10-K:

As the table indicates, at December 31, 2016, SolarCity had almost $3.6 billion of debt. ($1.6 billion recourse and almost $2 billion non-recourse.)

Here is Tesla's consolidated debt at June 30, which includes SolarCity's debt:

Comparing the two tables, it is fairly easy to identify the SolarCity portion of Tesla's debt at June 30. Looking first at the recourse portion, SolarCity's debt starts with the $359 million secured revolving credit facility. This means $1.4 billion of the $5.6 billion of the recourse debt belongs to SolarCity. With respect to the non-recourse debt, the only facility that is not for SolarCity is the "Warehouse Agreement," so just over $2 billion of the non-recourse debt is SolarCity's.

As a result, at the end of the period, SolarCity's debt was $3.4 billion, not much different than the $3.6 billion at Dec. 31. This table does not include any inter-company debt that might exist as a result of Tesla down-streaming funds to SolarCity.

Tesla actually reports the amount of interest expense that is incurred by SolarCity each quarter in the "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS" section of the 10-Qs. These amounts were $53.2 million in Q1 '17 and $54.6 million in Q2.

Totaling Up The Damage

The table below totals up my estimate of losses for SolarCity in each of the first two quarters of 2017, and then adjusts the total for the amount of these losses that are the responsibility of the minority interests in SolarCity's financings, as reported on Tesla's quarterly income statements.

$000's QE 3/31/17 QE 6/30/17 SolarCity Gross Profit $63,471 $96,479 Operating Expenses $160,000 $145,000 Interest Expense $53,200 $54,600 Loss before Minority Interest -$149,729 -$103,121 Minority Interest Share of Losses $66,904 $65,030 Tesla Share of SolarCity Losses -$82,825 -$38,091

Before anyone gets too excited about what appears to be a rapidly improving trend, I'd like to point out two facts. First, SolarCity's energy generation business has a strong element of seasonality. The generation business only produces revenue when the sun shines and Q2 is always the best in this regard. Secondly, there may have been inter-company loans to SolarCity from Tesla and interest on these would not be included in the above figures.

In any case, assuming my estimates are reasonably accurate, if Tesla had not acquired SolarCity, it would have reported a loss of about $247.5 million rather than $330.3 million in Q1 and a loss of about $298 million rather than $336.4 million in Q2.