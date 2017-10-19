Roche Q3 2017 Results: Some Weak Signals

Even if the stock has de-rated from 17x to 15 NTM P/E, I still see too many uncertainties on the long term outlook.

The corporate signals related to the existing key franchises have been mixed.

On October 19, 2017, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Q3 2017 results that were in line with consensus, even if some key growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical were disappointing.

Q3 2017 results

Roche reported Q3/2017 sales of CHF 13.1, in line with consensus expectations, with Pharmaceutical sales of CHF 10.1B, 0.2% below street numbers, and with Diagnostics sales of CHF 2.98B, 0.8% above consensus.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, with Roche expecting mid single digit sales and EPS growth in local currency, while Forex expectations have been upgraded from -1% to 0%.

Thus, applying 5% EPS growth to 2016 EPS, I estimate a 2017 EPS of CHF 15.42, which is approximately in line with consensus EPS of CHF 15.40.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results have not been great, with some old growth drivers in the Pharmaceutical Division which have disappointed the street expectations.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

Rituxan sales were CHF 1.78B in Q2/2017, in line with Street expectations, driven by a solid performance in US (i.e. 9% growth), which compensates a weak performance in Europe (-16% growth in local currency), driven by the biosimilar erosion. I think the situation will further deteriorate for this drug over the coming quarters, with more biosimilars approved in Europe in 2018 and in U.S. in 2019.

HER2 franchise sales (Herceptin, Perjeta and Kadcyla) were CHF 2.47B, 1.4% lower than consensus, driven by a weak performance of Herceptin in Europe and Perjeta. It's worth noting that there hasn't been any acceleration of the growth trajectory for Perjeta after the disappointing results from the Phase III trial APHINITY, assessing the benefits of adding Perjeta to Herceptin in adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer.

Avastin sales were CHF 1.59B, 4% below consensus, pressured by the competition from immunotherapies (I/O) in lung cancer.

Lucentis sales were CHF 399M, 12% higher than consensus, driven by some stabilization of Roche's market share in the two key indications - wet AMD and DME.

Lastly, related to the recently launched drugs, Ocrevus sales were CHF 308M, 64% higher than consensus, confirming the excellent launch in both indications (RRMS and PPMS), while Tecentriq sales were only CHF 118M, 20% below consensus, pressured by early signs of competition in bladder cancer.

The key next catalyst for Roche will be the announcement of the results for Tecentriq in 1st line lung cancer in Q4 2017 from the Phase III trial IMPOWER150, which will assess the benefit of Tecentriq in combo with chemo and Avastin.

SOTP Approach

To support my thesis on Roche, I will show what multiple is implied in the current 14.9x P/E NTM (next twelve months) valuation of the company, using a SOTP (Sum-of-the-parts) in order to classify Roche's key drugs between innovative and legacy assets and to demonstrate that the current valuation of the company is not attractive.

Pharma Legacy Assets: Where I have classified the old, mature and profitable brands of the Pharmaceuticals division, which will suffer from increasing competition or patent expiration over the coming years, as for example Herceptin, Rituxan or Avastin. I assign a valuation at this franchise of 12x P/E, at discount to peers.

Pharma Innovative Franchise, where I have classified the recently launched drugs which should grow at least for the next 10 years, as Ace910, Gazyva, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Ocrevus. This franchise is the most attractive segment of ROCHE, thus I assign a valuation of 20x P/E 2018, at premium to peers.

More details about the peers' valuation can be found in the following table.

Source: Bloomberg

Diagnostics, assuming a valuation of 20x P/E, in line with peers.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

This analysis shows that even assuming an optimistic 20x P/E valuation to the Innovative Pharma and Diagnostics franchises, the stock is undervalued by only 2%.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Roche has traded historically at 16.2 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was in line with the diversified biopharma group. Today, Roche is trading at discount with its 5 years average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 14.9 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 10% of discount vs. peers.

Source: Roche's Current vs. 5-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Roche's Current vs. 5-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) - Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been mixed, with some conflicting messages related to Pharmaceutical Division. Even if the stock has de-rated from 17x to 15NTM P/E, as discussed here, I still see too many uncertainties on the long term outlook.

