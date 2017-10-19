Abercrombie & Fitch: Stay Away

The recent quarter improvements still lag the peers hence investors should rather consider other companies in apparel sector.

This decline in profitability could be observed across the whole apparel sector but the company significantly underperformed its peers and had the weakest business results.

The current business cycle has been perhaps one of the most challenging for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) in its 125 years history of operations. The stock price currently trades lower than at the bottom of the financial crisis which is a result of business deterioration. Sales continue to decline and profitability weakens. One of the reasons for the business deterioration has been a challenging environment in the apparel sector with an increase in promotion, particularly in the United States. However, the current environment is starting to show signs of improvement. Yet, the company has been significantly underperforming peers in sales and profitability over the years and even during the recent quarters hence the investors should consider other investments than Abercrombie & Fitch to play a recovery in the apparel sector.

Shares performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch reached a low during the financial crisis of $15.30 in December 2008. Since then, they quickly appreciated to a high of $78.25 in July 2011. And, seven years later, they reached a bottom of $8.81 in July this year which was almost 90% decline.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

In August, the company reported a slightly improved data and so the shares jumped by 50% to current $13.26 or by 67% to a high of $14.72 in early October.(From a bottom of $8.81)

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

The performance of shares really tracked the performance of the business.

Business performance

The latest business cycle has been very weak for Abercrombie & Fitch even though it started quite well. The sales increased by 18.4% in 2010 and by 19.9% in 2011 after the financial crisis. The growth rate was exceptionally high and so the market priced the shares richly. As a result, the shares appreciated to a high of $78.25 in 2011 from a low of $15.30 in 2008. Then the pace of growth weakened considerably to 8.5%. As a result, the market re-priced the company with an expectation for lower revenue growth in the future and shares never reached a high from 2011 since then. Even though 2012 was the most profitable year in the recent business cycle. Since 2013, the sales were declining every year till 2016.



Source: Abercrombie & Fitch 10K's

And analysts expect this trend to continue this year and next year albeit at a much lower rate of 0.2% decline this year and 0.9% decline thereafter.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

The decline in sales explains one part of the shares underperformance, the other one is the weakening profitability.

Profitability and peers comparisons

The operating profitability ranged between 8.3% in 2012 and 0.46% recently reported.(visible in above picture) This is one of the weakest profitability in the industry. For instance, Gap's (GPS) profitability has been also declining but at much slower pace. They reached a high of 13.31% in 2013 and a low of 7.68% last year.

Source: Gap 10K's

Guess (GES) profitability has been declining since 2010. They reached a high of 16.3% in 2010 and a low of 1.0% last year.

Source: Guess 10K's

And finally, Ralph Lauren (RL) profitability declined from high of 17.1% in 2013 to a low of 7.5% in 2017.

Source: Ralph Lauren 10K's

The reason why I brought up those companies is to demonstrate that part of the reason for a decline in profitability has been industry-specific headwinds that put under pressure more companies including Guess, Ralph Lauren, and Gap. However, Abercrombie & Fitch and Guess have been underperformers. Below chart shows a performance of shares of those companies over the 5-year history.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Abercrombie and Fitch has been performing the weakest in the challenging environment. Hence my assumption is it will perform the weakest if the challenging industry fades away. On the other hand, if the challenging environment persists it has the weakest margin of safety and therefore possesses the highest risk.

Margin of safety

Abercrombie & Fitch and Guess have been performing the poorest in terms of profitability. As a result, their cash-flow deteriorated to the levels they are no longer able to cover the dividend. Abercrombie & Fitch barely covered its dividend since 2013.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch 10K's

Guess profitability went in line with declining business and so it spent all money from operations on dividends. Last year, it needed to fund the dividend from reserves.

Source: Guess 10K's

On the other hand, Gap and Ralph Lauren kept its cash-flow generation very high despite a decline in profitability. Gap performance was stellar. It generated $828m in cash after dividend payments.

Source: Gap 10K's

Ralph Lauren was also a good cash-flow generator in a challenging environment. In fact, free cash-flow has been increasing every year since 2014 despite a decline in profitability.

Source: Ralph Lauren 10K's

And so, Gap and Ralph Lauren had the best performance in terms of profitability and cash-flow generation in challenging environment. If this environment persists they have the highest margin of safety and should, therefore, possess the lowest risk. On the other hand, the margin of safety for Guess and Abercrombie & Fitch is the lowest and should be considered riskier.

Recently, all companies reported second-quarter results. The earnings surprised investors to the upside and perhaps gave investors a hope that Abercrombie may be set for a turnaround after the years of declining business. However, it has been still one of the weakest results, even though they were an improvement.

Abercrombie 2Q 2017 performance

Abercrombie jumped by 50% after its 2Q 2017 release.(visible in above picture) But, the company still reported a decline in same-store sales which fell 1%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This was an improvement as the same-store sales declined in previous quarters more. The management said that they expect a same-store sales improvement in second half of the year. On the other hand, the profitability remained weak. And so, after same-store sales improvement, particularly the Hollister brand, the investors rewarded the company with a re-pricing in valuation. But, the peers did even better.

Gap 2Q 2017 performance

Gap reported a same-store sales increase of 1%. This was the third sequential quarter improvement. In addition, the profitability increased sequentially.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These results are much better than Abercrombie. And so, the recent performance of Abercrombie & Fitch still continues to lag Gap. But it also continues to lag Guess which had an outstanding quarter.

Guess 2Q 2017 performance

Guess also reported an increase in sales and the margin expansion. It was probably one of the strongest quarter in its recent history.

Source: Guess 10Q, 2Q 2018

Guess reported an increase in total sales of 5.3% and operating margin for the quarter at 4.1% compared to 2.9% a year ago. The only company who came the weakest was Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren 2Q 2017 performance

Ralph Lauren reported a very weak second quarter with a decline in same-store sales across the board. But, Ralph Lauren is a bit special case as it has been undergoing a massive re-structuring, exiting some of the unprofitable brands, improving the inventory turnover which had a negative impact on sales and profitability but investors liked what they saw and the stock rose.

Source: Ralph Lauren 1Q 2018 Earnings Release

In general, the apparel sector has been improving. And so if one considers an investment in Abercrombie & Fitch and hoping for a turnaround from new CEO who was appointed this year, they should consider other options as well. Abercrombie's shares and business underperformance dates back to 2012. It still does have a one of the lowest profitability in the industry. It has the lowest margin of safety and therefore possesses the highest risk. And its recent outperformance has been one of the weakest in the apparel sector. As a result, I would rather stay out of the company and consider opportunity elsewhere in the sector.

Takeaway

Abercrombie & Fitch reported a quarter that suggests an improvement in the business. However, this outperformance is related to a generally improving environment across the sector. And Abercrombie & Fitch improvement was one of the weakest hence the performance continues to lag peers. Therefore, there are better opportunities elsewhere in an improving environment in the apparel sector. So I would stay away from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.