PRO Weekly Digest: Finding Opportunity In Unexpected Places With Scott Fearon

Scott Fearon is the author of Dead Companies Walking: How a Hedge Fund Manager Finds Opportunity in Unexpected Places (St. Martin’s Press). Over the course of his 33-year career in the financial services industry, he has interviewed the senior management teams of over 1,500 publicly traded companies at their corporate headquarters. Since 1991, he has managed a long/short hedge fund in Northern California that invests in fast-growing businesses with little or no Wall Street coverage and shorts the stocks of struggling companies in danger of filing for bankruptcy. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on housing and gaming. We emailed with Scott about the bullish outlook for homebuilders, why stock comp should be counted as an expense and why investors tempted to bottom fish in retailers should think twice.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss the most common mistakes corporate managers make that you outline in your book Dead Companies Walking: How a Hedge Fund Manager Finds Opportunity in Unexpected Places and how investors can profit from this?

Scott Fearon: In the book, I lay out six different common mistakes corporate managements make that lead to corporate failure. These include focusing too much on the results of the recent past, growing a business too quickly, and mistaking one’s own tastes with the tastes of the market. But I think the biggest mistake managers make - and the one that most often leads to bankruptcy - is failing to adapt to the broader direction of their industry.

Industries sunset all the time. The cable television industry as we speak is sunsetting. The bricks and mortar apparel industry is sunsetting. And the managements of businesses in sunsetting industries often get caught up in micromanaging the details of day-to-day operations instead of making larger strategic shifts. That’s the biggest mistake of all, because it is a company killer. When industries sunset, it happens fast and managements often have far less time than they think.

The problem, of course, is that it’s extremely difficult to make epic, sweeping changes in strategy, even when they’re clearly needed. I write about Blockbuster in the book. Just as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was beginning to destroy its marketshare, I met with a Blockbuster executive and she assured me that the thing that was going to save the business was selling memorabilia and movie theater candy in its stores. It was far easier to believe this minor change was sufficient than it was to do what was needed at the time, which was probably closing most or even all of their retail locations as soon as possible. The same was true for the Yellow Pages companies I write about. That industry was clearly sunsetting and the only way they were going to survive into the future was to stop producing physical directories and fire two-thirds of their employee base so that they could have a chance of competing online. That’s not easy to do and so a lot of energy - and money - was wasted nursing a dying business.

As investors, it’s critical to pay attention to the larger secular trends and how they are affecting various industries and sectors. I’m always amazed at how few people do this. One of the Yellow Pages companies I write about went bankrupt not once, not twice, but three times. Each time it came out of reorganization, its stock briefly made all-time highs before sinking back towards zero again.

When industries sunset, there is no way out for businesses unless they undergo massive strategic redirection. Take the cable industry. It is going to die. Yes, they offer one thing people need, access to the internet. But they offer another thing we can get 100 different ways, content. Nobody under the age of 30 right now is ever going to pay a cable bill in his or her lifetime. It’s not going to happen. So the question is: are the cable companies willing to massively disrupt their own industry so that they can adapt and survive into the future? I think the answer is probably no. That doesn’t necessarily mean I’m recommending those stocks as shorts, but I would certainly caution anyone thinking of buying them.

On the other hand, to their credit, Netflix is trying to avoid that fate by investing in original content. This is a huge shift for them and it’s probably their best bet to survive over the long term. All they were up to now was a dumb pipe company and if they didn’t produce this content, the business would almost certainly go away. I’m not sure this new strategy is going to work but I give them a lot of credit for trying. It’s really the only option they had.

SA: Can you discuss your transition from analyst to mutual fund manager to launching your own hedge fund? What were the most valuable skill sets for each role?

SF: I haven't been an analyst for 30 years now, so my memory is pretty fuzzy but I can say that analysts tend to focus on the nuances of earnings models and the nuances of balance sheets whereas fund managers have to think much bigger picture to be successful.

As a fund manager, you will go broke if you try to buy stocks when they’re making cyclical bottoms and sell them when they’re making cyclical tops. Investing in steel, transportation, or any commodity related company or industry is a very hard way to get rich. You want to own companies that feast off of huge secular changes in society. That’s what most fund managers are looking for while analysts are usually assigned a given industry or sector so they’re down in the weeds of how one company is doing versus its comps instead of thinking about where entire industries are going to be in five or 10 years.

SA: What were the primary drivers behind your fund’s outperformance and how can investors apply this going forward?

SF: There are only two kinds of stocks that go up: those that beat the Street and those that benefit from massive secular shifts in our economy and our society. Ideally, you want to own stocks that do both.

On the other side, there are only two companies you want to be short: those that are about to have a significant near-term earnings disappointment and/or companies that are likely to file bankruptcy in one to two years.

The two great mistakes people make on the short side are 1) focusing on valuation alone and 2) hunting for frauds. When it comes to valuation, I can’t tell you what a stock’s PE should be. Is it 30x? 130x? I don’t know. Netflix is selling at over 90x current year earnings-per-share at the moment. The stock is at almost $200, up from $90 a year ago. Does that make it a short because it’s at 90x instead of 15x? No way! But some people still try to make a living shorting names like that. I don’t recommend it. I’ve shorted successful companies purely on valuation alone. I believe I wrote about one here on Seeking Alpha. It didn’t go well and I don’t plan on doing it in the future. I also don’t recommend shorting frauds, because there are only a handful of them out there at any given time. Meanwhile, there are 10 times as many companies that are in the process of fading away because their industries are fading away.

SA: How has the housing market changed from a year ago from a fundamental standpoint? Are homebuilders a buy or sell as a group and why?

SF: Homebuilders are a definite buy because there is a huge secular shift occurring away from mom-and-pop builders to larger firms. A growing percentage of homes every year are constructed by the largest publicly traded homebuilders, and that number will continue to rise. Public homebuilders make 22%-24% gross profit margin. They’re buying wood, drywall, cabinets, roofing materials, and everything else you need to build a house on the most favorable terms. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) builds roughly 40,000 homes a year. The mom-and-pop homebuilder cannot compete. Right now, 20% of all homes are built by the 10 largest homebuilders. That’s going to go to 40% and higher.

There was a lot of talk about millennials not wanting to buy houses. When people get older and get married and have kids, they want to buy a home. If they have the option to buy, they are going to buy, which means the trend towards ownership will continue.

Remember, also, there are about 500,000 homes in this country that are demolished every year. Now, many of them are in the Rust Belt and other areas that are shrinking in population, but that stock has to be replaced somewhere. If you’re in Cuyahoga County in Cleveland or Wayne County in Detroit, maybe you don’t stay there but over half of the people who leave places like that wind up in Florida or Texas.

Currently, we’re building 800-900,000 single family homes and 300-400,000 multifamily. Before the housing crisis, this country was building two million single and multifamily homes combined. We’re just over half of that currently.

By the way, the housing industry is also the one industry that our government is completely in bed with. I’ve never seen an industry get more carve out benefits. The pharmaceutical industry must surely be envious of that relationship.

SA: Should stock comp be included or excluded when analyzing results and valuations and why? In which industries does this typically have the largest impact? Are there any other non-GAAP adjustments you take issue with?

SF: Stock comp is by far the largest and most egregious of the non-GAAP adjustments and it should absolutely be taken into account when analyzing companies. Simply put, it’s a cost of doing business and it should be included. If you didn’t give people stock options or restricted stock units, you’d have to pay them more in cash, so you can’t compare a company that gives out a lot in stock comp to a company that gives out little or none without making sure to include that hidden cost.

Now, certain industries have a greater percent of their overhead in stock comp than in cash comp. The classic is the tech industry. People in that industry love getting their options and their RSUs and many analysts following tech companies now go by adjusted earnings results. My fund owns stock in a company here in the Bay Area that pays out so much in stock compensation that it will almost certainly never earn meaningful GAAP earnings, and yet nearly every one of its analysts rates it a Buy. I’m not complaining because in many ways it’s a good business and it’s been a good stock for us but that stock comp not only amounts to a hidden expense, it actually dilutes the stock for existing shareholders like us. And the less the Street and others pay attention to stock comp, the easier it is for those companies to keep giving it out, which only dilutes the stock more.

This issue doesn’t just apply to individual companies by the way, it applies to the entire S&P 500. There are two earnings numbers for the index, the “operating” (i.e.: non-GAAP) earnings and the pure GAAP earnings, which includes stock comp as a cost. The difference between those numbers has grown every year for the last decade and we’ve never had this much of a discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP as we do now. That makes a big difference in how people perceive valuations. Most people are going to look at the operating number, which shows that the overall market is trading at about 20x. On a GAAP basis, we’re actually up around 25x. Both are at the high end of the market’s 50-year trading range, but one is obviously a good deal higher than the other.

SA: What do you say to those tempted to bottom fish in the retail sector? Which types of retailers are likely to survive (or not)?

SF: Bottom fishing in a dying industry is lunacy. There will be survivors at the super high end of retail, brands like Tom Ford, Kiton, and maybe Tiffany’s (NYSE:TIF). At the other end of the spectrum, the winners of the last decade, discount retailers like TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX), are likely to make it through. But everything in the middle is up for grabs. Bigger chains like Macy’s (NYSE:M), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), they could all go broke and many smaller, niche chains are almost certainly going to go broke. Even for those lucky few that survive, the psychology around the group is going to stay bad, meaning the valuations they are given will remain depressed. So, bottom line, maybe you could own discount names like TJ Maxx at this point, but that’s it.

One of my favorite statistics involves the number of pay phones in operation in America. It didn’t peak until 1999, just as cellphones were beginning to become widely adopted. The publicly traded pay phone companies in business at the time didn’t all go broke right away, but even the ones that survived traded at lower and lower valuations before they finally disappeared. The folks that bottom fished those stocks got punished and I’m afraid the same thing will happen to anyone buying brick and mortar retail names today.

Last night, I was shopping at Whole Foods and I bought two prime rib-eye steaks to cook for myself and my son. I was shocked at how cheap they were, $19.99 a pound. They’ve never been cheaper than $27 or $28. I asked the guy behind the counter about it and he told me ever since they were acquired by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), they’ve been slashing prices. “And you know what?” he said. “We’re turning it like crazy. We keep selling more and more.”

Amazon doesn’t care about near-term profits. It only cares about taking share. Competing against a business like that is almost impossible. A few weeks before Amazon acquired Whole Foods, I bought shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM). I liked a lot about the company. I still do. But I sold my stake because it’s a lose-lose situation for them just like it’s a lose-lose for apparel retailers right now. Even if they manage to put up good results, market sentiment around their industries is so bad, their stocks aren’t likely to rise all that much. And if they miss a quarter, or if they merely match expectations, forget it, they’re going to get crushed. You can’t win owning stocks like that.

