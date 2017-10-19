Navios Maritime Midstream Partners' (NAP) CEO Angeliki Frangou on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NAP) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 19, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Angeliki Frangou - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Erifili Tsironi - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Petrone - Vice Chairman

Analysts

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Noah Parquette - JPMorgan

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hillary Cacanando - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Operator

Thank you for joining us for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. With us today from the Company are Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou; Chief Financial Officer, Mrs. Erifili Tsironi; and Vice Chairman Mr. Ted Petrone.

As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast. To access the webcast, please go to the Investor section of Navios Midstream's Web site www.navios-midstream.com. You'll see the webcast link in the middle of the page and a copy of the presentation referenced in today's earnings conference call can also be found there.

Now, I'll review the Safe-Harbor statement. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Midstream. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Midstream's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Midstream's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Midstream does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this conference call.

The agenda for today's conference call is as follows. First, we will offer opening remarks. Next review Navios Midstream's financial results, then we will provide an industry overview and lastly we will open the call to take questions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Navios Midstream Partners' Chairman and CEO, Mrs. Angeliki Frangou. Angeliki?

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Laura. Good morning to all of you join us on today's call. We are pleased to report the results for the third quarter of 2017 for which we bought in $14.5 million of EBITDA and net income of $3.5 million. We also announced the distribution of $0.4225 per unit, representing an annualized distribution of $1.69 per unit and a current yield of about 18%. There has been some volatility in the [indiscernible] transportation market.

In Q3, the VLCC spot TD3 rate range from the low to as high as 22.5. With seasonality now in play, the rate is currently around $32,500. This volatility and the continued uncertainty regarding oil acts as an over [indiscernible] on the MLP sector generally and at company specifically. With the result, that the effective yield on our unit is about 2.5x the Alerian MLP yield.

Slide 4 summarizes our company's positioning. NAP has long-term charges that provide visible cash flows. We expect approximately $360 million in long-term contracted revenue. Our average remaining charter period of 3.6 years provides forward visibility. Moreover, we have purchase option for three VLCC vessels expiring in November of 2018. That provide an avenue for fleet and distribution growth.

Our financial strength and flexibility is represented through our conservative leverage profile of 33.7 net debt to book capitalization. Moreover, Navios Group provides Navios Midstream significant economies of scale as well as access to potential future creative acquisition. Our operating expenditures are fixed through December 2018 and are in line with the industry average.

Slide 5 outlines Navios Midstream strength. Our fleet is 100% fixed through 2018 including the backstop commitment from Navios Acquisition. Our fleet is fixed at an expected average rate of $39, 562 net per day for 2017 and $39,559 net per day for 2018, which is well in excess of the guided 1-year VLCC time charter rate of $25,750 per day.

In addition, Navios Midstream enjoys profit sharing arrangement which generate $4.9 million in 2016, $8 million in 2015. Also from a balance sheet perspective, Navios Midstream has now forward growth CapEx commitment in our debt maturities until 2020.

Our significant cash flow generation also provide us with an ability to increase distribution once MLP in energy markets become healthier. Under the management agreement with Navios Holdings, Navios Midstream operating expense are fixed until December 2018.

Moreover, Navios Holding sales, its economics of scale with Navios Midstream by charging no additional fee for technical or commercial management of which fleet nor any fee or share repurchase or any financing transactions.

As an update to our 25 million continuous operating problem and in Q2 of 2016 we have made 4.1 million of equity in 2017 year-to-date. Also we are not selling at current unit prices.

Please turn to Slide 6, which provides details on our three purchase option until November 18, 2018. These fair market value purchase options provides a continue avenue for fleet and distribution growth. Navios Midstream's right to acquire vessels from Navios Group along with its ability to purchase tankers directly from third parties should allow the company to grow distributions with it.

Slide 7, demonstrates our liquidity position. We have $40 million in cash and $196.7 million of debt. Our leverage profile is conservative with 33.7% in net debt to book capitalization, with no committed growth CapEx and no significant debt maturities until 2020.

And at this point, I would like to turn the call over to Erifili, Navios Midstream, CFO. Eri?

Erifili Tsironi

Thank you, Angeliki, and good morning all. I will briefly review our unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017. The information is included in the press release and is summarized in the slide presentation on the company's Web site.

As shown in Slide 8, revenue for the third quarter of 2017 decreased by approximately 7% to 20.7 million compared to 22.2 million for the same period in 2016. Revenue was primarily affected by the absence of profit sharing compared to $0.6 million in Q3, 2016 and then expected off-hire due to the prolonged drydock of one of our vessels which was completed during the quarter.

All our vessels are fixed on time charters having an average remaining duration of 3.6 years, including the backstop commitments from Navios Acquisition.

In the third quarter of 2017, we achieved an average time charter equivalent rate of $39,292 compared to $40,835 for the third quarter of 2016. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of profit sharing due to the prevailing market conditions.

Other expenses for the quarter including management fees and general and administrative expenses amounted to $6 million compared to $6.1 million for the same quarter in 2016. Our OpEx for the vessels excluding drydocking is fixed at 9,500 per day per vessel until December 2018.

For the third quarter of 2017 EBITDA decreased approximately 7% to $14.5 million compared to $15.7 million for the same period in 2016 as a result of the $1.5 million decrease in revenue, which was partially mitigated by $0.2 million decrease in time charter expenses and $0.1 million decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $3.9 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2016. Novice Midstream generated an operating surplus for the quarter of $9.1 million, while replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was $2.5 million.

Moving to the nine months operations, time charter revenue for the first nine months of 2017 decreased by 12.6% to $60.4 million compared to $69.1 million for the same period in 2016. During the first nine months of 2017, no profit sharing was recorded compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year. In addition, revenue was negatively affected by certain unscheduled off-hires amongst which the prolonged drydock of one of our vessels.

The fleet average time charter equivalent rate was 39 and 43 for the nine-month period ended September was $39,043 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017 compared to $43,295 for the same period in 2016. The decrease was mainly a result of the absence of profit sharing.

EBITDA decreased by approximately 16% to $41.6 million for the first nine months of 2017 compared to $49.8 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in EBITDA was due to: an $8.7 million decrease in revenue; and a $0.2 million increase in other expense, which was partially mitigated by $0.4 million decrease in time charter expenses and a $0.3 million decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2017 was $10.3 million compared to $18.8 million for the same period in 2016. Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus for the first nine months of 2017 of $25.6 million, replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was $7.4 million. Vessel utilization for the first half nine months of 2017 was approximately 99%.

Turning to Slide 9 for the balance sheet highlights. Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash as of September 30, 2017 was $40 million compared to $52.8 million as of December 31, 2016. The decrease was mainly attributable to the working capital advance paid to the pool in utilization to two of our vessels which will be reimbursed once the pool membership is terminated as well as receivables under the backstop agreement pending final settlement. Mainly as a result of these movements our other current assets increased by $11.6 million to 19.9 million compared to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2016.

During the nine months of 2017, we issued a total of 336,011 common units and received net proceeds of approximately 4 million. In connection to the issuance of the common units we issued 6,858 general partnership units to our general partner in order to maintain its 2% general partner interest. The net proceeds from the general partnership units were 0.1 million.

The long-term debt net of deferred finance cost and net of discount including current portion was $196.7 million as for December 30, 2017. Our long-term debt relates to the term loan B facility concluded in June 2015. Net debt to book capitalization at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was at a comfortable level of 33.7%.

As shown in Slide 10, we declared a cash distribution for the quarter -- for the third quarter of 2017 of $0.4225 per unit, which translates into $1.69 on an annual basis. This distribution provides our unitholders with a yield of 17.8%. The cash distribution is payable in November 14, to unitholders of record on November 10, 2017.

Total distributions for the quarter amount to $9 million. Our common unit coverage for the quarter is 2.1x and our total unit coverage on an adjusted basis including revenue from one-off events is 1.1x. Without the adjustments, the coverage is 1x.

I would like to remind you that for U.S. tax purposes a portion of our distribution is treated as return on capital. Also we report the cumulative annual distributions to common unitholders on form 1099.

I now pass the call to Ted Petrone, our Vice Chairman to discuss the industry section. Ted?

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Eri. Please turn to Slide 11, Navios Midstream expects to receive approximately $360 million in long-term contracted revenue from top tier companies. We have 3.6 years of average remaining employment with strong counterparties, including the backstop commitments from Navios Acquisition. Through our profit sharing arrangements we can capture and benefit from market improvement over our current charter rates.

Turn to Slide 12. Slide 12 shows the 2017 cash flow cushion from our low breakeven. We expect to earn an average contracted daily base rate of $39,056. Our average fully loaded cost is $19,539.

As you know, our daily operating costs includes the drydocking, general and administrative expenses, interest expense and capital repayment. Navios Midstream enjoys a vessel operating expenses in line with the industry average. The operating costs under this management agreement with Navios Holdings are fixed at current levels until December 2018.

Turning to Slide 13, world crude oil consumption has generally grown for the past 30 years with declines in '08 and '09 due to global financial crisis. Starting in 2010, world crude and refined product consumption returned to this pattern of growth. The main structural drivers going forward are moderate VLCC fleet growth, an increasing demand from the Asian economies, particularly, China and India.

The IMF projected global GDP growth for '17 and '18 at 3.6% and 3.7%, respectively, with emerging in developing markets growing at 4.6% in '17 and 4.8% in '18. Growth in emerging markets is a key driver in future oil demand. However, the IMF increased forecast for this year and '18 due to the stronger than expected growth in China, Japan, Europe and Russia. Increases in world GDP growth year-on-year have generally led to higher time churn generates for VLCCs.

Please turn to Slide 14. As noted on the top half of Slide 14 in terms of ton miles and movement of crude from West Africa and South America to China uses about as many VLCCs as the movement from the Arabian Gulf, even though the Arabian Gulf shipped about 2x more oil to China. With relatively steady demand in the U.S. increases in crude production have led to increased exports adding to ton miles.

From January to July of this year, the U.S. export is 5.4 million barrels per month to China, plus another 1.8 million barrels per month to Japan and Korea for a total of 7.2 million barrels per month accounting for a 26% of U.S. exports in that period.

Near-term new crude exports streams from West Africa, Brazil and other Atlantic basin suppliers to new refineries in the Eastern Hemisphere should help increase ton miles and support VLCC rates. Going forward this trend should continue as Chinese domestic oil production declined and demand increases.

The expansion of West to East crude movements can be seen in the bottom part of the slide, which shows spot VLCC fixtures from load ports west of Suez heading to the East are on pace to grow by more than 70% since 2013.

Please turn to Slide 15. China is the world's second largest consumer of oil, importing about two-thirds of its requirements. Chinese imports have more than doubled since January 2009 representing a 13% CAGR. Through September Chinese crude imports averaged 8.5 million barrels per day, representing an increase of 12% over the same period last year making China the world's largest importer of crude oil during this period.

Additionally, refining openings going forward should add about 1 million barrels a day in crude demand by the end of this year with a further 2.7 million barrels to come on stream in 2018 through 2020.

As you can see in the upper right hand and the table below, on a per capita basis the U.S. oil usage is 6.7x that of China, European usage is 3.1x that of China, and world usage is 1.5x. If China goes to world per capita consumption levels, China will require an additional 261 VLCCs, assuming all crude is important by sea. This represents an expansion of the existing fleet by about 36%.

Please turn to Slide 16. According to BP's latest worldwide oil demand projections to 2035, about half of the increase of demand will come from China and India. A significant portion of additional demand will come from the Middle East meaning that less crude will leave the area as exports. Majority of supply increases will come from non-OPEC Atlantic basin sources and in conjunction with less Middle East exports should increase ton miles for VLCCs going forward.

Please turn to Slide 17. Slide 17 shows the balance between the new billing order book and the pool of scrap candidates. Even with the recent pickup in new billing orders the current contracted order book of 93 vessels is less than the 99 vessels that have 17 years of age or older. Given the outlook for continued ton mile growth, the supply and demand fundamentals remain healthy going forward.

Please turn to Slide 18. The forecast for net fleet growth in 2017 is approximately 38 vessels or about 5.4%. We know 10 VLCCs scrapped year-to-date. Thank you.

I’d now like to turn the call back over to Angeliki.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Ted. This completes our formal presentation. We will open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Chris Wetherbee of Citigroup.

Chris Wetherbee

Hey, thanks guys. Thanks for taking the question.

Angeliki Frangou

Good morning.

Chris Wetherbee

Good morning. I wanted to get a sense first on the options that you can exercise, I guess, by 2018. I guess, what are the conditions that you need to see from market perspective to make those feasible for you? Do you need to have firm charters on them first and foremost and sort of what would be the rate environment, if not that you would need to see in order to kind of pull these into the fleet?

Angeliki Frangou

Listen the one thing that is very important is that we see values, developing [indiscernible] and we have seen [indiscernible] buildings ability to do five year base. So on this aspect it is good. On the particular options for Navios most probably what we’ve seen [indiscernible] really we see opportunities on the open market. We have seen that in the -- we’ve seen values on new buildings quite significantly, reducing and you see that new [indiscernible] on the all major to do for three and five year builds with that.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. Okay, that’s helpful. I just have …

Angeliki Frangou

Just to give you an data point, if you remember our vessels are about -- we have two of our vessels that are about $50,000 with profit sharing. We [indiscernible] $30,000 and we are really at a very good space.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. All right. Now that’s helpful. I appreciate that -- the context. I want to talk a little bit about replacement reserves. I guess, I’m just trying to get a sense from a coverage ratio standpoint, I’d like to think out for 2018 as it relates to the dividend. How are you guys thinking about sort of replacement CapEx. It [indiscernible] at the beginning of the year and I guess I just want to get a sense of how you guys are thinking about what you will need to reserve? Is this a good run rate going forward, so we see changes doesn’t need to go back up?

Angeliki Frangou

[Indiscernible] actually to date, I mean, I will let Eri go through the details, but I will tell you from a sales and purchase perspective, it cannot be a better environment to really acquire and replace vessels. You have the backstop which is the high scrap value. I mean, with over $400 -- well over $400 scrap and which gives you a subsidy on the residual value and you have seen that collapse on the strong part of the [indiscernible]. So to date replacing vessels on a use is quite -- is one of the most attractive things we see.

Erifili Tsironi

Yes, actually our replacement calculations are based on value of 10 year old vessel at $40 million where as if you see [indiscernible] now the value is at $37 million. So I think we are quite also conservative.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay. Okay. That’s helpful. I appreciate that. And then just, Angeliki, conceptually if you think about the distribution, where it is and maybe -- I guess, when you think about the market and your expectation from what I’m guessing is at some point next year, how you think of that sort of the ability to sustain into an improving market. Do you feel like there is a point where if that risk, I mean, any sort of color on how you’re thinking about approaching that would be very helpful?

Angeliki Frangou

Listen, our model gives us the luxury of being patient. And I think patience is something that you have to see in this market. Values of [indiscernible] are an attractive -- clearly attractive [indiscernible]. We have seen activity on the previous charters on eco vessels, so we’ve seen that. So we have the cash flows on as you can see and we need to have the patience to see how the market will develop and the capital market in the [indiscernible] sector.

Chris Wetherbee

Is there any scenario where other uses of capital are more interesting for you than the distribution you talked about vessel values? I’m just trying to get a sense of how you’re kind of thinking about that. I’m guessing dividend is priority number one, but just want to get a sense of how that looks?

Angeliki Frangou

I think I give you a lot of insight. We see that patience is important. We see that values are attractive and [indiscernible] company on a conservative way.

Chris Wetherbee

Okay, all right. That’s helpful. Thanks for the time this morning. I appreciate it.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Noah Parquette of JPMorgan.

Noah Parquette

Hi. Thanks. I wanted to ask you mentioned in the call, I think this is the first time if I remember correctly about the third-party acquisition is being on the table. Can you talk or maybe elaborate a little bit on that and what you’re looking at within the tanker sector and if there is specific vessels that you looked at -- some color there will be nice. Thanks.

Angeliki Frangou

We have -- we see an array of vessels from vessels that are in [indiscernible] any kind of acquisition, I mean, it's the first time that we see attracting levels [indiscernible] and you can find particularly [indiscernible]. I think that -- I mean, if you take as an indication [indiscernible] new building price is quite significantly the drop that you have seen and if you really [indiscernible] you can see willing sellers at this point.

Noah Parquette

Okay. Is there -- [indiscernible] vessels that come along with long-term charters?

Angeliki Frangou

Yes, you can do that. I mean, just to give you a very -- I’m not going through [indiscernible] view. We are looking on a [indiscernible] of about $80 million in a [indiscernible]. We are looking at about $20 million scrap value, so you have a $60 million [indiscernible] $20 million a year. Where you can see five years [indiscernible] that is a good discount for the vessel, for the VLCC sector. That’s what I was trying to make it more [indiscernible] argument.

Noah Parquette

Okay. And then that’s [indiscernible], so I just want to know how much of revenue was the M&A ex [indiscernible] agreement during the quarter and just [indiscernible] is the cash flow received during the quarter or is that next quarter [indiscernible]?

Angeliki Frangou

Yes, well, they gave us $6 million of [indiscernible] $10 million, and exactly being [indiscernible].

Noah Parquette

Sorry, can you repeat that?

Angeliki Frangou

Q3 is about $6 million, the [indiscernible] amount is $10 million and settlement is end of the year Q1, because we need to see the exact amount of the [indiscernible] up to the full Q4.

Noah Parquette

Oh, okay. So it's once a year?

Angeliki Frangou

Yes, after the year end, there is a full settlement where you see [multiple speakers] amount.

Noah Parquette

Got it. Okay, awesome. Thank you. That’s all I have.

Operator

And our final question comes from the line of Ken Hoexter of Merrill Lynch.

Ken Hoexter

Hi. Good morning. Angeliki, can you just clarify that last one for a quick second? Was that $6 million of cash received in the quarter from the agreement of your $9 million? Oh, go ahead.

Angeliki Frangou

No. the $6 million what is due from NNA on the backstop. Overall, we have about $10 million for the whole period and the settlement is done on the first quarter of 2018, because we have to see how the -- Q4 is developing, which is now over $30,000 and that we maybe use the amount of the settlement.

Ken Hoexter

Okay, thanks. What was the prolonged drydock due to and do you have any other additional ones coming up, just given the size of your fleet?

Angeliki Frangou

No, we don’t have anything else. That was -- we don’t have any -- particular we have [indiscernible] explained this was a drydock that was due to [indiscernible] which was conditions maybe -- weather conditions of the [indiscernible] prolonged the whole period. I think this is a one-off and we don’t have any other event.

Ken Hoexter

So weather conditions at the yard prolonged your ability to get the vessel back in the water?

Angeliki Frangou

[Indiscernible] counterparty to do even a [indiscernible], but its prolonged the period due to the extreme heat weather.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. And how much longer was it than expected?

Angeliki Frangou

It was about 30 days, 40 days, something like that.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. And then, Ted, you talked about the seasonal bounce with such a great outlook on the supply-demand. What from your point of view gets this to break out of these low, is it just more of that scrapping continuing, is it maybe just kind of expand on that and kind of the timeframe just based on your history that you would expect these rates to continues for March?

Ted Petrone

Well, I think you got this break out here in Q4, which is somewhat expected, right, but I think it all goes to the fact that the supply and demand is actually -- that the margin is actually centered at people's thoughts just a few months ago. The markets done a very good job of taking peak deliveries and new buildings this year it comes off, next year it collapses in the year after. And you had a lot of floating storage that it's not around today that was at the beginning of the year. So I think the fundamentals, the demand is there. The tone miles and volume seem to be up. You’ve got between this year and [technical difficulty] next year it looks like 3 million more balance coming out of the Atlantic that can be exported to the parties. So I think seasonal strength for Q4 and Q1 leads -- maybe have a Q2 and Q3 are not as good as Q4, but I think fundamentally somewhere in the middle of next year the market starts moving on a fundamental basis outside of seasonal. I think we’ve done a good job of weathering the storm here and I think the headwinds have become tailwinds now.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. Thank you, Ted. So, Angeliki, just to wrap up for me, if you talked about not wanting to, I think you mentioned buyback stock at these levels, there were some comments about using capital priority of cash. Again, you’re looking to buy vessels. Where do you find value, I guess, is it in that used vessel or would it be going to build a new one at this point? What -- maybe just expand on that a little bit?

Angeliki Frangou

I want to say one thing, I didn’t say that the buyback was out of question. I just gave you the [indiscernible] of vessel that will be in the [indiscernible] previously. I mean, all options are open. [Indiscernible] they did for this time, but with our strength of [indiscernible] working values [indiscernible] work employment you can do today, it is one of the time that do make sense. That was the [indiscernible] I was giving and I don’t exclude daily option.

Ken Hoexter

Sorry, I said buyback. I use the wrong term. I meant, you said you’re not selling units at the current price. I thought -- did I catch that right, that you didn’t want to issue at these prices to complete the transaction, but would you then do so it? Yes, would you do so at these prices, if you need to -- if you want to buy vessel or would you just use leverage?

Angeliki Frangou

I think there is options to be used and I think values do make sense and you may do [indiscernible] you have a lot of options.

Ken Hoexter

Okay. Thanks for the time. I appreciate it.

Operator

Your final question comes from the line of Hillary Cacanando of Wells Fargo.

Hillary Cacanando

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I think two quarters ago, you talked about evaluating sale lease backs for potentially pushing your maturities out to 2027 from 2020. Is that still on the table or are you looking at other type of refinancing options or is it still [indiscernible]?

Angeliki Frangou

[Indiscernible] something that’s available and we have [indiscernible] some nice cash flows there. But the reality is that as we still have time and we look at -- any time [indiscernible] we may look into get over that position. It is something that we are confident.

Hillary Cacanando

Okay. It's still in the table. Okay. That’s all I had. Thank you so much.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I will now turn the call to Mrs. Angeliki Frangou for any additional or closing remarks.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you. This complete our Q3 results. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for participating in today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.