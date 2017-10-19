Indexing Can Work A-OK Even In A Market Crash: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Mark and Mary can’t agree on household priorities. Mark wants to keep a lid on expenses, but Mary wants to do a major home remodeling. The bills keep climbing until one day, as the workers are cementing the cracked pavement by their pool, a friend of the quarreling couple sees Mark grinning ear to ear as he surveys the scene. “Why are you are you smiling when your expenses piling up?” the friend asks. “Because I just put Mary’s credit cards in the cracks,” Mark replies.

Forgive the corny old joke. I felt it was necessary as we cover some familiar territory. But on the serious side, spending is one of two issues arising from Roger Nusbaum’s latest article called “Indexing: Valid But Flawed.” Nusbaum says an indexing strategy (by which it seems he means a buy-and-hold strategy) can work – but at the risk of two behavioral traps. The first is panic selling. We’ll table that one for now, but he’s right that in a bad bear market, many investors are overcome with the impression that there’s no recovery from this particular crisis so better to preserve what they can by selling now. (Attention, behavioral finance experts: We could use some research on neurological fear processing during down markets; is there a doomsday region of the brain?)

Nusbaum’s second concern is also familiar but gets a little less play, and he describes it well:

Every so often, most of us will have something come up that forces us to spend a lot of money unexpectedly. This can be a genuine emergency or a perceived emergency, but either way, the timing can [be] lousy. Think about what was a $1 million account at the top which then becomes a $500,000 account at the bottom. You see where this is going, a $50,000 emergency depending on the timing could be a 5% drawdown or a 10% drawdown such that now the investor is working with $450,000 when they once had $1 million.”

Indeed, life happens –and as I’m sure we’re all aware, the emergencies seem to arise at least as often as the unexpected windfalls. Moreover, emergencies seemingly are apt to occur more frequently precisely amidst bear markets, which often coincide with recessions and job losses.

It is for this reason that I so often harp on value of keeping an ample supply of cash on hand. The potential problems are many, but the solution to both of Nusbaum’s issues – panic selling and the occurrence of emergencies – is the same, and simple to boot. It’s keeping cash.

For all the gnashing of teeth about investor lemmings heading down the cliff at the same time via indexing, a generous allocation to cash can obviate this concern and legitimate this strategy. We can quibble about the correct allocation (I advocate a third) but the test ultimately is how much cash would you need to see you through a rough patch lasting three or four years.

The standard opposing argument against keeping so much cash is that it is a drag on returns, to which my response is that it can actually enhance returns if deployed at a time when investment securities are on sale! I would not presume to call a market top, but for those investors who are currently all in, there’s no better time to take profits and build that cash hoard than in a long-in-the-tooth bull market.

But for most people trying to build their investment nest egg, particularly when future expected returns are rated as low, Mark’s burying of the credit cards is not a bad move.

