UDN: Dollar Bears May Actually Be Right

Trump, and the US, certain to be the center of the currency wars as global tensions develop.

These days, it’s good to be American. Great wages, decent taxes (compared to the rest of the world) and infinite possibilities make America great. Unfortunately, the currency doesn’t always run lockstep with our lifestyles, where the dollar-for lack of a better word-is dead. This where (UDN) comes into play.

Above: UDN over 10 years

The PowerShares US Dollar Index Bearish Fund, (UDN), tracks the inverse price of the dollar, profiting investors from US Dollar weakness and complacency, which is where we’re at right now.

Despite a potential new Fed Hawk with the nomination of John Taylor as head of the Fed, tax reform, the situation in North Korea, as well as European tensions. The dollar has been ailing from a lot of global market weaknesses, among other things. The current market situation is very hopeful. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has topped over 40 times this year. Inflationary worries are decreasing, and countries overseas are looking stronger by the day.

Since UDN trades the bearish position of the dollar versus a basket of currencies which are gaining steam as global markets have been re-balancing, the recommendation is to buy UDN. Here are some of the major reasons why:

Euro Strength

The single biggest factor affecting dollar strength. The EuroCurrency shares for the Euro, (FXE), tracks the price of the Euro (and over 7x the size of UDN by market cap) holds support nicely. Historically, FXE has traded side-by-side with UDN, with only minor deviations.

Upon further inspection, it may be wise to lower exposure to UDN in favor of FXE. A lower expense ratio, nearly half of UDN, could be considered beneficial to larger investors.

Even though the Euro Central Bank has slowed down procedures designed to strengthen currency, the euro still looks poised for an extended breakout.

Compared to where it was last year, with the EUR/USD trading at a low of 1.035, it’s looking like it has found exceptional support at the 1.165-1.17. With that said FXE is still priced at a discount with the last price trading at 113.82.

Above: Nice support for the euro over 3 years showing trend reversal

The rising interest in overseas investments, and globally-balanced portfolios, will only bring further capital in the Eurozone.

A popular Euro ETF offered by Vanguard (VGK), boasts a substantial YTD return of over 24%, and the slowdown in volume means those who have it plan on holding.

UDN is holding in a nice channel right now, and it’s looking better by the day as Europe continues to be upgraded.

Independence Movement in Spain

The situation in Catalonia seems to be winding down. The news that Independence was claimed, and immediately delayed, by Regional President Carles Puigdemont, barely budged the euro.

In fact, during most of the movement, the Euro crept higher - notching over 6 basis points, since just May. It’s clear now, despite Catalonia’s being responsible for nearly a 5th of Spain’s exports, their Independence movement isn’t affecting such a strong currency.

Calls from Catalonia for EU involvement, and the subsequent denial thereof, shows the EU is not concerned with Catalonia, even if they withdraw from Spain.

Domestic Insecurity

Trump has been good for the market. There’s no denying that, but if you look at his relationship with the Fed—with the dollar—he may have lost his midas touch , which brings us back to UDN.

The dollar, greatly driven by sentiment, has begun to lose faith in the materialization of policies promised by the Trump administration. Developing news from the Fed could become a threat to long holders of UDN, as we most recently saw in the case of John Taylor; a Stanford Economics guru whom Trump selected as a potential replacement for Yellen, and who is known for his hawkish tone. The dollar rallied higher, yet fizzled out just as fast.

There is no coincidence that he was chosen by Trump, as they are both critics of the current Federal Reserve movements. However, Trump needs unity, and fast, as we are already seeing the USD unwind during internal struggles.

Currency movement is often dictated by sentiment and perception. If news of a potential Federal Reserve replacement is a top billing news story, it’s becoming more and more obvious the dollar, at least right now, is looking for reasons to hang on.

In the meantime, going long UDN, the bearish bet, seems to actually be right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.