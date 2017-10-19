Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 23th-27th

Additionally some additional metrics about these companies are also shared.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category CVS Health Corporation (CVS) 14 2.7 10/23/2017 Contender Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 7 1.01 10/23/2017 12.12% Challenger Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 6 1.23 10/23/2017 Challenger Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 55 1.73 10/24/2017 King Clorox Company (The) (CLX) 40 2.44 10/24/2017 Champion Fastenal Company (FAST) 18 2.64 10/24/2017 Contender Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 6 1.81 10/24/2017 Challenger Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 6 1.92 10/24/2017 Challenger FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) 6 0.7 10/25/2017 Challenger Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 23 1.1 10/26/2017 11.11% Contender Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Common Stock (DE) (WSM) 12 3.07 10/26/2017 Contender Signet Jewelers Limited Common Shares (SIG) 7 2.02 10/26/2017 Challenger Unum Group (UNM) 9 1.76 10/27/2017 Challenger PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) 6 2.33 10/27/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High CVS 74.1 69.3 88.58 14.79 4% Off Low 16% Off High THO 130.69 74 131.34 18.43 75% Off Low 0% Off High APOG 45.71 39.88 61 16.68 14% Off Low 23% Off High LOW 80.75 64.87 86.25 22.75 24% Off Low 6% Off High CLX 130.96 111.24 141.76 24.6 18% Off Low 7% Off High FAST 48.44 37.96 52.74 25.77 26% Off Low 7% Off High LKFN 48.58 34.16 49.48 21.78 41% Off Low 1% Off High KALU 103.95 69.41 108.99 21.45 48% Off Low 3% Off High FRC 96.78 72.43 105.52 22.83 33% Off Low 8% Off High BRO 48.94 36.05 50.24 25.67 35% Off Low 2% Off High WSM 50.8 42.68 56.94 14.65 19% Off Low 10% Off High SIG 61.44 46.09 101.46 9.49 33% Off Low 38% Off High UNM 52.18 34.83 52.75 12.57 49% Off Low 1% Off High PNM 41.58 30.95 43.05 23.76 33% Off Low 3% Off High

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.