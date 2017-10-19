Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div October 23th-27th

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.
The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.
Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.
The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|CVS Health Corporation
|(CVS)
|14
|2.7
|10/23/2017
|Contender
|Thor Industries, Inc.
|(THO)
|7
|1.01
|10/23/2017
|12.12%
|Challenger
|Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|(APOG)
|6
|1.23
|10/23/2017
|Challenger
|Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|(LOW)
|55
|1.73
|10/24/2017
|King
|Clorox Company (The)
|(CLX)
|40
|2.44
|10/24/2017
|Champion
|Fastenal Company
|(FAST)
|18
|2.64
|10/24/2017
|Contender
|Lakeland Financial Corporation
|(LKFN)
|6
|1.81
|10/24/2017
|Challenger
|Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|(KALU)
|6
|1.92
|10/24/2017
|Challenger
|FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
|(FRC)
|6
|0.7
|10/25/2017
|Challenger
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|23
|1.1
|10/26/2017
|11.11%
|Contender
|Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Common Stock (DE)
|(WSM)
|12
|3.07
|10/26/2017
|Contender
|Signet Jewelers Limited Common Shares
|(SIG)
|7
|2.02
|10/26/2017
|Challenger
|Unum Group
|(UNM)
|9
|1.76
|10/27/2017
|Challenger
|PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)
|(PNM)
|6
|2.33
|10/27/2017
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Additional Metrics
Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|CVS
|74.1
|69.3
|88.58
|14.79
|4% Off Low
|16% Off High
|THO
|130.69
|74
|131.34
|18.43
|75% Off Low
|0% Off High
|APOG
|45.71
|39.88
|61
|16.68
|14% Off Low
|23% Off High
|LOW
|80.75
|64.87
|86.25
|22.75
|24% Off Low
|6% Off High
|CLX
|130.96
|111.24
|141.76
|24.6
|18% Off Low
|7% Off High
|FAST
|48.44
|37.96
|52.74
|25.77
|26% Off Low
|7% Off High
|LKFN
|48.58
|34.16
|49.48
|21.78
|41% Off Low
|1% Off High
|KALU
|103.95
|69.41
|108.99
|21.45
|48% Off Low
|3% Off High
|FRC
|96.78
|72.43
|105.52
|22.83
|33% Off Low
|8% Off High
|BRO
|48.94
|36.05
|50.24
|25.67
|35% Off Low
|2% Off High
|WSM
|50.8
|42.68
|56.94
|14.65
|19% Off Low
|10% Off High
|SIG
|61.44
|46.09
|101.46
|9.49
|33% Off Low
|38% Off High
|UNM
|52.18
|34.83
|52.75
|12.57
|49% Off Low
|1% Off High
|PNM
|41.58
|30.95
|43.05
|23.76
|33% Off Low
|3% Off High
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.