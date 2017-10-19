Transocean - Is There Anything Wrong With This Move?

The stock has experienced a fantastic run up since September and it is rather normal and even healthy to see a consolidation going on now to perhaps $9.

To understand the situation and evaluate the nature and impact of such contract, investors must look at the day rate mix or blend of the Transocean backlog.

Transocean announced that the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus was awarded a two-year contract plus three one-year priced options with a subsidiary of BHP Billiton.

Transocean (RIG) - The Deepwater Invictus.

Gross Tonnage: 68034: Deadweight: 62918 t: Length Overall x Breadth Extreme:238m × 42.04m: Year Built: 2014

Investment Thesis

It is not a secret, the offshore drilling industry is not doing well and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that appears to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest tremendously in offshore exploration capex.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

However, the market is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently shifting to the floater sector as well.

Thus, trends signaling a rig market recovery have emerged this year. Rig contracting activity and utilization are on the rise, asset values are increasing, crude oil benchmark prices held relatively stable, albeit not sufficient enough to trigger new activity on their own. The caveat lector is that this recovery comes at a cost and it is called sinking day rates to entice offshore drilling that otherwise would not have happened.

However, the conclusion is that offshore drillers could be at the bottom, and it is perhaps time to invest in this sector again for the long-term while the stock prices are showing multi-year lows. Transocean is definitely one of the best offshore driller exhibiting a record backlog that will be well over $14 billion after the acquisition of Songa offshore will be completed. Read my article here.

The News:

On October 17, 2017, According to Transocean:

Transocean Ltd., announced today that the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus was awarded a two-year contract plus three one-year priced options with a subsidiary of BHP Billiton. The backlog associated with the firm contract is approximately $106 million. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018.

Quick calculation: $106 million / (2 x 365 days) is $145.2K /day. Not including mobilization that could fetch $25 million or more. Contract commencing around April-May 2018. RIG secured also three One-year priced options, potentially pushing the contract to 2023.

This day rate is consistent with the Markit day rate average between July and August when the contract was probably negotiated, which is a range $130k/d-$170k/d.

In this same struggling category and for comparison purpose only, Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) indicated on October 13, 2017, that It has contracted the Ocean Rig Poseidon to Statoil off the coast of Tanzania, for a one-well contract at about $145k/d to $150k/d (Estimated by Fun trading). However, this is not the lowest ever we can find recently and ONGC always manages to get even cheaper.

The lowest day rate for one ultra-deepwater drillship has been agreed by Vantage Drilling and India's ONGC in January 2017 for the Platinium Explorer. ONGC has secured the rig for three years for $118 million, which translates to a day rate below $110,000 per day.

Transocean Powerful Backlog:

First, let's look at the company's firm backlog. It is now $9.5 billion estimated as of October 19, 2017. Wait! This backlog will be around $14 billion (Excluding options) when the Songa offshore acquisition will be finalized.

Note: If the acquisition of Songa Offshore is completed in 4Q'17. The total backlog will be over $14 billion.

Note: Transocean sold its Jack-up segment to Borr Drilling but is still getting some remaining backlog.

The Company's backlog is paramount to understand what is going on, thus it should be analyzed before any consideration. Transocean

Importance of the drilling day rate mix

To understand the situation and evaluate the nature and impact of such contract, investors must look at the day rate mix or blend of the Transocean backlog. To get a clear idea of the subject, let's look at the average day rate history (from the 10K).

UDW Drillships 2014 2015 2016 2017-2027 Fun trading In $K/d 538.4 513.9 492.1 485~

In fact, the total contract days for the UDW Drillship is estimated at below 17,800 days for a total backlog of about $8,679 million. The shell contracts, for example, represent a day rate averaging over $500k/d for a total of about $6+ billion.

Even if these contracts happen to be terminated for convenience by Shell, the company will get about 80% or more of the total value of the contract as compensation.

Conclusion:

To really assess the impact of such contract, it is of a paramount importance to place this single event in a wider context. This is what I have tried to explain above.

Thence, we realize easily that Transocean business decision to contract the UDW Invictus for the next two years and perhaps longer at a low day rate is, in fact, the right and only decision that makes sense.



Studying the long-term, the day rates will fluctuate up and down depending on the oil price environment. Perhaps in three years from now, day rate will be above $400k/d again or even more, we have no way to be certain of that. However, Transocean must deal with the present situation and by contracting valuable assets at the day rate "du jour" is still a positive.

The stock has experienced a fantastic run up since September and it is rather normal and even healthy to see a consolidation going on now to perhaps $9.

I do not consider this contract will make a difference and any weakness should be used to accumulate again.

Note: I have taken some profit off the table at the end of September around $10.70 when the RSI was above 75 (overbought situation). I see a re-test of the MA50 at around $9.25, at which point I may buy back again.

