Priceline Invests In Meituan-Dianping $4 Billion Funding

The deal for Priceline is really about access for its Singapore-based Agoda online travel agent service, which stands to reap significant benefit from M-D's mobile customer base.

M-D is an ecommerce combination of two firms that provide nearly 300 million consumers with the ability to search for, review and purchase from over 5 million local merchants.

Priceline (PCLN) has invested $450 million as part of a $4 billion investment round for Meituan-Dianping.

Meituan-Dianping [M-D] operates a large China-based Ecommerce platform for more than 200 service and product categories.

In return for the investment, Priceline is gaining access to M-D’s customer base through its Agoda online travel agent subsidiary, which I view as the most important benefit of the deal.

Investee Company

Beijing-based Meituan-Dianping was founded in 2010 to develop a web and mobile platform to enable consumers to purchase goods and services from local merchants.

The firm was created by the merger of two mobile apps - Meituan and Dianping.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Wang Xing, who graduated in 2004 with an MS Computer Engineering from the University of Delaware.

Meituan is essentially a group buying app and Dianping is closest to Yelp (YELP) for mainland China, with connections to more than 5 million local merchants.

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Priceline, other investors in the current round included lead investor Tencent and others such as Sequoia Capital, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Trustbridge Partners, Coatue Management, IDG Capital, Tiger Global Management, China-UAE Investment Cooperation Fund and others.

Valuation for the current round has been reported as $20 billion. M-D has now raised more than $5 billion in funding since 2010.

Notably, Internet giant Alibaba has also invested in the firm.

M-D operates in four industry segments:

In-Store Dining

Lifestyle & Entertainment

On-Demand Delivery

Travel & Leisure

Priceline is primarily interested in the Travel & Leisure business segment.

Per Priceline’s 8-K, as part of the $450 million investment, its Singapore-based Agoda business, which provides online travel agent services throughout Asia, will ‘enter into a new commercial relationship with Meituan-Dianping.’ Specific details of that relationship were not disclosed, but we can assume Agoda will provide its travel services in return for favored placement within M-D’s apps.

As Todd Henrich, global Head of Corporate Development at Priceline stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to support Meituan-Dianping, the well-recognized leader in China's local services industry. Our commercial relationship between Agoda.com and Meituan-Dianping will help each company benefit from the other's expertise and capitalize on the opportunities presented by China's exceptionally large travel market.

Priceline has not been an active corporate investor in technology startups in terms of the frequency of deals but has instead generally invested larger amounts in later stage firms, as part of a deeper relationship.

In that respect, its approach has been similar to competitor Expedia (EXPE). However, it hasn’t turned out that well in a few examples.

Priceline has previously invested $60 million in Hotel Urbano, which was then largely written off and sold back to the founders. It participated in the ill-fated FlightCar, which was shuttered and sold to Mercedes-Benz. It also invested large amounts of cash in China-based Ctrip, which is still a significant, going concern.

However, given that M-D ‘connects more than 280 million annual active buying consumers’ across 2,800 cities in China, the potential benefits to Priceline’s Agoda subsidiary are significant.

This investment is really about accessing that customer base, rather than making money as an investor, although if M-D continues its trajectory, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it IPO in the U.S. within the next few years, bringing a potential valuation windfall to PCLN in the bargain.

