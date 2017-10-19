JPMorgan Chase: If I Had To Own Just One Bank Stock...

JPM appears to be extremely well positioned for the future and should continue to outperform its competitors going forward, particularly if a downturn occurs.

JPMorgan was the only large bank to post a profit during the 2008 crisis. Moreover, the company made smart acquisitions that have paid investors dividends over the years.

Past performance indicates that JPM is particularly well managed, as the company was able to navigate through the 2008 financial crisis with great efficiency.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), is the largest bank in the world by market cap, with an approximate valuation of $340 billion. More importantly, the enormous financial company is extremely well managed for the most part. This is a best of breed institution that boats some of the top assets in the business as well as some of the lowest delinquency rates in the industry. Moreover, JPM has exceptionally favorable looking fundamentals and a backdrop which appears very advantageous going forward. In addition, JPM's unique ability to successfully navigate the financial crisis of 2008 may be indicative of future results. If I had to own one bank stock JPMorgan Chase would undoubtedly be the one.

The Backdrop

It is a good time to be a financial institution in the U.S.. The system is awash with money, the economy seems stable, and the Fed is on a path toward normalizing rates. Higher rates are favorable for JPM as they provide more profit from higher interest payments received from the various forms of credit the financial institution has extended to consumers, corporations, and other commercial banks.

The Fed already has begun the implementation of its QT program, which is intended to tighten market conditions by selling off assets held on the Fed's balance sheet. Furthermore, the Fed is very likely to raise rates for the third time this year in December. In fact, the odds for a December rate hike have moved up significantly in the last six weeks from roughly 30% in early September to over 93% today.

Absent any significant deflationary shocks to the U.S. economy, it is very likely that the Fed will keep its commitment to normalize rates further, into next year and beyond. In addition to the increased profits higher rates should bring JPM, the company also is expected to benefit greatly from the banking deregulation proposed by the Trump administration. It is likely that Donald Trump will choose a Fed chair in favor of deregulating banks to head the Fed next year. Deregulation should be very favorable for JPM as it should allow the company to create more profits from trading revenues and other highly regulated operations.

Past Performance is Indicative of Future Results

JPM is arguably the institution that navigated the financial crisis most efficiently. While many other big banks were writing off billions, making poor acquisitions, or just going out of business, JPMorgan Chase appeared to be behaving much differently. The company being led by Jamie Dimon, who many consider to be an exceptional manager, was navigating the muddy waters of the financial crisis with minimal damage, even posting a profit, and acquiring key assets for pennies on the dollar.

To get an idea of how well managed JPM has been in relation to its peers one needs to look no further than the banking/subprime crisis of 2008. During the crisis, some of JPM's competitors such as Wachovia, Washington Mutual and others were going bankrupt, others like Citigroup (NYSE:C) were raising capital to stay afloat. However, JPM was smartly picking up key assets such as Bear Stearns on the cheap, backstopped by the Fed. Most importantly, unlike many of the disastrous acquisitions such as Countrywide made by Bank of America, JPM's have actually paid of huge following the banking crisis, propelling JPMorgan to its premiere banking position on the world stage.

It is important to evaluate how well or how poorly a financial institution was able to navigate through the financial crisis, because past performance may very well be indicative of future results. To get a better idea of how JPM was able to steer the financial crisis of 08 so successfully in relation to its peers let's observe the market cap progression of JPM and some of its key competitors over the last 10 years.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) market cap progression: 10/01/2007 $184 billion, 07/01/2008 $234 billion, 02/01/2009 $23.67 billion, 10/01/2017 $256 billion.

Citigroup Inc. market cap progression: 05/01/2007 $247 billion, 02/01/2009 $7.9 billion, 10/01/2017 $240 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM market cap progression: 10/01/2007 $126 billion, 09/01/2008 $143 billion, 02/01/2009 $72 billion, 10/01/2017 $350 billion.

These results indicate that JPM made much wiser decisions in regards to the amount of risky assets it had on its books as well as the number of questionable business units it operated that dealt heavily in subprime and other faulty assets. In contrast to many of its counterparts that either went bankrupt or came to the brink of failure, JPM was the only large financial institution that turned a profit during the financial crisis. Furthermore, the bank managed to make some extremely lucrative acquisitions such as Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual with pennies on the dollar.

So Where is JPM Now?

Currently JPM is the largest banking institution in the world by market cap. Moreover, the company has extremely favorable overall fundamentals.

Trailing P/E: 14.45, Forward P/E: 12.89, S&P 500 P/E: 25.54

Profit Margin: 28.85%, Net Income: $24.79 billion, Quarterly Revenue Growth yoy: 2%, Quarterly Earnings Growth yoy: 7.1%

Short % of Float: 0.73%, Forward Dividend Yield: 2.29%

The fundamental analysis indicates that JPM's P/E ratio is relatively low compared to most stocks in the S&P 500. The company has extremely high profit margins and is tremendously profitable. JPM has a very healthy earnings growth and the revenue growth appears to be accelerating as well. This trend should continue and may intensify as rates continue to increase. The short percentage is very low suggesting that most "smart money investors" are not attempting to short the stock. In addition, JPM delivers a healthy 2.29% dividend yield.

The Bottom Line

Even though JPM was significantly smaller than BAC and C before the financial crisis, the company has been able to gain significant ground due to superior management and a series of smart acquisitions during the financial crisis. JPM is now the largest bank in the world by market cap and judging by past performance should continue to outperform its peers, especially if a downturn in the economy were to occur. The backdrop for JPM is also very favorable, supported by Fed policy, the likelihood of higher rates, and deregulation. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the premiere banking institution in the world and if I had to own just one bank stock JPM would be it.

