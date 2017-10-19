AT&T: Negativity Is Misplaced, This Is A Buying Opportunity

It has been a little while since I covered AT&T (T), the last being when I did some analysis on the safety of the dividend post Time Warner deal this time last year. I’m going to reiterate a lot of those points made in that research here, as I’ve been surprised to see the coverage turn negative on Seeking Alpha for the venerable giant. Concerns have been mounting on the debt load, management’s ability to integrate massive entities into existing operations (DirecTV, Time Warner), heightened competition in traditional pay television and over-the-top services, even the incremental per share impact of recent weather. As unlikely as it is that I’ll ever own the company – large caps aren’t my style, nor such capital-intensive ones – a lot of this fear-mongering is misplaced in my opinion. Broadly speaking, a lot of AT&T’s recent moves are highly appealing to me as a potential investor, and should help make the company’s ability to address any issues that arise in its core business much easier. Further, while the debt load will be heavy, the company is going to be well positioned, as far as free cash flow goes, in taking meaningful strides in reducing its costs. To me, despite macro concerns, AT&T is more attractive today than it was a few short years ago.

Reduced Capital Intensity, Less Emphasis On US Wireless

As an investor driven primarily by cash flow analysis, AT&T’s capital needs to maintain and expand its wireless network were incredibly off-putting as a potential investor. Heading into 2014, AT&T was in a period of relative malaise, dropping $20B in capital expenditures every year in order to just maintain its revenue base. Needing that level of spending to maintain steady state is highly unusual, and is indicative of the nature of the mature and highly competitive business AT&T operates in within its legacy operations. Interestingly, those levels started to drop materially in the quarters leading into the DirecTV acquisition as the company began to diversify its business model, and have held ever since.

Importantly, EBITDA margins have remained stable in the 30-35% range (my numbers based on GAAP, not company-adjusted numbers), despite adjacent investment and the acquisition of DirecTV. AT&T bundling of DirecTV has largely been a success; since the acquisition close, customers with overlap (wireless subs with television, television subs with IP broadband, etc.) have grown significantly. I don’t think this is emphasized enough in AT&T discussion, since bundling in this way improves theoretical lifetime value for each customer, and more closely ties AT&T into the customer’s life. It’s a very Apple (AAPL) way of approaching customer retention. This formula is key for success; AT&T wants to provide services that are core to a customer’s daily life that are not easily replicable, and DirecTV (and Time Warner eventually) help provide that value. Expect more of the same going forward; Time Warner posted 27% EBITDA margin over the past trailing four quarters, and given likely cost synergies and lower debt costs from likely AT&T refinancing, Time Warner will not be dilutive to margin. Continuing recent trends, as a content provider, Time Warner is asset light, and requires little in the way of capital spending. Diversification is key here as well, as reliance on the US wireless market will ease; roughly 45% of pro forma EBITDA, versus 63% in 2014. That’s big.

Pro-Forma Free Cash Flow, Dividend Will Be Just Fine

I know the debt load at AT&T post deal is a scary number ($186-195B gross depending on how much cash the consolidated company aims to keep for working capital), but the equity component of this deal is going to give AT&T a lot of flexibility to retire debt at a decent pace. Time Warner is on track for $4,300mm in free cash flow generation this year as an independent entity, numbers that are widely expected to repeat going forward. Assuming average interest costs of 4.5% on the debt AT&T raises, under the AT&T umbrella Time Warner will generate roughly $2,300mm of annual free cash flow, which will be going to go straight into AT&T coffers to begin debt paydown.

Of note, that figure is before cost synergies; $1,000mm in annual savings are expected by year three, which are going to be a solid driver of earnings, and therefore cash flow, as well (call it $680mm post tax). Legacy AT&T will throw off its usual roughly $18,000mm in free cash flow, putting the net total for the pro forma firm easily in the $20,800mm range in fiscal 2019, assuming relatively flat performances by both enterprises going forward. Worst case scenario (see the collar function on the deal) is a share count of roughly 7,300mm shares, or $14,400mm in annual dividend obligations at current levels. That leaves a healthy chunk - $6,400mm give or take – for debt retirement. What about on a per share basis? Its highly dependent on working capital trends, but given fiscal 2017 is tracking largely like fiscal 2016 for AT&T, $2.80/share in free cash flow looks like a pretty concrete number. Assuming worst case scenario on share count dilution from the collar on the deal, and FCF/share post Time Warner deal comes in at $2.84/share once a chunk of cost synergies are realized, and this does not include any revenue synergies or other benefits to the legacy businesses from having Time Warner in the fold. In a nutshell, there should be no concern over a dividend cut.

Path To Debt Retirement, Concerns Over Credit Ratings

While that free cash flow number post dividend is in no way going to retire the current debt load anytime soon, it is enough to take a hefty dent out of the balance sheet, and shows the significant margin of safety the company is working with. In a nutshell, dividend payment coverage concerns, as well as are overblown in my opinion. As a reminder, this came at the end of Moody’s recent credit watch notification on AT&T:

Moody's could raise AT&T's rating to A3 if leverage is sustained below 2.5x and free cash flow improves to 5% of debt. A ratings upgrade would also be predicated on management demonstrating a commitment to lower leverage over a long time horizon. Moody's could lower AT&T's rating to Baa2 if free cash flow is negative or if leverage remains above 3x, both on a sustained basis.

Based on my above numbers (Moody’s definition of free cash flow is post dividend), AT&T will generate free cash flow at roughly 3.3% of debt in fiscal 2019; that figure was 4.9% for fiscal 2016. This is where the equity component of the deal hurts, and it’ll be years before AT&T can think of reclaiming an A3 credit rating. However, a downgrade to Baa2 based on negative free cash flow looks highly unlikely, and it won’t take long to get leverage below 3x on Moody’s adjusted figure. I don’t foresee any cause for any ratings agency action on the firm, and a downgrade to Baa2 would not be all that punishing from a ratings standpoint on debt costs, and still keeps AT&T well within investment grade.

Takeaway

AT&T is one of those buy and hold companies that isn’t going to make you wealthy overnight – but it isn’t going to harm you either. Concerns over recent deals appear extremely overblown to me, and the dividend and credit rating look secure. Outside of a deep fundamental change in consumer behavior, there is no reason to see AT&T as anything other than what it has been: a fundamental pillar of safety-driven retirement portfolio. Investors don’t get very many opportunities to pick up AT&T at current yields, and this looks like one of those rare opportunities to add to holdings – not common in a market consistently hitting all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.