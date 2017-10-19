An Education In Making Money - Educational Development Corp. Stock Is Set To Soar

With equity markets at or near all-time highs, and with valuations of broad-based equity indices such as the S&P 500 at frighteningly elevated levels, there are very few stocks out there that offer investors both solid growth prospects and attractive valuations. We believe one under-the-radar consumer products company in Oklahoma is one of the most compelling investment opportunities we have uncovered in recent years.

Tulsa-based Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is the exclusive U.S. trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the U.K. by Usborne Publishing. For years, frugally-run EDUC has generated excellent and sustained returns on invested capital, and until recently, passed along most of these returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. As of October 18, the company sports a $45 million market cap and has trailing 12-month sales and EPS of $109 million and $1.02, respectively.

EDUC sells books through its two divisions – 1) EDC Publishing, which sells to book, toy and specialty stores, and, more importantly, 2) Usborne Books & More ("UBAM"), EDUC’s direct selling (otherwise known as network marketing or multi-level marketing ("MLM")) organization of independent consultants. These independent consultants tend to be young stay-at-home moms who are looking to supplement their family income through selling books on a part-time basis through home parties, book fairs, and social media events.

EDUC’s business is very straightforward – they make money by getting orders for books, and then getting those books into boxes and out the door. EDUC grows its sales and earnings primarily by 1) incenting its UBAM sales force to sell its books, and 2) incenting its sales force to keep recruiting more independent consultants who then sell the company’s books in their community.

MLMs include fairly well-regarded firms such as Avon (AVP), Primerica (PRI), and Tupperware (TUP). However, this business model has also attracted companies that have engaged in some questionable business practices that have opened them up to criticism. For instance, hedge fund titan Bill Ackman has had a well-publicized multi-year crusade against Herbalife (HLF) wherein Ackman has accused Herbalife of being a “criminal enterprise” and pyramid scheme. As a result, many investors have become increasingly wary of any direct selling company that employs a multi-level compensation structure for its commissioned sales reps.

Before we continue, let us be crystal clear about the following: EDUC utilizes, and will likely always utilize an MLM business model. We will not attempt in this article to convince readers of the merits of this model, or to explain how we believe EDUC’s commission structure for its UBAM consultants is actually very fair. If you are an investor that is fundamentally opposed to MLMs, then there is likely nothing we can say to convince you, so we are not even going to try.

Many people think of MLM companies as those that sell items such as nutritional supplements, skin care products and weight loss solutions. EDUC's UBAM division is somewhat unique though in that it is in the business of selling high quality cost-effective children’s books to families. For years, this low-growth company quietly went about its business, generating solid profit and cash flow margins.

A few years ago though, EDUC made two decisions that helped to fundamentally transform its business. First, the company embraced social media as a way of selling books - this way, UBAM consultants could hold higher-frequency, lower-cost “Facebook parties” instead of actual home parties that required inviting potential customers to physically come to someone’s house to listen to the sales pitch.

Second, the company stopped selling books on Amazon. EDUC’s long-time CEO (and 18% shareholder) Randall White found that his army of UBAM consultants were becoming demoralized by holding sales events only to learn their prospective customers turned around and bought the same books on Amazon at a somewhat lower price instead of from them. Mr. White chose to terminate the company’s relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as well as with other big box retailers like Costco and Target. This decision, while hurting the EDC Publishing division’s sales, dramatically increased its UBAM consultants’ morale and earnings potential.

As a result of these two changes, the number of people that signed on as UBAM consultants soared and EDUC’s net revenue quadrupled from $26 million in fiscal 2014 to $107 million in fiscal 2017.

Unfortunately, for EDUC, this massive growth led to both operational snafus and inefficiencies (e.g., they had to pay a boatload of overtime to their warehouse employees to get books into boxes and out the door), and a short-term liquidity crunch, as EDUC needed to spend millions of additional dollars on inventory to support the increased level of sales. The liquidity crunch in particular frightened off many investors as it resulted in EDUC needing to increase its revolving line of credit and to eliminate its $0.09 quarterly dividend.

These issues, combined with Mr. White’s unusually transparent manner of speech in public forums along with the company’s history of imperfect disclosures in SEC filings and elsewhere gave short-sellers a considerable amount of material to shoot at earlier this year. Various unflattering (and, in our opinion, largely inaccurate) articles about the company and Mr. White therefore popped up in quick succession on SeekingAlpha.com which served to further depress the company’s stock price.

While some of the issues that critics point to are reasonable criticisms, we believe they are red herrings, as the key issue for investors and the future of EDUC’s stock price is EDUC’s earnings power, which we will address in the following sections.

Future Revenues

UBAM’s (and therefore EDUC’s) revenues are obviously highly correlated with the number of active consultants who are in the field selling books. This chart demonstrates the high degree of correlation between EDUC’s quarterly net revenue amounts and UBAM’s beginning-of-quarter consultant count.

After EDUC grew its consultant count and revenues tremendously the last few years, both numbers have declined a little bit over the past few quarters, as EDUC’s software and shipping issues that it experienced last fall created frustration among many UBAM consultants. However, as can be seen, it appears that EDUC is back to growing its UBAM consultant count meaningfully, as the average number of active consultants in EDUC’s fiscal third quarter was up 16% compared to the second quarter.

Not content to take the company’s word for it, we decided to try to determine for ourselves how EDUC’s consultant numbers have been progressing. EDUC maintains a database of UBAM consultants, where one can search consultants by last name. Instead of trying to download EDUC’s entire database, we chose to search for consultants who possess one of America’s fourteen most-popular surnames, and then estimated the size of EDUC’s entire consultant base by dividing our results by the frequency of these surnames in the U.S. population. We have done this periodically since earlier this year. While this is certainly not a precise method for determining how many active consultants there are, it is a fairly decent way of assessing the relative change in the number of consultants. Our results confirm that EDUC has experienced huge growth in the number of UBAM consultants across the country since March, which provides a fairly compelling argument for future revenue growth.

Profit Margins

A decade ago, when EDUC was a much smaller $20 to $30 million a year company, it regularly generated pre-tax profit margins in the 12% range, as can be seen here:

However, from EDUC’s fiscal (FY) 2008 until FY 2013, pre-tax profit margins fell from about 12% to 5%, with gross margin contraction responsible for the vast majority of this decrease. The table below decomposes EDUC’s cost structure over the last number of years.

From FY 2013 until FY 2017, EDUC’s gross margin exploded, increasing from 59% to 73%, as the company’s revenue mix shifted significantly from its lower-margin EDC Publishing division to its higher margin UBAM division.

Unfortunately, EDUC’s pre-tax profit margin did not increase during these years, as all of this gross margin improvement was eaten up by higher sales commissions and higher operating & selling (O&S) expenses. We believe that, while the higher level of sales commissions is here to stay (considering the vast majority of EDUC’s sales will be coming from its UBAM division), the company’s high O&S expense level is temporary and will fall considerably going forward as 1) operational improvements start to make their way into lower operating costs, and 2) EDUC achieves operating cost leverage on an increasing level of sales.

We believe that over the next eighteen months, lower O&S expense (combined with a modest additional increase in gross margin and a decrease in interest expense) should enable EDUC to fairly easily achieve a sustainable pre-tax profit margin of roughly 10.5%.

In fact, even though the company continues to experience some issues with shipping downtime due to the installation of new equipment at the company’s primary warehouse, EDUC’s pre-tax profit margin was 7.2% over the last six months, up almost 200 basis points from the immediately preceding six-month period.

When an analyst inquired about prospective margins during the company’s latest earnings call, Mr. White responded with “we're in a place now where we're trying to tighten up on expenses and get that back to the bottom line. And I like to think that 10% to 12% pretax is not out of the realm of possibility.” His statement is largely consistent with our expectations.

Valuation

EDUC’s revenues have increased at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 44% over the past four years. We do not believe this lofty growth rate is sustainable; however, the growth in EDUC’s consultant count combined with an increase in consultant and customer satisfaction as a result of improved shipping and IT processes, should lead to continued strong revenue growth. As a result, we believe it is entirely reasonable to expect that EDUC could grow its revenues by 15% a year for at least the next two years. That would lead to annual revenue of $144 million two years from now. At a 10.5% pre-tax profit margin and a 38% effective tax rate, that equates to approximately $2.34 per share in earnings, or 129% greater than EDUC’s trailing twelve month EPS of $1.02.

Currently, the median trailing earnings yield of other MLM companies is 5.1% (i.e., a P/E of 19.7), and the median forward earnings yield is 6.7% (i.e., a P/E of 14.8).

We believe that one year from now, when it has become apparent to other investors that EDUC is on its way to achieving this level of earnings, investors will be willing to pay at least 16 times forward earnings per share of $2.34, or $37.50 per share. This of course assumes no change to the corporate tax rate – should the current administration be successful with its tax reform objectives, then EDUC’s earnings power will be considerably higher and would command an even higher stock price.

Conclusion

EDUC is a very undiscovered, and currently very unloved, consumer products company that offers investors a tremendous opportunity, we believe, to at least triple their money over the next twelve to eighteen months. Beyond continuing to post strong quarterly earnings results, we believe another catalyst for an upward revaluation of the stock would be the initiation of sell-side coverage, which we believe is possible considering both the stock's growth and value characteristics and the company's apparent increasing attention to investor relations activities (as evidenced by EDUC's recently initiated practice of holding quarterly investor calls).

In addition, we believe that the reinstatement of a quarterly cash dividend would be another catalyst to ignite interest in the stock. While EDUC’s loan agreement currently precludes the payment of any dividend, we believe that EDUC will generate strong free cash flow in the coming two years which should enable the company both to pay off the $6 million balance on its line of credit and to renegotiate the terms of its loan agreement to again allow for dividends. Mr. White is highly incented to do this - prior to EDUC’s dividend being eliminated in February, Mr. White was receiving $265,000 a year in dividend payments, considerably more than his annual cash compensation of $185,000.

