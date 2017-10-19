Prometic: A Rebuttal To Bloom Burton & Co.'s Analyst Report

There have been several market analyst reports issued on Prometic, following the announcement of a PDUFA date for plasminogen indication.

There are several updated market analyst reports on Prometic (OTCQX:PFSCF) following their announcement of the PDUFA date for its BLA filing, including Bloom Burton & Co., Echelon Wealth Partners, Hydridan, and Panmure Gordon & Co.

I find the report of Bloom Burton & Co. by David Martin overly negative, containing many assertions unsupported by the facts. Below are my comments on his report. (Please note that this year Prometic changed how its name appears, i.e. no longer with a capital M. However, David Martin seems to be unaware of the change and uses the old form, i.e. ProMetic, in his report).

Rebuttals

David: Last Friday, ProMetic announced that the FDA has accepted its BLA filling for plasminogen (Ryplazim)...Initially, we had expected the BLA to be accepted for filing 30-60 days after ProMetic's April 5, 2017 submission, with a PDUFA date in the November-December 2017 time frame.

Comment: Yes, that is what Prometic and all the shareholders also hoped for. However, I do not think that any biotech company can dictate or control the FDA's timing.

David: Separately, on September 25, the company announced that the FDA cleared its IND to initiate a pivotal PBI-4050 Phase 2/3 trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). We had expected an IND for this trial in H2-2016 (2016 ProMetic AGM).

Comment: What is important here is that the FDA has cleared Prometic to initiate its pivotal trial for IPF. The first among all the next generation IPF drugs.

David: A 4-5 month PDUFA delay is usually not that impactful, but in ProMetic's situation, the delay for plasminogen may influence whether the company feels a need to tap the equity markets again prior to the PDUFA date (debt may be issued, but the last debt issued by PLI was followed by an exchange for equity at a lower price).

Comment: This is stating the obvious.

David: A Priority Review Voucher (PRV) could be sold to reduce some of the financial uncertainty. On that front, the company did not indicate whether its plasminogen BLA was conditionally designated a Rare Pediatric Disease Product Application (RPD PA). A conditional RPD PA, while not necessary, would be an additional strong validator that plasminogen likely meets all criteria for a PRV if approved.

Comment: I have not been able to find any other company that has been granted rare pediatric disease status, ever indicating this ('being conditionally designated as RPD PA'). Please note that he provided no examples. As he said in his report, it is not necessary.

David: We believe that the type 1 plasminogen deficiency market is likely small. Mutation frequency predicts a patient population of ~500 patients in the United States, although within the genotype, it is unclear how many patients have serious and chronic manifestations. ProMetic has indicated that it believes there are 2,100 patients based on billings for surgeries to remove ligneous conjunctivitis lesions, but again, it is not clear to us how many of the surgery patients would need chronic treatment, and why the count is 4x the predicted prevalence (misdiagnosis? other causes of the lesions?).

Comment: It does not take a belief to know that the type 1 plasminogen deficiency market is small. It is a fact. Whether it is 2100 or 500, Prometic will find out soon enough once the product is launched. Prometic has never claimed that type 1 plasminogen is a big market. However, David does not mention that the acquired, acute plasminogen deficiency which is brought on by trauma, surgery or severe burns, has a much larger market size (over 100,000 patients in the US per year), and which can be prescribed by the clinicians as off-label use of plasminogen once it is approved and available.

David: ProMetic plans to also fund development of plasminogen in wound indications such as diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). Plasma (the source of plasminogen) is already used to treat wounds and its benefits are thought to be derived from the platelets, cytokines, leukocytes, and growth factors contained in the fluid (Carter et al. 2011 Eplasty 11:e38; Pietramaggiori et al. 2006 Wound Repair Regen 14(5)573-80). As a result, unlike systemic plasminogen deficiency, we believe the potential cost/benefit of plasminogen in wound indications is questionable. Additionally, we are aware of only limited clinical data to-date for plasminogen in non-type 1 deficiency indications, and therefore ascribe nominal value to other indications ($0.10 per share based on comparable companies analysis)

Comment: This is simply unfounded. Please refer to my SA article and the references I provided for the role of plasminogen in wound healing in various major indications. Currently the doctors use plasma because there is no available plasminogen treatment.

David: 'The adult portion of ProMetic's phase 3 IVIG study should be finished with results reporting any time. We believe PLI stock already prices-in positive IVIG results since multiple IVIG products from other companies have been approved and are on the market.'

Comment: This is an implausible statement. How can the market already price-in positive IVIG results before the results? Does the market know what is the potential market size for Prometic's IVIG products, or realistic projected sales if it is approved to go to market?

David: ProMetic's planned pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial is a two-stage adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of PBI-4050 when combined with nintedanib (OFEV)... We are cautious as we do not believe there is as strong support for success in this proposed pivotal trial as could have been achieved with a different phase 2a design. The previously completed IPF phase 2a for PBI-4050 was small (n=40), and contained no comparison of PBI-4050 vs. placebo*, and no comparison of OFEV+placebo vs. OFEV+PBI- 4050, which will be tested in the planned phase 2/3 trial.

Comment: I am uncertain what subject David's PhD is in, but I question his credibility in asserting himself as someone who know better than Prometic's team as well as the FDA about the trial design.

David: Companies such as Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) which are also headed into pivotal programs, did run placebo control arms in recently reported phase 2 trials of their respective IPF drugs, GLPG1690 (designed to target autotaxin) and pamrevlumab (designed to target CTGF), respectively, and the markets have rewarded these companies substantially, with valuations exceeding US$4 B.

Comment: Galapagos's phase 2 trial was even smaller than Prometic's. Galapagos treated 23 IPF patients for 12 weeks and reported positive results. Prometic treated 40 IPF patients for 12 weeks and reported positive results. As I stated in my article on IPF drugs, Fibrogen's phase 2 results showed that their drug candidate, though showing a positive effect, was not superior to the approved drugs. The fact that both Galapagos and Fibrogen were valued above US$4B strengthens my thesis that Prometic is deeply under-valued among its peers.

David: In some other diseases such as cancer, responses can be measured with high objectivity. As a result, even uncontrolled open-label cancer trials in early clinical development can confer a moderately high level of confidence in the effectiveness of a drug if the drug is tested as a monotherapy and generates disease responses. With IPF, however, endpoints can be influenced by subjective factors (e.g., coaching, placebo effect), which reduces the predictability afforded by small clinical trials run without placebo.

Comment: This is the straw that broke the camel's back for me about David Martin's report, that he thought that the primary end point for IPF, of an improvement in FVC, can be influenced by subjective factors. This assertion lost him all credibility in my view. IPF is such a terrible disease that without intervention, the patient's lung capacity declines rapidly. In many past IPF clinical trials, some of the patients died during the first 12 weeks of the trial (see the referenced articles in my IPF article).

In his effort to minimize Prometic's positive results by saying that an improvement in FVC points in IPF patients (a matter of life and death for IPF patients) could be influenced by coaching or placebo effect, David Martin discredits himself.

The remainder of his report is about his own ideas of how the Prometic's phase 2 IPF trial should or should not have been done, or how Prometic's upcoming pivotal phase 2/3 design should be done. Obviously the FDA does not share the same concerns as David Martin for either of these trials.

In conclusion:

Anybody who wishes to know more about Prometic for the purpose of investment should look elsewhere for information rather than reading the Bloom Burton & Co's report by David Martin.

