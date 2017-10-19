First Connecticut Bancorp's (FBNK) CEO John Patrick on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 19, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Daukas - IR

John Patrick - Chairman, President and CEO

Ken Burns - EVP and Director of Retail Banking

Greg White - CFO

Mike Schweighoffer - EVP and Chief Lending Officer

Analysts

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Brody Preston - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the First Connecticut Bancorp, Incorporated Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Daukas. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Daukas

Thank you. Good morning everyone. I am the Investor Relations Officer for our company.

And before we begin with our presentation, we would like to remind you to read our Safe Harbor advisement and forward-looking statements on our earnings announcement. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Our comments today are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor afforded by that advisement. Thank you.

And now here is John Patrick, our Chairman, President and CEO.

John Patrick

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today and thank you for your interest in our company. I'm really pleased to report a 48% increase in net income at $0.35 of diluted earnings per share for the quarter. If you can see from our release, during the quarter, we continued improvement in ROA, ROE and EPS as well as managed expenses, reflecting in our efficiency ratio. Our portfolio continues to demonstrate excellent asset quality and I think that's reflected in our loan loss reserve allocation for the quarter.

We continue to generate good organic loan growth, again evidenced by our balance sheet and on the asset side and very good deposit - organic deposit growth. As you can see, our loan to deposit ratio again dropped during the quarter as we predicted it would be. That all drives tremendous positive operating leverage and good tangible book value growth quarter-over-quarter and significantly year-over-year.

Every quarter, our financials continue to improve. We continue to execute on our strategy as we articulated relative to organic loan and deposit growth in our markets and we continue to see the benefits of the process improvement initiatives that we put in throughout our company and I believe we will continue to see those for our foreseeable future.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Greg to just give you a couple of highlights on the financials.

Greg White

Thanks, John. Not a lot to add. I'm just going to kind of re-highlight quickly some information from the financial highlights section of the press release, that being that our net interest income was up over $1 million versus the prior quarter. So that's up over 5% on a non-annualized basis or 20% on an annualized basis and then probably worth re-mentioning that - probably worth re-mentioning three times, but I'll do it once, our margin was up 21 basis points from the third quarter last year. On a core basis, it was up 19 basis points, but really good quarter. We've had some pretty consistent earnings for quite some time now.

I'll turn it back to you John.

John Patrick

Thanks, Greg. I appreciate it. I think the word Greg used that I'll just reflect on is consistency. I think we have continued to deliver consistent results quarter to quarter. We stick with our strategic direction and strategic plan, which we've articulated relative to that organic growth in our markets. We continue to see core opportunities for loan growth and deposit growth in our markets and again are very focused on our efficiency ratio and reducing continued reduction of that through process improvement initiatives within our organization.

I will note that deposits continue to be a focus of ours and we'll continue to grow deposits faster than we grow loans. And to that extent, just a reminder that we anticipated this year when we originally did our budgets and forecasting that we have an office opened in Manchester later this year. We're still under construction there. We believe that that's a great market.

We know we have customers ready to open accounts there, but we've been able to grow deposits pretty considerably without adding any new locations from that perspective. So overall, we believe it was a very good quarter for us, driven by core operating principles and we look forward to that continued good performance into the future.

And with that, I'll open it up for questions at this point in time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question today comes from Damon DelMonte with KBW. Please go ahead.

Damon DelMonte

So my first question, just kind of dealing with the margin. Greg, could you just give us a little bit of an outlook? I think you said there was about 3 basis points of benefit from some prepayment income this quarter, so your core is at 292. How do you see that shaping up in the fourth quarter, especially if we do get another rate hike?

Greg White

Yeah. So the core was 293, not [Technical Difficulty]. Without a rate hike, I actually think - I think we can grow net interest income, but I think our margin would come down a little bit without a rate hike, just maybe due to the cost of funds and I'm assuming loan rates stay where they are as well when I'm making this answer. With that said, even with declining margins or flat margins, we've pretty much been able to demonstrate growth of our net interest income historically, even when our margin was coming down pretty quickly.

I don't see it coming down quickly. I see asset yields remaining somewhat flat in a little more pressure on cost of funds, which we've seen a little bit recently. So, we could compress margin a little bit in the fourth quarter without further Fed tightening. Obviously, it is exciting in December; we see some margin increase in Q1 of next year.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. Great. And then, with regards to the pricing on deposits, I think it was the - the NOW accounts are up 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter. I'm assuming that the significant growth was due to seasonality related to the municipal business. Is that correct?

Greg White

Yeah. That's what it is.

John Patrick

Exactly.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. And so are you seeing more in the way of pricing competition to maintain and sustain those relationships which is causing the higher cost on those deposits.

Ken Burns

This is the Ken Burns, the Retail Banking EVP; I won't say we are raising rates specifically due to higher competition. What we are trying to do is trying to manage that portfolio the way we have been managing it. So, we have been gradually proactively raising rates as rates have gone up. We predicted much more conservative betas than we are seeing. So, I think our betas are approximately 20, we were anticipating a lot more on those. But clearly there is expectation from municipalities for us to stay competitive with short-term rates and we're doing that. At the same time I think we've growth our number of customers, six customers during the year-to-date and that's great because community customers are large customer.

John Patrick

So today we have how many municipalities - district municipalities, we have probably 81, 83 municipalities throughout the state of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts that we deal with on a variety of different basis And Damon to your point one of the things that kind of forces, I don't want to say force, but is it an indicator of where those rates go a little bit is that state of Connecticut has what they call the stiff fund and they move that fund up pretty aggressively.

Damon DelMonte

And then just kind of as it relates to the state with our budget woes that we have, are you seeing any concerns by your business customers just given the dire outlook of our growing deficit and kind of the disarray that we have with Malloy as the governor.

John Patrick

Yeah, I think that everybody is disappointed with where we are relative to our budget. I'll comment on that a little bit because I get to ask this question all the time. That said I look at the marketplace and its $130 billion market and we've got 3 billion. So there's plenty of room for us to grow. Obviously there haven't been any grow in the marketplace over the last eight years as we've grown from $900 million to $3 billion company. And so that's not an excuse for us. Number two, we also see some positive things that people don't talk about. So for example, United Technologies has a ten-year backlog on the F-35 and a couple of other engines in the private space that they have. They're looking for a 1,000 to 1,500 high paying jobs in East Hartford Connecticut. Electric Boat is now looking for about 2,000 people for their backlog down in southeastern Connecticut, which is not that far from where we are. And the interesting thing about that, we also work with a lot of the companies that are part of that supply chain management.

And so while they're not expending dollars on new capital because they're utilizing the technologies that they have in place, they continue to grow and that's where we continue to see opportunities. The fact of the matter is and I think nationally, the C&I business is very, very competitive. We're out there looking at new companies every single day and there's companies that are looking to expand and grow or do some other things. And so we look at that and say okay, yeah, Connecticut is where it is, we haven't had more than 4% economic growth since 1991 and prior to that we had a couple years of 10% economic growth. So it's been a long time that we've been operating under this environment.

We're used to it. From my perspective, if Hartford filed bankruptcy I've already done a lot of homework relative to that that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for us. And I think that we move on. So while we have this cloud hanging over relative to where we are from a fiscal perspective in the budget, I do believe that we still continue to see good opportunity. That said our portfolio and our loan portfolio is very, very diverse. As you know we've done some lending throughout New England, outside of our market following some of our customers and one of the reason that we expanded into western Massachusetts last year, but we do see good economic growth in western Massachusetts probably a little higher level than we're seeing in central Connecticut today.

Damon DelMonte

And it's just my last question then I'll hop out and let somebody else jump on. Greg as it relates to fee income going forward; you guys noted that the swap fee income was down this quarter. How do you kind of look at that in the next few quarters, do you see that ramping back up or do you think you've kind of come back to a new norm on that level.

Mike Schweighoffer

Hey Damon, it's Mike Schweighoffer, swap fees are sometimes choppy. We had a very good second quarter as far as swap fees, I would call third quarter probably more normal. We are quite a bit ahead year-over-year on swap fees. So I just want to point, but it really comes down to the complexion of deals that we're looking at for that particular quarter. So it's hard it's really hard to give type any color or guidance on that. But I'd call third quarter course normal.

Operator

The next question will be from Laurie Hunsicker with Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker

Just wanted to come back to where Damon was talking about the NOW accounts and obviously the linked quarter increase that we saw from 39 to 51 basis points in the cost. How much of that was related to the municipalities.

Greg White

Pretty much all of it.

Laurie Hunsicker

All of it, okay. So of the 645 million average balance, how much of that is municipalities?

Greg White

How much of the six, okay. 424.

Laurie Hunsicker

424. And then do you by chance have the number for the last quarter.

Greg White

318.

Laurie Hunsicker

318, okay. That typically hits the high end December is that right?

Greg White

No, December you'll start to see down flow again. So you'll start to see taxes again collected in January. So January end, July taxes are collected here.

Laurie Hunsicker

And then obviously your loan to deposit ratio went down some of that was the influx there. How should we be thinking about that on a core basis, where do you want to see a loan to deposit ratio?

John Patrick

Laurie, again I've said this to a lot of people, I am comfortable with where we are and where we're operating I think we're continue to grow good core deposits. I think we besides that, I think one of the important factors is we continue to open a significant number of net new checking accounts and net new accounts to new customers. So we continue to build franchise value. And unless I'm - unless, you know, in the loan to deposit we could fix overnight, our broker deposits are de minimis. I think they're not even around 30 million or something like that. They're nothing. And so, why incur the cost to fix that ratio if, you know, I've asked a couple of people, is my stock price being hurt by my loan to deposit ratio. And if I fix that how much more in stock depreciation [ph] price and I going to get by fixing that knowing that it's going to have some kind of effect on the margin. So we manage it very, very closely from a governance perspective. I would tell you we have a very good relationship with our regulators. And so that right now is not a concern to me. And I think it's very manageable where it is today.

Greg White

Yeah Laurie, this is a Greg. And I'd add, I think given our low security balance, the right way to look at our bank is deposits to total assets. We always talk about we own some securities in lieu, I'm sorry some loans in lieu of securities. We couldn't make that comment if our securities portfolio was 20% of assets, but it's not, it's 5%. So one way to look at our bet, we have big hybrid books. We could easily just take 300 million of that hybrid book, pay a guarantee fee on it which we don't think it would be prudent. Move it right into securities and our securities would be 15% of assets and our loan to deposit would drop 10 basis, it would go from 113 to 103. We don't think that's a prudent thing to do. Looked at it, it's expensive, our hybrid book is performing well. I don't know why we do that. But the right way to look at us is deposits to total assets.

Laurie Hunsicker

And then just going back to your comments that you made in terms of you predicted a more conservative deposit beta than you're actually seeing. What did you guys predict?

Ken Burns

I don't think we really disclosed what those - have disclosed those forward betas. I'm not Greg, you could.

Greg White

Correct me if I'm wrong Ken. But one thing we do which we assume as rates rise our betas rise. So now our betas are probably up you know percent from 100 basis points. And we could get that.

Ken Burns

We're maybe ten over the actual eight because of rates rising versus how much our costs have gone up. But as rates rise, you expect your betas to be realized because the first 100 basis point rise you're seeing the market not move much. The next 100 basis points rise we're going to see the market move more. So we've modeled that out it, but our initial model we anticipated a lot movement in the first 100 basis points, which didn't occur. Hopefully that's helpful.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. That is. And then just going back to the Manchester branch that's under construction that you're expected originally in fourth quarter, when are we looking at that opening?

John Patrick

That's definitely the first quarter.

Laurie Hunsicker

First quarter. Okay. [Technical Difficulty] Shy of no incredible in the storms, right. So, will you just remind us the branches that opened in Vernon in '16 and East Longmeadow in '15 and then West Springfield also at the end of '15, where those collectively are in deposits?

John Patrick

Vernon is 65 million, Ken?

Ken Burns

Yeah. The 176 million total today, 109 million of that with and 67 million in Vernon and the massive 65 million in West Springfield, 54 million in East Longmeadow.

Laurie Hunsicker

In East Longmeadow. Okay. So then that's down from where we were. Last quarter, I had that at 186. Did you just have some teaser rate specials going on or -?

Ken Burns

Absolutely. We do have some higher rates that we have lowered and so those become obviously more profitable as our overall interest expense drops and I think holding at 67 million in Vernon is well beyond where we initially put a pricing to the branch. S0 - and by the way, we're opening up checking accounts and bringing in new deposits in face of some customers who might be leaving due to the repricing, which we anticipate is we do like the more rate sensitive customers to leave early and then we have the better core deposits long-term'

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then just sort of more generally, how are you thinking about de novos? Is it still the same approach where you slowed your de novo strategy, you're going to let it mature and digest, are you starting to think about putting more in the drawing board?

Greg White

Yeah. We're looking at the same kind of situation where we want to make sure we go into markets that are attractive, where we may see disruption now or future disruptions. So we may do another one maybe next year to two.

Laurie Hunsicker

One to two next year. Okay. Great. And then credit, which is just pristine. I just want to make sure you had 0 in ROA?

Greg White

Yeah. It can't get much better than it is.

Laurie Hunsicker

I want to see that zero number in your press release. Okay. And then as I look obviously no charge-offs, basis point of charge-offs this quarter and - but your reserves to loans are - you're at 82 basis point, how do we think about that as we model?

John Patrick

Yeah. I mean that continues to be a function of the quality of the assets that we have. I mean and - I think Mike's articulated very well to everybody kind of where we've been relative to the weighted average loan to values and debt service coverages within our portfolio. The loans that we continue to add to the balance sheet are very, very high quality. And so, and as Greg said, we have, I think, a significant number of loans in the balance sheet in lieu of securities that are - which could be considered investment grade.

So when you add that all in place, I'm comfortable with where we are and everybody's got pristine asset quality today. So, the time will tell. Obviously, probably before or maybe right before the next credit cycle, Cecil's going to be coming down the pike and all that type of thing. So it's all going to change anyway, but not just pleased with where we are and I think it's a true reflection of what our portfolio looks like.

Laurie Hunsicker

And then just two more questions. How are you all approaching loan growth? What are you forecasting for next year?

John Patrick

We're in the middle of our budgeting now, but not dissimilar for what it has been. I think that obviously we want to continue to grow deposits faster than we grow loans. So, we want to make sure that we're consistent from a percentage basis. So as we get bigger, we have to up that number a little bit. So, 200 million to 220 million in deposits and loans, another 20 million to 30 behind there.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. That's helpful. And then lastly, Mike, will you just give us a breakdown on your commercial real estate book with respect to LTV and debt service?

Mike Schweighoffer

Sure. On an overall basis, weighted average LTV is 55.9. Again, this is purely investment grade and the weighted average debt service is 1.85. That's overall and I've got the other subcategories if you -

Laurie Hunsicker

I love the subcategories or I can just jump off and -

Mike Schweighoffer

Okay. No. Retail and these are weighted average LTVs, retail, 57.7; office, 59.3; multifamily, 53.9, weighted average debt services, retail, 1.78; office, 1.65; multifamily, 1.67.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question will be from Brody Preston with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Brody Preston

I guess, one of my questions on loan growth had been answered, but with the shape of the curve being where it's at, I want to know what incremental loan yields are coming on the book there.

John Patrick

Yeah. A lot of our growth last quarter was commercial real estate that we swapped. That's in the low-3 and then our hybrid book is similar, like 3.20 to 3.30 type of range. And then the non-swap stuff Mike is in the -

Mike Schweighoffer

Certainly, 4 plus.

John Patrick

4 plus to 5 there.

Brody Preston

Okay. And what percent of the CRE book is swap versus non-swap?

John Patrick

We have 410 million give or take of individually swapped loans in our - largely the CRE book. Almost entirely individually swapped CRE book.

Greg White

Yeah. Last quarter was a little higher as a percentage. We ended up, I think it was 25 million of swap last quarter. So -

John Patrick

I'm sorry. I thought you meant entire book. Okay.

Brody Preston

No. I just meant within CRE portfolio.

John Patrick

Yeah. [indiscernible].

Brody Preston

And then I guess turning to construction loans, the balances there are up quite a bit year-over-year. I think it's like 73%. I just want to know if you could touch on that for a minute, the types of projects that are propelling that growth, what the yields are and where they are geographically.

John Patrick

Yes. Some of that, I think about 10 million of that is resi and that is not for sale, that's not commercial, that's our resi group down there. So that's individual owners of houses where there are constructing homes. We also have, I think it's about - a little over $20 million in owner occupied construction loans currently in place. So when you look at it, the pure investment CRE exposure is about 56 million.

That represents a little less than 7% of our existing CRE book, investment CRE and that's really up only nominally from a year ago, it was 4.7 in terms of outstandings of the entire CRE book a year ago, it's 6.8 right now. So we manage it very, very closely and we have no spec construction in there. So it's all very solid, but solid deals that are offloading, some are LIBOR based, some are prime based, but pretty solid construction bills.

Brody Preston

Okay. And I know you said that, you sort of said that you expect the margin to be flat to down from here for the fourth quarter, primarily driven by maybe higher cost of funds. So I wanted to get a sense for what the incremental cost of funds is from here?

John Patrick

Yeah. We're not sure at this point in time Brody. We're still looking at that. There's a lot of fluid things. I mean, and that is if we don't get a rate rise, that's all things being equal from that perspective or maybe 2 basis points or something like that I would guess.

Brody Preston

Okay. And then sort of sticking with this on deposit competition, wanted to get a sense for competition across your markets and if you're losing any customer battles due to raid or maybe capitalizing anywhere else to keep customers?

John Patrick

No. I think that where we see, as Kenny talked about rate sensitive customers when we open our branch, we historically lose a percent of their loads which we expect over a period of time and they're not - they may not be core customers. But again, we focus in on their net new accounts, net new checking accounts that continue to increase and we had a good quarter on net new checking accounts again this quarter. So, everybody's been pretty rational relative to rates right now. What we're seeing, I'll tell you what we're seeing is that there's a lot, the big boys especially, [indiscernible] there and TD out there with direct - with pretty heavy direct mail campaigns offering a kind of a teaser of $300 or $200 if you opened up a new checking account with them. Obviously there's why, you know, 30 different things you have to fulfill to get to 300 bucks, but sovereign has got more aggressive. But they, if you take a look at both those companies have declining market share in our markets, they don't have local management.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to John Patrick for any closing remarks.

John Patrick

Great, again thank you all for being on the call today. We really appreciate it. We appreciate the interest in our company. We'll continue to drive and increase shareholder value and we look forward to speaking with you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

The conference is not concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.