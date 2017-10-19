Osisko Gold Royalties: Undervalued Opportunity

Osisko owns an interesting portfolio of streams, royalties and strategic positions in exploration companies. By multiple metrics, Osisko looks undervalued compared to its peers.

Osisko Gold Royalties is a relatively new player in the precious metals space that is poised to outperform.

For an investor that wants to combine having some gold-related assets in their portfolio with a dividend-paying stock that will show strong growth in the medium term, Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is the perfect fit.

The company pays around 1.20% per year since December 2014, only has operations in safe jurisdictions, and a growth pipeline that will push up the cash flow by 53% in the next three years. As this cash flow will come from existing royalties and streams, it will be mostly free.

In this article we will introduce the company, after which we look at the share structure before attempting a valuation. The conclusion will be a trade recommendation.

Introduction

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is an emerging gold and stream royalty company. I like this kind of business niche and I covered some companies operating in this space in my articles "6 Small North American Gold Prospect Generators And Royalty Companies" and "Use These 3 Small Precious Metals Royalty Companies To Ride The Golden Bull".

The company was created in 2014, after Osisko Mining and its Canadian Malartic gold mine were acquired by Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY). It later merged with Virginia Mines in 2014 before acquiring the precious metals portfolio of the private equity firm Orion Mine Finance Group for $1.13 billion in cash and shares in June 2017.

For $675m in cash and credit facilities and $450 million worth of Osisko shares, Osisko Gold Royalties gained 74 royalties, streams and precious metals offtakes, pushing its total assets from 57 to 131. The deal included the valuable stream on Pretium's Brucejack mine (more below).

Today, Osisko Gold Royalties owns a pile of cash - almost $100m as of September 2017 - and has a manageable debt of $200m. This week, management entered into a bought deal of convertible senior unsecured debentures for C$260m in order to acquire further assets. Osisko Gold already owns royalties from several huge mines, operated by mining majors such as Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) at the Éléonore mine and Agnico Eagle/ Yamana Gold at the Canadian Malartic mine. Canadian Malartic and Éléonore currently represent two of the biggest royalty assets in the sector, have long mine lives and offer a strong potential for growth.

Highlights of the cash flow assets (September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Before we have a look at the other major royalties and streams owned by Osisko, let's have a look at the big picture metrics that are important to consider when assessing whether Osisko is worth its $2 billion market cap.

As far as geographical spread, 73% of Osisko's assets are located in Canada, 8% in Chile, 7% in the US and 12% in other jurisdictions (mostly Australiand Mexico). Cash flow from different metal can be broken down to 70% gold, 16% silver, 12% diamond and 2% other.

Key NPV and Cash Flow data (September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Their management team is aggressive and has been on a path of significant growth. They are very good at making deals and have let the company's cash flow grow fast.

One of the most important assets acquired with the aforementioned Orion transaction is a 9.6% diamond stream on the sizable Renard diamond mine, where Osisko will pay an ongoing transfer price of $50 per carat. The mine is projected to produce an average of 1.6m carats per year over the next 14 years.

The Brucejack stream is my favorite asset acquired with the Orion deal. I'm bullish on the mine's operator, Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and I wrote about the company back in May 2017, when the price was 25% lower than it is now. It is a stream where Osisko will pay $400/oz Au and $4/oz Ag and get 4% of the total gold and silver production until 7.067m oz of Au and 26.297m oz Ag have been produced.

Pretium expects to produce an average of 404,000 ounces of gold over the 18-year life of mine at Brucejack, which would equate to just over 16,000oz Au attributable to Osisko annually. This represents around $15m annually at current gold and silver prices. Pretium can buy the stream back however, and Osisko has conservatively assumed that the stream will be bought-back on December 31, 2018 for US$119M. This would equate to a return of 14% of the purchase price and in the unlikely event that the asset should not be bought-back on December 31, 2018, it would positively impact Osisko's valuation going forward.

Stream on Brucejack details (September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Other key assets that Osisko owns are a significant gold and silver stream on Lydian's (OTC:LYDIF) Amulsar mine in Armenia, a 0.85% royalty on Eldorado Gold's Lamaque (EGO), a 3% royalty on Silver Standard's (NASDAQ:SSRI) Seabee mine, a 1% to 4% royalty on Kinross Gold's (NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain mine and an off-take at Endeavour Silver's (EXK) Parral mine in Mexico.

The royalties portfolio includes some of the hottest exploration projects in the precious metals space. The list of royalties owned is too big to be listed here however. Below a list of the most important.

Highlight of the key royalties, streams and offtakes Osisko Gold Royalties owns (September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

On the company website you can find an interactive map with all royalties and stream. Let's move forward to the other assets that Osisko Gold owns.

Major share positions

Osisko Gold's unique business model is that they invest around 75% in traditional royalties and stream businesses and 25% in what they call 'accelerator businesses' and where Osisko invests in small cap gold explorers by buying shares in these companies in the form of private placements (often alongside royalties). Sometimes Osisko founds the company and directly assembles the management teams as well.

The three major ownerships are 32.9% of Barkerville Gold's (OTCPK:BGMZF) Cariboo, 15.6% of Osisko Mining's (OTCPK:OBNNF) Windfall, 13.3% of Falco Resources' (OTCPK:FPRGF) Horne 5 mine.

Moreover, Osisko Mining (market cap $720m, 113m for Osisko Gold Royalties) is currently drilling one of the largest drill campaign in the world: the 650,000m at the Windfall Lake project, located between Val-d Or and Chibougamau in Quebec. Osisko Gold Royalties own a 1.5% NSR royalty on Windfall. This project could provide good news in a short time frame.

The second most important share position is in Falco Resources ($180m market cap, worth $24m for Osisko) that just completed a feasibility study on the Horne 5 project. Osisko also owns a 1% NSR on the HORNE 5, a past mine with a huge deposit. Some of the money management got from the sale of the convertible notes this week could be used towards Falco. Although IRR is low at 16%, this is a long life asset with low AISC that could handsomely reward Osisko shareholders in the next decade and needs financing because of the big initial CAPEX.

Finally, Osisko Gold Royalties owns a 2.25% royalty in Barkerville Gold' Cariboo project. Osisko Gold royalties owns 35% of this $225m market cap company, a position worth around $80m. At the Cariboo project Barkerville had solid exploration results, with a current 160,000m campaign delivering new discoveries. The plan is to commence with small-scale mining. Osisko Mining owns another 16% of the outstanding shares in Barkerville Gold, consequently, the ultimate interest of Osisko Gold Royalties in Barkerville Gold is even bigger.

Share price and capital structure

The share price is steadily growing since one year ago. Since October 2017 Osisko has gone up by 30% vs. gold, up 3.5% and the market cap is currently at $2.05B.

1 year share price (Google Finance).

Major shareholders are Orion, with a 19.7% stake, and two government-controlled Canadian funds, which hold 17.6%. Shares outstanding are at 156.9m and warrants and options at 11.2 and 3.6m respectively. Warrants are traded if you want to buy a leveraged position in Osisko gold royalties.

Below you can see an overview of the shareholder composition and the cash/debt balance vs. peers.

Ownership and Balance Sheet Item (September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Valuation

We will value Osisko on financial metrics compared to peers and intrinsic growth potential. By using the Price/Earnings metric and comparing to peers Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Osisko Gold is well positioned. P/E is 101 for Franco-Nevada, 56.7 for Royal Gold, 44 for Osisko, and 40.5 for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Below you can see four charts that show how Osisko compares well in terms of medium term (2020) cash flow growth, asset concentration and asset NPV as a percentage of the Total NAV with a sample of well established precious metals firms.

Financial metrics comparison (September 2017 Corporate Presentations).

There is not only the present however. As said at the beginning of the article, one of the things that is nice about Osisko Gold Royalties is the growth profile. Attributable gold equivalent ounces will double in the next three years and almost triple in the next seven.

Growth projections to 2023 (September 2017 Corporate Presentation). GEOs stands for Gold Equivalent Ounces.

Cash generation is expected to be around C$100m in 2017, C$150m in 2020 and go up to C$175 in 2023, and this is without taking Brucejack into consideration. In short, definitely a strong growth path.

What I also like about Osisko is the fact that the company pays a dividend. The third quarter 2017 dividend of C$0.05 per common share represents a 25% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of C$0.04. The company started to pay a dividend in December 2014 and it has been increasing ever since. The dividend is sustainable as it is well covered by net profit (2.4x coverage now). Dividends went up from $0.03 the first quarter to $0.05 this quarter.

The dividend of 1.20% annually is similar to peers Franco-Nevada's 1.15%, Royal-Gold's 1.1% and Wheaton's 2%.

In a shareholder-friendly move, Osisko extended the existent dividend reinvestment plan to residents of the US in September 2017. Since its launch in September 2015, the Plan had been available only to Canadian resident shareholders. The Plan allows shareholders to reinvest their cash dividends into additional common shares with no commissions, service charges or brokerage fees payable by shareholders who elect to participate in the Plan. The dividend to be paid to participants in Q3 2017 will be by way of common shares issued from treasury at a 3% discount (as defined in the Plan).

Before we conclude I would like to show the reader one last chart pertaining to the amount of drilling on properties in which Osisko Gold Royalty has interests, and to truly understand the magnitude of the drilling campaigns Osisko Gold Royalties is poised to benefit from. In 2017, there is over 930,000m of drilling ongoing on these properties with 41 drills turning (see below). This has the ability to deliver significant shareholder value. At zero cost for Osisko.

2017 drill programs on Osisko royalty properties (September 2017 Corporate Presentations).

Trade recommendation and conclusion

Osisko Gold Royalties has a good mix of royalties from major producing mines, as well as royalties from very promising development-stage projects. These 130 deals are, or will, generate cash flow at 0 or low cost for Osisko moving forward. The company holds stock investments worth more than $200m including 35% of Barkerville Gold Mines, which I think could rise in value in the long term and an important position in Falco Resources and the Horne 5 project.

Under multiple metrics, Osisko is fairly or undervalued when compared to other major gold royalties companies. Those include P/E, medium term (2020) cash flow growth (+50%), geographical diversification, asset concentration and asset NPV as a percentage of the Total NAV. The company generates its revenue 70% from gold, 16% from silver and 12% from diamonds.

The dividend is not stellar, but it is sustainable at 1.20% and has a good coverage from net profits (2.40x).

I believe Osisko Gold Royalties should be included in a gold miners/developers portfolio with the current price of $12.80 being a good entry point.

