Main Street Capital: Does The Price/NAV Matter At All?

Main Street Capital (MAIN) is a terrific company with a superb management team. MAIN actually was the building block of the A-Team and it remains one of its top performers to date.

But that is not all there is to it.

As a matter of fact, MAIN is at a league of its own.

That's true for (almost) each and every aspect that can be measured for a Business Development Company ("BDC").

It's also true when it comes to the premium that MAIN trades at when measuring the current stock price to the Net Asset Value ("NAV").

A quick look at the BDCs arena would tell you how extreme MAIN's ratio is:

There are now 50 publicly-traded BDCs out there, out of which five (EQS, RAND, OHAI, SVVC, MFIN) have a market cap below $60M.

On the other hand, there are in total seven BDCs with a market cap greater than $1B (sorted by size): ARCC, MAIN, PSEC, FSIC, AINV, TSLX, CGBD, NMFC, HTGC. With a market cap of $964M, TCPC - which is currently one of my preferred names within the space - is close enough and I'll include it in some of the presented data hereinafter.

Looking at the median and average of the above data through various filters, there are few immediate conclusions one can draw:

No discounts anymore. The days of deep price/NAV discounts are over. The ~30% (!) discount that the average BDC was trading at during February 2016 has vanished completely. BDCs nowadays trade around, or even above, their NAV. That's the new norm. Size matters. The bigger you are - the higher the premium the market is willing to give you. Structure makes a big difference. Internally-managed BDCs (MAIN, HTGC, TCAP, NEWT, KCAP) get, on average, a 20-25% extra premium compare to externally-managed BDCs.

Surprisingly, MAIN's ultra high price/NAV ratio is not a precedent. MAIN already visited such highs in the past:

Nonetheless, there are a few other precedents that investors should be minded of:

1. Never before in MAIN history the stock price jumped over $14 while the NAV grew less than $1.

2. Never before in MAIN history the dividend yield was that low - and that's including the special dividend.

3. Never before the price appreciation was the main driver behind the total return. If you look at MAIN's history as a public company you'll realize that price appreciation accounts for less than 30% of the total return:

That makes perfect sense when you remember/agree that BDCs are essentially income generators.

Now, if we look at the past 20 months, the price appreciation explains 70% (!!!) of MAIN's total return. That's way more than doubling the normal routine contribution of the net price return to MAIN's total return.

On October 18th MAIN announced a special semi-annual supplemental cash dividend of $0.275 per share. This was the tenth-straight announcement of that kind. Aside of wondering why MAIN's board doesn't simply increase the regular monthly distribution instead of maintaining these bi-annually special distributions, it's safe to start treating the "special" distribution as a regular one.

When adding the monthly regular distribution ($0.19 per share) to the semi-annual special distributions (of $0.275 per share each) we get a total annual distribution of $2.83. Based on a share price of $40.36 (10/18/17 closing price) the total annual yield is 7.01%.

By the way, this isn't the lowest yield paid by a BDC but in spite of few other lower payers it's considered to be low. Looking at MAIN's peer group (market cap > $950M) the average yield that the other nine names pay is 8.15%.

Is MAIN a bad investment? Surely not. It proved itself over and over again along the years.

Would I buy it at the current valuation? No way!

If you feel that there is a discrepancy between the answers to the above two questions - you're right. I sense that too. This has caused me to ask: Does the price/NAV ratio matter at all? Perhaps it's time to simply let it go, at least when it comes to MAIN?

While leaving this question open I'll conclude with a quote from one of Factoids' blog posts:

MAIN is a good investment because it has a high price/NAV ratio - so it prints money with each secondary offering. MAIN has a high price/NAV ratio because it has a rising NAV. You should see the circular logic here. Which came first - the rising NAV or the high price/NAV? To most folks, it does not matter. MAIN is "internally managed" - and that (for the market) is the reason for it all.

MAIN is a vicious circle: The more shares it issues - the higher the NAV goes. On one hand NAV this is a positive. On the other hand (ongoing dilution) this is a negative. If you view this as a net-net positive for you (the investor) then theoretically you should wish MAIN to issue as many shares as possible.

Clearly, this doesn't make sense because if it does - then perhaps MAIN should focus on issuing shares rather on a lending portfolio. I'm sure we can all agree that it's issuing shares has its limitations. But where is the right limitation? Where's you very own limitation?

Anyone who buys MAIN today is actually fueling the already burning "vicious circle" fire. In a way, you participate in a type of pyramid, assuming that the NAV will keep rising forever because investors will buy (the new issued) shares forever. Will they indeed?