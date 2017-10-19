MongoDB: Hot IPO, But A Bit Too Hot For Me

MongoDB (MDB) describes itself as the leading modern general purpose database platform. The company fills a gap as an application interface. Usage and increased data was not foreseen when original database structure was been designed a few decades ago. While MongoDB saw a nice pick-up in sales, I'm not comfortable to invest given the steep multiple, steep losses, dual class share structure and stiff competition.

The Business

MongoDB runs a general purpose database platform which unleashes the power of software as well as data for developers and applications.

Software applications require ever increasing demands including a great user interface, increased amounts of data captured and inputs, all of which has to occur at great ease and speed. The choice of database and its infrastructure is key in these applications as this has an impact on the ease of writing software, integration with other applications, availability, speed and other factors.

Most databases are so-called relational databases and worked fine for a long time, while they have limits in today's environment in which there are many applications, volume is exploding and bug fixing takes a great deal of time. To counter the drawback of this infrastructure, NoSQL (non-relational databases) have arrived, but these are still lagging considerably in adoption and familiarity by developers. MongoDB aims to create a bridge between the two architectures to deliver the best of both worlds.

After having been founded in 2007, the company launched its software in 2009. This initial version and subsequent improvements have been downloaded some 30 million times, now being used by 4,300 customers in some 85 countries.

The Offering

MongoDB sold 8.0 million shares for $24, some $3 above the midpoint of the latest preliminary offering range, raising gross proceeds of $192 million. Combined with existing cash holdings of $92 million, the company will operate with a net cash position of roughly $275 million following the IPO. There are some 49.0 million shares outstanding following the offering which values the company at $1.18 billion, including the net cash position of $275 million. Shares quickly jumped to $30 in initial trading, raising the valuation to $1.47 billion, or to $1.20 billion ex-cash.

The company has delivered on impressive growth and actually quite steep losses. The company posted revenues of $65.3 million in the year 2015, marking 60% growth compared to 2014. Growth remained impressive in 2016 as revenues were up by 55.3% to $101.4 million.

While growth is impressive, losses are big as well. The company lost nearly $76 million in 2014 on an operating basis, more than its annual revenues. Losses narrowed to $73 million in 2015 but increased again to $86 million last year, still equivalent to 85% of reported revenues. This lack of operating leverage is clearly a concern as the burn rate is quite high, even as the cash position should be able to support business for another three years.

Growth remained solid in the first half of the year, as revenues were up 50.7% to $68.0 million. Actual losses from operations were stable at $46 million, even as they are declining a little bit in relation to reported sales. In fact operating losses narrowed a bit in Q1 2017, but expanded again in the second quarter. With sales trending at $150 million a year, operating assets are valued around eight times sales although the company is bleeding cash of course.

Avoid

I like the purpose of MongoDB and its growth, yet the losses are a big risk. The company furthermore faces a lot of other risks including reliance on a singe product and stiff competition from names like IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), among others. Other risks include of course the steep losses and dual class of shares being offered, giving normal shareholders no effective voting power. Another risk is the reduced valuation at the IPO which seems to suggest that operating performance in recent years has not lived up to expectations, after the company was awarded a $1.6 billion valuation in 2015.

While the company's gross margins are sky high and the company claims that old customer cohorts are profitable, the real losses being reported are very indicative. A 50% growth rate and 8 times pro-forma sales multiple might look reasonable, yet continued losses actually increase the enterprise valuation while operating leverage to date is very modest.

The company has an interesting product, but faces very stiff competition on top of the financial risks, which makes it an avoid for me until the company can demonstrate some real operating leverage.