Black Swan Events (And Why You Shouldn't Worry About Them)

This article should not only help you sit through these events calmly, but perhaps see them as an opportunity.

Crash calls are a dime a dozen (SPY) (admittedly I have recently joined them), and we all like to have a guess at what the catalyst might be. Some people talk of a Black Swan Event - that is an extreme outlier - being the trigger. But as I will show, truly unexpected events have a very short term effect on the market. They are nothing to be scared of as an investor (as long as you don't use too much leverage). In fact, they can be an opportunity to make high probability trades.

Defining a Black Swan

Black swan theory was developed by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Without going into too much detail, a black swan event can be identified by three common traits.

The event is a surprise (to the observer). The event has a major effect. After the first recorded instance of the event, it is rationalized by hindsight, as if it could have been expected; that is, the relevant data were available but unaccounted for in risk mitigation programs. The same is true for the personal perception by individuals.

However, the term has evolved a somewhat looser meaning over the years. According to this Business Insider article, these are '9 black swan events that changed finance forever':

The Asian financial crisis The Dot Com crash 9/11 The global financial crisis The European sovereign debt crisis The Fukushima nuclear disaster The 2014 oil crisis The 2015 Black Monday Brexit

Personally I would not call Brexit a black swan. The vote had only two outcomes and we knew the exact date and timing of the vote. The result was surprising to some, but the markets had plenty time to prepare. You could also say the Dot Com crash and other crises were not completely out of the blue. 9/11 and the Fukushima disaster on the other hand were. This is an important distinction to make as the reaction of the market is often completely different depending on if it has had time to prepare or not.

So to be clear - and I am not sure this strictly follows Taleb's definition - when I talk of black swan events in this article, it relates to things which cannot in any way be foreseen. These events vary in significance, but the market's reaction is quite predictable: SELL! However, what happens after this knee jerk reaction is the interesting part.

Black Swan Events

Let's firstly look at some of the black swan events already mentioned.

9/11 certainly fits my interpretation of the term. It shocked the world, and the markets. If you were unlucky enough to have bought the day before the planes hit, you would have had to sit through a market shut down, then watched the S&P500 plunge 13% in the next five sessions.

But having sat out all the pain and worry, you would have also seen price return to your break-even point in the next 12 sessions. As we will see, returning to this point of origin is a common occurrence, even when the black swan event happens in the midst of a market crash like 2000-2001.

The 2011 Japanese earthquake and subsequent Fukushima nuclear disaster had a significant effect on many markets, especially the Nikkei (EWJ).

Prices crashed 20% in two sessions, but if you had held your nerve, price returned to the daily range where the crash originated. I have heard this recovery referred to as 'returning to the scene of the crime', and it sets up a trade in the opposite direction. The logic is simple; as traders take the chance to break even, the selling creates resistance and price falls. We don't know how much of a reaction there will be, but the vast majority of times there is at least some downside move.

Looking further back, here are some other memorable black swan events such as Pearl Harbour in 1941.

And the assassination of JFK in 1963.

Again we see the repeated price action and the return to the scene of the crime.

There are of course more examples, particularly recently some terror events, but for those that I remember, and the larger ones from this list, which I have checked, the basic reaction outlined above stays true.

Intraday

You couldn't really call a tweet from President Trump or a stray comment from a Fed member a black swan event, but they do take the market by surprise and the reaction is to sell first and ask questions later. The market's reaction is very similar to that outlined above, although on varying scales.

Unfortunately it is hard for me to provide many examples here as finding the exact time a news story breaks is a hard task. When you are trading live it is obvious, but months later it is tricky to pinpoint. For example, I traded the reaction to the North Korea foreign minister saying Trump's tweet was a declaration of war, but I'm not sure of the exact time this news hit the wires. Regardless, the price reaction was consistent.

A word of warning

I have not cherry picked the above events and charts as they fit my narrative. But I would say these observations are only tested on the equity indices, and I may have missed some events. Specific stocks may not have this reaction and the Swiss Franc shows us the risks involved in currency trading.

EURCHF may be heading back to the place of origin, but it wiped out many a Forex trader, and even a few brokers on the way down.

Actually the Swiss Franc debacle is perhaps less related to the examples I have used in this article and more in tune with Taleb's definition. Some people knew the peg would be pulled, and there were warnings. You could say 'it is rationalized by hindsight, as if it could have been expected; that is, the relevant data were available but unaccounted for in risk mitigation programs'.

This shows the importance of making the distinction set out in the first chapter; the event must be so unexpected even the most connected inside traders could not see it coming. This means they have not positioned for it and will be hurt by the downside reaction. Perhaps this is why price always recovers and lets them out unharmed?

Conclusions

Some people worry about black swan events, and the concerns are real if you use leverage. However, if the event is truly out of the blue, long term investors in equities should not panic. Price tends to return to the level it was at before the event. Moreover, the repeatable nature of the reaction provides opportunities to trade the recovery, and even fade the return to the scene of the crime.

There are a hundred and one things to worry about as an investor, but black swan events aren't one of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.