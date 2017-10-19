My Favorite High-Yield Names In Today's Market

It’s been a little while since I’ve published anything here at Seeking Alpha. I’ve made a push these last couple of weeks to finish my novel, so I’ve been spending a lot of my time writing that. It’s been a long time coming, but the first draft is finally completed. Now I’ve got 140,000 words to edit. But before I start that process, I wanted to pen a piece here to update followers on what I’ve been thinking about with regard to the markets.

Raising the average yield of my portfolio is something that is nearly always on my mind. This is especially the case when the markets is trading at all-time highs. In short, I think the market is overdue for a correction. I’m not calling for recession or a crash or anything like that, but volatility has been too low for too long in the market and I think it’s about time that weak hands are flushed out of the system.

When I’m concerned about weakness in the markets, I focus in on my income stream. My dividends are an anchor for me. I put a lot of focus on dividend safety and sustainable dividend growth when making investment decisions and I feel confident about the reliability of my portfolio’s income stream, even in the event of a bear market. It’s easier for me to stay rational in the face of volatility and disregard temporary share price movement when I know my income stream is intact. What’s more, my portfolio’s income stream allows me to take advantage of weakness in the markets as I selectively re-invest my dividends every month. This is why I’m looking to raise the average yield of my portfolio; I want to have more organic buying power with regard to dividend re-investments moving forward.

Unfortunately, when browsing the stock market, I’m typically more attracted to growth. I’m always looking to strike a balance between reliable income in the present that I can use to ignite long-term growth via the compounding associated with re-investment and sales/earnings growth and low PEG ratios that should result in above average capital returns over the long-term. My wife and I aren’t living off of the income that our portfolio generates right now and we don’t plan on doing so anytime soon. In the mean time, I hope to grow the overall value of our portfolio as much as I can within the confines of my relatively conservative portfolio management strategy so that when we do decide to retire, we’ll have a nest egg large enough to meet/exceed our financial needs.

When pursing growth, I’m not risking my capital betting on small cap biotechs or anything like that. I own mainly large cap domestic companies with well-established brand names, cash flows, and dividend growth histories. I suspect that the vast majority of my portfolio will be dedicated towards these types of companies for decades to come. Right now, my portfolio yields a bit over 2% when factoring in my cash and non-dividend paying investments; I’d love to move this figure up to the 3-3.5% level over time.

Oftentimes, I find myself buying companies with dividend yields in the 1.5-2.5% range. I’ve got no problem with that because it seems to be the sweet spot where I can find reliable yields with the 8-12% growth prospects that I’m looking for. But as someone who has written about the importance of yield diversity within a DGI portfolio, I realize that I probably haven’t given enough attention to the high-yielding space and this is something that I hope to rectify.

Right now, my cash levels within the portfolio is at ~10.5%. This figure has been increased in recent months from the 7% area as I’ve taken profits in several companies whose valuations/balance sheets/future prospects gave me a bit of cause for concern. As the market pushes higher and we move further and further away from the previous significant correction, I think it’s prudent to raise cash. However, as prudent as having cash reserves to put to use during the next market downturn might seem, I’m also willing to substitute this cash for high yielding shares so long as I’m very confident in the safety & growth prospects of the income received. I’ve written more about my mindset with regard to substituting cash for reliable yields here.

Speaking of investable cash, back in late August I purchased shares of Delta Airlines (DAL) which, at the time, I acknowledged was more of a value oriented trade than a long-term investment. At $45 dollars I thought DAL was simply too cheap. What’s more, the company offered me a solid dividend yield for me to fall back on while I waited for the market to come to its senses. I didn’t expect DAL to climb back up towards previous highs so quickly, but less than 2 months after my purchase I’m up more than 15% on the position and DAL is nearing my sell target. These shares represent another 0.65% of my portfolio that I am looking to potentially swap out for a more reliable, income-oriented proposition in the near future.

So with all of that being said, here’s a list of the high yielders that I’ve added to the top of my watch list. Some of these shares are close to my buy targets and others still have a way to go before I feel comfortable with the margin of safety I’d be receiving. I will discuss each shortly and I look forward to your feedback in the comment section. I also look forward to any other suggestions of high-yielding names that could bolster my income stream with reliable dividend/distribution payments.

Uniti Group

Thus far, Uniti (UNIT) is the only high-yielding company on this list that I’ve bought recently. I initiated a position in this distressed REIT at $15.02 with a yield that was nearly 16%. UNIT is by far the highest yielding company in my portfolio. I acknowledged that this was a highly speculative bet for me when purchasing shares. I’m not a lawyer, but I’ve spent a lot of time reading through analyst reports and commentary regarding the current issues that UNIT/WIN face. It seems to me that there is a decent chance that UNIT’s recent decline has been an overreaction by the market, but please, don’t take my word for it.

Thus far, this has turned out to be a solid investment with shares currently trading at $15.73. I also purchased my shares one day before the stock recently went ex-dividend, meaning that I recently collected a $0.60/share dividend as well. I will likely continue to build this position slowly so long as UNIT management continues to maintain its dividend at the $0.60/share levels (or grows it). That may not be the case, however. I can easily imagine scenarios where UNIT cuts its dividend. These shares certainly aren’t for the faint of heart. UNIT isn’t exactly the type of income that I’m trying to add with the ~11% of cash that I have on hand; I’d like much more reliable additions to my income stream, but I was attracted to the value proposition of these distressed shares. I expect that I’ll either make a ton of money here or lose my shirt. This isn’t the type of investing that I hang my hat on, though I do think there’s room in my portfolio for a speculative bet or two.

General Electric

Another beaten-down name with what I consider to be a speculative yield is General Electric (GE). I’ve owned GE in the past, though I sold my position in October of 2016 for $29.22/share, taking profits on a long-term position with a cost basis of ~$25. I put those funds to use in a new position in Diageo (DEO) at $107.54. Since then GE is down more than 21% and DEO is up almost 25%. This has been a great trade for me thus far, though now that GE is trading at multi-year lows, I’m considering getting back into the name.

GE is the worst-performing stock in the DOW YTD and offers investors a ~4.2% yield. However, analysts are coming out of the woodwork calling for a dividend cut, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re correct. I think GE can earn ~1.50/share in a few years. This still covers the company’s $0.96 annual dividend, but when you factor in GE’s cash flow issues and pension obligations, I worry that the company will have to reduce the amount of money dedicated towards shareholder returns while new CEO John Flannery attempts to turn around this floundering ship.

Like UNIT, I think GE offers very interesting total return prospects looking five years or so down the road as this company re-invents itself; however, due to dividend safety concerns, I will likely be holding off on initiating a position until I see the upcoming earnings at the very least. The company has an analyst meeting on November 13th that could also provide much needed insight into Flannery's plans for GE moving forward. If GE does cut the dividend I expect shares to sell off significantly. I may be a buyer in such an event, but at that point in time, GE wouldn’t be an income play, but instead a contrarian bet.

Out-of-Favor Food Names

Another group of well known names that have been beaten down recently exist in the packaged food space. I wrote a piece about these stocks fairly recently. Although many of these names are down significantly from recent highs and provide investors with dividend yields well above their long-term averages, I’m still having a hard time pulling the trigger on purchases in this space because of a lack of sales growth industry wide.

With that said, there will become a time when reliable yields offered by companies in the packaged food become too hard to pass up. General Mills (GIS), for instance, is really catching my eye as its yield approaches 4%. The 4% mark is somewhat of a magic number for me in terms of a company entering “high yield” territory.

I will continue to follow these food names closely; I like the fact that these names will likely be low beta/defensive options for investors in the event of a market wide downturn. Everyone’s got to eat, right?

High-Yielding “Old Tech”

I own shares of both of these companies already, but I’ve been watching IBM (IBM) and Qualcomm (QCOM) as their yields rose about the 4% mark on recent weakness. IBM’s 10% pop post earnings yesterday actually pushed its yield down to ~3.8%, so I’ll be interested to see if the stock maintains the positive momentum or if this pop will be short lived.

I thought IBM’s quarter was fine. It wasn’t great by any means (revenue was still negative, if only slightly, continuing the streak of 22 consecutive quarters of negative revenue growth), but it was much better than much of the market expected. Eventually, this revenue bar will be lowered to the point that IBM will be able to beat it. When it does, I think the market will come back around to Big Blue.

The company increased its FY EPS guidance to $13.80, though the tax rate during the quarter was exceptionally low and the company benefitted from currency tailwinds. I was disappointed to see margins fall for IBM, especially in its more important segments, but at the end of the day, we’re talking about a stock trading at less than 12x its current year guidance with a near 4% yield. Right now my target is $150; I don’t know if the recent quarter points to the beginning of a secular turnaround or a cyclical shift, but with the sales decline potentially coming to an end, at a 4% yield I’m willing to take a risk.

To me, the future of Qualcomm’s stock performance, at least in the short-term, is tied to the success of its lawyers in court. The company’s legal issues with Apple (AAPL) have pushed the valuation down and I think any good news sends shares significantly higher. I’m not a lawyer, so its difficult for me to understand exactly what’s going on with the royal disputes with Apple and who is more likely to prevail in these suits; however, at a certain point, I’m willing to put this ignorance aside a bit and focus on the valuation/balance sheet/dividend.

$50 has served as a pretty solid for for QCOM all year. At $50, QCOM trades for approximately 12x 2017 average analyst EPS estimates. It’s worth noting that QCOM’s 2018 EPS estimates are lower, though much of these declines seem to be tied to the royalty related issues that the company is facing. It’s also worth noting that this stock did trade down to ~$40 during the market’s broader sell-off in early 2016, meaning that $50 isn’t necessarily a hard bottom. However, I think that level was more of an aberration than anything else; there are a handful of stocks that set recent lows during that period that haven’t been seen since. I’ve added to QCOM recently via monthly selective re-investments, but if the stock falls to $50 I will strongly consider adding shares at a 4.56% yield.

Green Energy REITs/Yieldcos

Another group of stocks that I’ve been watching are a handful of sustainable energy related yieldcos. I think sustainable energy is the name of the game moving forward long-term and I like the total return prospects offered with these yieldcos in this potentially high growth space. I already own shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) which has been a great investment for me with over 25% returns since March with a yield on cost around 7%. I’ve been adding to HASI with monthly selective re-investments, but I like this space so much I’ve added Brookstone Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSEMKT:NEP), and Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) to my watch list. I’m attracted to both BEP and NEP because of the fact that they have very strong sponsors behind them, meaning that capital shouldn’t be an issue moving forward as management teams spot attractive value in the sustainable energy space. PEGI seems to be the biggest risk of the bunch, which is probably why it offers investors a higher yield than the other two companies in this group. All three of these companies have performed extremely well this year and I’m waiting for a pullback. Rising rates should be a bit of a headwind to these types of businesses, and I’m hoping that future rate increases may scare investors and give me a chance to own shares at lower prices than they’re trading at today.

High-Quality REITs

Ever since selling my shares of Realty Income awhile ago at ~$70/share, I’ve been looking to get back in. Since then, I’ve bought shares of STORE Capital (STOR) and National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) because I believed that these two triple net plays were priced more attractively. O typically trades at a premium to its peers due to the perceived reliability of its monthly dividend. Personally, I don’t think this premium is warranted. When doing my due diligence, I actually found both STOR’s and NNN’s property portfolio to be more attractive than O’s.

STOR has been a wonderful investment for me. I’m up more than 25% since purchasing shares back in May of this year, thanks in large part to news that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) was taking a large position in the company not long thereafter. I’m positive on NNN as well, but not nearly to that extent. I like owning high quality REITs because their share price movement isn’t always correlated to the S&P 500. In 2015, the broader markets were essentially flat, but my portfolio’s value increased more than 7% because of my outsized exposure to REITs at the time and their relative out-performance.

I’m been watching O and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) closely. They’re probably the two highest-quality REITs that I don’t currently own and I would love to add shares to my portfolio. My target for O is ~$50, or a 5% yield. My target for FRT is in the $100 area, or a ~4% yield. FRT has the highest quality real estate portfolio in the business by far, in my opinion, so I’d be willing to own these shares yielding much less than other triple net plays.

A Not-So-High-Quality REIT

Even though I typically focus on portfolio/ternate quality when thinking about owning REITs, I have been following CBL Associates (CBL), a mall REIT with a focus on B-Class malls that has been absolutely crushed recently. CLB is trading for ~4x FFO, which is about as cheap as it gets. CBL yields more than 12% currently, which is why I’m watching shares. I do worry that I’m potentially chasing yield here. This can be a dangerous strategy in the markets.

I don’t expect much growth from CBL in terms of capital appreciation or dividend growth, but when shares are yielding 12%, they don’t need to supply either of those two things. All they need to do is maintain the dividend and I’d be more than happy with those returns. It appears that CBL’s dividend is secure for the moment, at least. I have long-term concerns about their cash flows because the B-class malls that I’ve been to as of late are essentially ghost towns. CBL has had success investing in these properties and revolutionizing retail concepts in spaces where anchor tenants have failed. Some of their renovation projects have really caught my eye in terms of the value added by their investments. I think this management team is on the right track, but I also acknowledge that any investment in CBL, regardless of the price paid for shares, is speculative at best, simply because of the industry in which they operate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, UNIT, IBM, QCOM, HASI, BRK.B, DAL, DEO, STOR, NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.