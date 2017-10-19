Why You Really Want To Own Gold

Now that the barbarous relic is back in fashion, it is a good idea to review the fundamental reasons why.



There is, in fact, a big new player in town.

The good news is that you don’t have to be crazy, paranoid, or delusional to own gold (GLD).



However, the hundreds of individual investors I know who absolutely love the barbarous relic may not know exactly why.



They originally filled safe deposit boxes with old jewelry, American Eagles, and bullion bars as a hedge against the return of the double-digit INFLATION we endured during the 1970’s.



Then gold became a DEFLATION hedge, as yielding nothing outperforms the negative interest rates offered by paper currencies, still -0.35% for the Euro and the Swiss Franc.



They are joined by what I call the tin hat, black helicopter, conspiracy theorists who eternally believe in the collapse of the US dollar and a default of US Treasury debt.



After all, it always handy to have a few krugerands in you pocket to bribe the border guards and escape the country (I never understood to where).



Recently, a new crowd of gold buyers has emerged.



That would be the unrelenting accumulation of gold as a reserve asset by emerging market central banks, especially China.



Yes, gold is now a China play.



The Middle Kingdom long kept any information regarding its gold holdings as a state secret.



Individual gold ownership was punishable by death, originally by firing squad, and more recently through organ harvesting.



That radically changed in June, 2015, when Beijing reported that it owned 1,658 metric tonnes. That is 57.30% higher than the last figure reported in the previous month. It has steadily been rising since then.



The Beijing government has since privatized gold ownership, and retail gold stores have started popping up on street corners around the country.



On my last trip to China, I tipped my translator and guide with a 50 Yuan Panda gold coin. She was eternally grateful.

The Middle Kingdom’s total holdings are now 1,842 metric tonnes worth $84.45 billion. This compares to the 8,134 metric tonnes, or $373 billion worth of gold owned by the US Treasury.



This should exert an upward pressure on gold prices until we see a serious spike upward in global interest rates. By spike I mean ten-year Treasury bond yields at 4%, 5%, or 6%.



With ten-year Treasury bonds (TLT) yielding 2.23% today, don’t hold your breath for that happening any time soon.



In addition, all of China’s domestic gold production is thought to go into a secret internal account not included in the nation’s central bank reserves.



Apparently, the organ-harvesting penalty still applies any release of any statistics about THIS gold.

China’s gold buying is only part of an effort to recycle its massive trade surpluses back into the world economy, which last year ran a staggering $420 billion.



Run a chart of China’s merchandise trade surpluses against the price of gold and you get an almost perfect match.



China isn’t loading up on gold because of any value or inflationary considerations. It is desperately attempting to diversify away from the US dollar, on which it has become overly reliant due to the massive size of its reserves.



As of August, China’s foreign exchange reserves totaled $3.091 trillion (see table below). America’s only ran to $116 billion, putting it only 23rd in the world after Algeria.

It owns $1.09 trillion worth of US Treasury bonds, notes, and bills, making it the largest holder after the Federal Reserve (which still owns $4.4 trillion left over from its quantitative easing programs).



In addition China owns trillions more in dollar cash, banks deposits, and other cash equivalents.



As long as the world remains a gigantic love fest, this is all fine. But what happens if Trump carries out his long promised trade war with China?



How about a US/North Korea War?



China isn’t the only country engaging in a gold strategy.



When Iran was subject to trade sanctions and was banned from dollar clearing, it transacted a significant port of its business through gold barter transactions. Russia has lately been very active in the gold market for the same reason.



Other countries running big trade surpluses, like Germany, Russia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and Singapore, are pursuing similar strategies.



And here is the number that will blow your mind.



For China to raise its gold holdings to the 17.4% of total reserves typical for developed countries, it needs to buy an additional $537 billion worth of gold.



If China went into the open market and bought even a fraction of this, it would send gold prices soaring well above the old $1,927 high.



Add in gold purchases by other high surplus nations, and the total amount of net buying to come is truly mind-boggling.



It all sounds like a prolonged bull market in gold for me, especially if interest rates stay lower for longer as I expect.

This explains why the gold miners (GDX) had such a hyperbolic move since July, which we participated in with both hands.



So you really don’t have to be crazy to own gold.



Well….maybe it helps a little bit.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.