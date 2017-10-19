Boeing Earnings: All About The Margins

The Boeing Company (BA) will be publishing its third quarter results on the 25th of October, before the opening bell. In this article, I want to have a look at analyst expectations, my expectations and what risks there are surrounding Boeing’s share price, if any.

Before we start…

I’d like to add some remarks about the quarter reports and some recent comments I have received.

So, about the quarterly report or better said the estimate on Boeing’s earnings. The estimate is still going to be in the "old style," where Boeing’s earnings are not yet split out in Commercial, Defense and Global Support but only Commercial and Defense. I was planning and still plan on reworking the model to separately account for Boeing’s newly established support and services unit as a segment that acts on the same level as Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Boeing Commercial Airplanes, but currently I cannot guarantee that this article will be rolled out to regular subscribers in time.

I’d also like to emphasize that these earnings estimates are in no way intended to shock or take a contrary stance as some readers seem to be expecting each quarter. Sometimes, when the EPS indications are in line with what analysts expect, I'm being asked why I bothered writing. The reason is that most of you will go and look at analyst estimates and say "hey, this is the consensus. If the reported figures are below, then earnings were disappointing. If it is above the consensus, then earnings were terrific." That’s all nice, but the truth is that each analyst makes assumptions that you often do not see. I'm showing you my calculation and that is where my article differs from just looking up the consensus. Sometimes, my findings match the consensus but that does not mean I should not write about that. There are a lot of elements that affect the reported figures and in my articles I'm showing how certain moving elements affect estimates.

In July, there were some claims of an imminent order from a certain customer that seemed somewhat unsupported and that news went viral. I countered that at that time as I was unable to verify any source and it did not fit with previous findings. One of the comments I received was that I write about earnings and balances and when I would be wrong, it would be pointed out as well. Just because I created some clarity in what was a lot of fuzz. That is fine by me, but it shows that my work is not being used for the right purposes. I’d like to point out that there is a clear difference between having deviations in estimates and reporting what seems to be incorrect. The tone in the comment section of some of my articles has lately evolved to new levels of accusing each other and some people even take the liberty to address me with some racist remarks or accuse me of being paid by the companies I write about. To those people: If you aren’t able to have a normal and thoughtful discussion, just refrain from commenting at all. You are messing things up for the majority of people who are able to discuss and exchange thoughts.

Revenues

For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for the revenues lies at $23.91B with a low estimate of $22.24B and a high estimate of $24.56B.

For the Commercial Airplanes department, deliveries have increased year over year, but with some significant changes to the delivery mix. As a result, based on my internal model, I'm expecting revenues of roughly $15.8B-$16.1B - a 3% to 5% decline year-over-year. This estimate comes from my proprietary model, which has done a relatively good job estimating the Commercial Airplanes revenues in previous years. The lower commercial revenues primarily can be attributed to lower wide body deliveries partly offset by higher single aisle deliveries..

Revenues from the Defense, Space & Security segment have proven to be more difficult to estimate, since it is somewhat harder to estimate the revenues for the Network, Space & Systems segment and the Global Services & Support segment. In recent years, the revenue share of the defense arm has been roughly 30%-33%, and last year this share was even 35%. With the lower deliveries in both segments, I expect that the range will shift toward the 30%-33% range. This would imply revenues for the defense arm to come in between $6.86B and $7.84B.

I expect total revenues to come in between $22.8B and $23.8B. My estimate, $110 million below the consensus estimate measured from the highest estimate.

Earnings

Estimating revenues is already quite difficult. Estimating earnings is even more challenging. In the case of charges, the earnings figures will be far off in comparison to the estimates. For the third quarter, I'm not expecting Boeing to announce any charges.

The earnings have been calculated using a variety of margin and revenue combinations as shown below.



What you see is quite a range of core earnings estimates and that requires some explanation. First of all, the reason for me to supply a range rather than one percentage is to show what a half percent here or there does to earnings and that is quite sensitive since a .5 pts difference in margins in Boeing Commercial Airplanes leads to a $0.10 change in core earnings and a .5 pts difference in defense margins leads to a $0.04 difference in core earnings. Secondly, it might give an idea on how other analysts came to their core earnings estimates.

How out of these estimates I came to my range is shown below in the form of text and in the table above you will see how after setting certain expectations only a few EPS figures market in the table make it through the preliminary selection.

For Boeing Commerical Airplanes, Boeing has guided for a >10% margin for the full year. In the first half of the year, margins for Boeing Commercial Airplanes was 9.3%. So, to achieve that >10% margin, a margin higher than 10% is required. That already limits the range of EPS figures from $2.37-$2.73 to $2.47-$2.73.

For Boeing Defense and Space, the guided margin is >11.5% with a 12.1% margin achieved in the first half of the year. So, I'm expecting margins around 11.5% for the current quarter.

If we go down in the table that would put the EPS estimate between $2.54 and $2.67, and captures the lower side as well of the $2.50-$2.79 range that analysts guided for as well as the consensus. Am I being too conservative here? That might indeed be the case. I have found that I tend to be a bit on the conservative side when estimating Boeing earnings even when I am trying my best not to do so.

If we continue and also select the highest of both revenues we get to a EPS range of $2.67-$2.76, where $2.67 would be fine earnings for Boeing during the quarter. $2.76 per share would show strong performance and anything lower than $2.54 would be considered disappointing.

Cash flow

Important for Boeing shareholders will be the cash flow profile, which is even harder to estimate than earnings and revenues. With deliveries and revenues dropping, one could expect payments to drop, which could negatively impact the operating and free cash flow. It is however not possible to quantify this since the cash flows do vary from quarter per quarter based on delivery volume, inventories and timing of receipts and expenses. In the first half of 2017, Boeing managed to increase year-over-year cash flow despite lower deliveries, so free cash flow increasing aided by higher Boeing 737 deliveries and improving cash profile for the Boeing 787 is what I would expect.

Risks

Assessing the risks is important as well. With Boeing’s share price having had a run up, it might be possible that investors also are hoping for an improved guidance for the year. So, one risk is that it might take more than an earnings and cash flow beat to make share prices rise.

Another risk is the KC-46A program. While I am expecting that much of the cash infusion to counter delays have already been done, it might require some additional cash from Boeing to minimize further delays.

All in all, I view programs such as the Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 to be significantly de-risked leaving the KC-46A program only partially de-risked. Compared to the last quarter, my view on the near-term risks has remained unchanged.

Conclusion

Since this is a somewhat forward-looking article on Boeing’s upcoming earnings report there is not a real conclusion to be drawn.

In the absence of charges, I expect Boeing to report revenues of $22.8B-$23.8B and earnings from operations to come in between $2.46B and $2.65B.

Much of Boeing’s earnings are going to depend on its ability to improve margins on its Commercial Airplanes program.

My sentiment table for upcoming earnings:

EPS View <$2.54 Disappointing $2.54-$2.67 Fine $2.67-2.76 Good >$2.76 Strong

Let me know in the comment section what you think about Boeing’s upcoming quarter results. Will it beat, miss or match the consensus?