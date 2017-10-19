Netflix: Buy On The Pullback

Earlier this week, shares of Netflix (NFLX) hit an all-time high in the extended hours session around $208 after the company reported its third quarter results. Strong subscriber growth led to a decent revenue beat, although the reported bottom line number missed estimates, thanks to the company's revaluation of its Euro bond. As seen in the chart below, shares have pulled back about $15 from that high, making this an attractive entry point for those who believe in the future growth of this name.

Netflix ended Q3 with over 104 million paid subscribers, up more than 20 million in the past year, allowing the company to come in just under $3 billion in quarterly revenues. Future revenue growth will be delivered through a combination of subscriber growth, mostly on the international side, as well as price hikes like the one we are seeing this quarter. Next year, we could see $15 billion in total revenues if current estimates prove to be slightly conservative. Imagine where Netflix will be if it can get to 200 million subscribers, a level many think is eventually possible.

I certainly understand why there are those who don't believe in this story, as I've been bearish on the name at times. Perhaps the biggest argument against Netflix is its cash burn, which should top $2 billion this year, thanks to content spending. I do see that figure slowing down moving forward, especially if the company doesn't spend as much on capex like it did this year to expand its headquarters and such. The real key, however, will come from improving operating cash flow, mainly through profitability.

In Q3, Netflix had a profit of $130 million, including the $39 million bond revaluation. However, that was with a US contribution margin of 35.8%, below its long-term 40% target, and international contribution margin of just 4.7%. If the company can get the business outside the US to even a 20% margin in the next few years, combined with likely US corporate tax reform, it is very possible for Netflix to get to a billion or more in profits in 2019. Having a strong and continually growing subscriber base should also allow the company to flex its muscle better with content providers in the future.

Even if the company has to take on more debt, we are still in a very low interest rate environment. While the next bond issuance likely will put the company at or over $6 billion in debt, it's still a small portion of the $86 billion market cap Netflix trades at. This company is not in any financial trouble at the moment, and it could wipe out a sizable portion of its debt just by diluting investors by a couple of percent if it needed to (which it doesn't).

I believe that the post-earnings pullback in Netflix provides an excellent opportunity for those believing in the future growth of the streaming giant. As the company pushes beyond $3 billion a quarter in revenues, it is starting to deliver more on the bottom line as it expands internationally, which should help improve the cash flow situation in 2018 and beyond. With subscriber growth continuing to dazzle, it is likely only a matter of time before we see Netflix valued at more than $100 billion.

