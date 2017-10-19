EA: Recent Pullback Is A Great Buying Opportunity

The market reacted negatively to this news, while the game itself was not canceled but delayed.

On October 17, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the company is shutting down its Visceral Studio, which has been working on a new game in the Star Wars universe. The market negatively responded to this piece of news, and, as a result, EA stock price dropped by more than 6% the next trading day, reaching a day low of almost $111.

While Star Wars games are indeed very important for the corporation's success, I believe the implications of EA's move are much more positive than it seems from the headlines.

EA closed Visceral Studio, but what about the new Star Wars game?

One of the biggest video game publishers Electronic Arts revealed it will close one of the development studios, Visceral Studio. The latter has been responsible for the development of an upcoming game in the Star Wars universe. The game was supposed to be story-based and linear, which means it was likely to have a focus on classic single-player experience.

This can be explained as follows: a game begins at point A and ends at point B, and there is only one path between the two points. Single-player games are different from pure multiplayer titles (like EA's Star Wars Battlefront) and open-world games, where a player has the freedom to choose how to reach the point B. Therefore, single-player story-based titles usually take less time to complete. It is important to bear this fact in mind in order to understand EA's decision to refocus the new Star Wars game and close Visceral Studio.

So, does shutting down Visceral Studio mean no more story-based Star Wars? The short answer is no: EA claimed to continue developing the title with the help of several studios, including EA Vancouver. Therefore, it can be expected the game will appear in the future, albeit the launch date was shifted from fiscal 2019 to "uncertain."

It is also uncertain whether Amy Hennig, former Naughty Dog creative director and Uncharted lead, would head up the new Star Wars project. It is important to note Uncharted series was a very successful single-player exclusive for Sony PlayStation consoles, and the thought about what Uncharted lead can achieve in the Star Wars universe encourages fans and increases the chance of success for the game.

The video game industry is changing

The main reason why EA made the move is the fact that the gaming industry is rapidly evolving. This leads to a transition towards so-called game-as-a-service economy, meaning modern video games tend to earn money several years after a launch due to increasing amount of content and higher online engagement.

One of the examples of such games is Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 5, published by Take-Two Interactive (TTWO). Hence, GTA5 continues to be a profit driver for the publisher even 5 years the launch, as players spend time in the online game mode.

Moreover, Activision (ATVI) has recently revealed its DLC patent, which introduces a new way for the company to make players spend real money on in-game purchases. It is claimed the corporation can structure matchmaking between players in the way that they would have the desire to buy new weapons and other items.

The system, as described in the filing, would match up "junior players" with more experienced ones, who own items that the system determined are "of potential interest" to the juniors. This discrepancy is intended to encourage the lesser players to then purchase those items in an effort to stand a better chance alongside their teammates.

Activision has not used the system yet, but it can be expected such a practice will become a new industry standard in the future. As a result, other publishers will have to find ways to increase engagement and in-game spending in order to remain competitive as corporations.

Therefore, the fact that EA wants to refocus its story-based Star Wars game seems reasonable. The situation is described by EA executive vice president Patrick Söderlund:

In its current form, it was shaping up to be a story-based, linear adventure game. Throughout the development process, we have been testing the game concept with players, listening to the feedback about what and how they want to play, and closely tracking fundamental shifts in the marketplace. It has become clear that to deliver an experience that players will want to come back to and enjoy for a long time to come, we needed to pivot the design.

It is clear the old single-player formula would not justify the amount of investment that would be required to produce a triple-A title. EA has already been implementing a new formula with in-game transactions in its FIFA series, which turned out to be successful: FIFA Ultimate Team unique players grew 11% in Q1 FY2018 and live services accounted for about 60% of EA's revenue. It is also claimed EA's Battlefront 2 will implement a higher level of engagement through loot box system, which will lead to the fact more players will pay real money to progress in the game faster.

Crates will include a mix of Star Cards, Outfits, Emotes or Victory Poses. Players earn crates by completing challenges and other gameplay milestones, or by purchasing them with in-game credits or Crystals, our premium currency.

Therefore, I believe that EA's decision to reshape the new story-based Star Wars will lead to a higher payoff for the corporation and, consequently, for shareholders, which means the current selloff is not justified.

EA is still a compelling buy in the gaming industry

Overall, Electronic Arts remains to be a compelling buy in the gaming industry. The corporation is on right track and it tries to innovate in terms of both gameplay and business model. The upcoming Battlefront 2 game is likely to boost the corporation's revenue as the reviews are highly positive.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is shaping up to be a significant improvement over its predecessor. By incorporating elements from all eras of Star Wars history DICE has crafted what could be one of the standout sci-fi shooters in recent memory.

(Source: Trusted Reviews)

Moreover, it is seen EA stock underperformed in terms of growth, compared to its peers such as Activision and Take-Two, which means there is still room to grow. This is also supported by the fact that EA has the lowest forward P/E ratio in comparison with competitors.

