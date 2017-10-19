Chegg Acquires Cogeon For AI Math Technologies

The deal provides a basis for Chegg to enhance and expand its educational offerings to the high school market, an important growth opportunity.

Chegg has acquired Cogeon for up to $27.7 million in cash and contingent consideration.

Student services company Chegg (CHGG) has announced the acquisition of Cogeon GmbH for $15 million in cash and up to $12.7 million in additional, contingent consideration.

Cogeon’s flagship application is Math 42, a mobile-first math learning approach that optimizes individual learning based on an advanced AI learning engine.

Chegg has acquired Cogeon as part of a strategic push into the high school market and intends to leverage Cogeon’s AI-driven math technologies to improve and expand its offerings in that growth segment.

Target Company

Berlin, Germany-based Cogeon was founded in 2013 to create a personalized, mobile app to help students improve their mathematics skills.

Management is headed by co-founder Thomas Nitsche, who was previously founder and CTO of Proximic and has an educational background in mathematics.

Math 42’s features include suggestions on how to start math problems, step-by-step suggestions, follow-on training, testing and scoring. Additionally, the app is available in four languages.

Since inception, Cogeon raised approximately $1.5 million from individual investors including co-founder Nitsche.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Chegg paid $15 million in cash up front with an additional $12.7 million in contingent consideration, for a total potential purchase price of $27.7 million.

Math 42 boasts over 2 million students worldwide as users of its mobile apps. If that’s a current figure, then Chegg is paying up to $13.85 per user for the acquisition.

However, the deal was likely valued on its strategic rationale rather than on a multiple of the number of users for the Math 42 app.

Management said the deal is not material for 2017 operations.

Since its early days as a textbook rental service, Chegg has steadily expanded the breadth of its student service offerings.

It helps students learn, study for major testing services, find tutors, source internships, obtain information on scholarships and even find tickets to entertainment and events.

The addition of Cogeon is a continuation of Chegg’s service expansion initiatives.

As Nathan Schultz, Chegg’s Chief Learning Officer stated in the deal announcement,

Math is a major pain point for students today. The technology we have acquired enhances our ability to tackle math deficiencies with tools that are self-guided, personalized, and on demand, better preparing students for success both in and out of the classroom. And the Cogeon team, led by a family of world-renowned mathematicians, will work with us to develop best-in-class products to improve how students learn complex math concepts.

The Math 42 app is primarily aimed at high school level students, so the acquisition also plays into Chegg’s desire to expand its offerings beyond college students to the high school market.

Management intends to further invest in Cogeon’s AI math technology to enhance its Chegg Study product and launch a new integrated product called Chegg Math in the 2H 2018.

In the context of Chegg’s further push into the high school market, the acquisition makes strategic sense as it helps address a significant pain point for high schoolers and provides Chegg with the basis for a strong lever in the large high school market.

