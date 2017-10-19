Fibrocell Science: A Very Appealing Gene Therapy Play

They have other irons in the fire, including FCX-013 which was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma.

Shares may have risen by over 50% year to date, but they are still in the red by almost 70% over the past three years.

FCSC data by YCharts

It´s surprising that a biotech company with such a small valuation (market capitalization currently hovering near $40 million) reported strong results in a disease with significant unmet need.

Toward the end of September they reported interim results from a phase 1/2 clinical trial of drug candidate FCX-007 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). RDEB patients do not produce type VII collagen (COL7) due to mutation in the COL7A1 gene, while FCX-007 is an autologous human dermal fibroblast transduced with a lentiviral vector encoded for COL7A1. Current treatments for the disease only address symptoms, while the cost of bandaging and antibiotics alone exceeding $10,000 monthly (not to mention the need for feeding tubes and surgery). The company estimates incidence in the United States to be in the range of 1,100 to 2,500. If one assumes an ultra conservative treatment price of $100,000 annually for FCX-007 and equally conservative market opportunity of 1,000 patients, we are looking at potential revenues of $100 million annually. Additionally, significant upside potential exists in the form of increased pricing or a larger than expected incidence of RDEB as superior treatments such as FCX-007 drive awareness.

Three adult non-collagenous (NC)1+ patients were dosed with a single intradermal injection session of the experimental treatment and a total of five wounds were treated (size ranging from from 4.4cm2 to 13.1cm2). FCX-007 was shown to be well-tolerated through 12 weeks, with no serious adverse events (or product related adverse events) reported. Wounds were evaluated prior to dosing and observed for up to eight months. Four weeks after administration 100% of wounds were > 75% healed, while after twelve weeks 80% of wounds were > 70% healed. Despite the small number of patients and wounds treated, results are quite impressive.

For the sake of comparison, Abeona Therapeutics' (ABEO) EB-101 showed >50% wound closure in 100% (36/36 treated wounds in six subjects) at 3 months and in 93% (20/24 treated wounds in 4 four subjects) at 12 months. A comparison of the two companies, although nowhere near apples to apples considering the larger firm`s other clinical candidates, still shows us an enticing valuation gap. A year ago the difference in market capitalization was around $200 million, while now that`s grown to around $650 million (not taking into account recent dilution for Abeona).

ABEO Market Cap data by YCharts

One would assume that if Fibrocell continues to receive validation in the clinic, it also will see its valuation climb in a similar manner. Of course, Abeona Therapeutics would continue to trade at a well-deserved premium. Due to prior promising data an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald has already signed a probability of success of 60% to both Abeona´s MPS IIIA and EB programs. I also note that while I lean toward the more conservative side, fellow contributor World´s Greatest (who so far has been right on the money in regards to Abeona) has provided a convincing case that EB-101 could be worth $60 per share to the bigger company (NPV- prior to recent dilution). I also note that Abeona has other noteworthy programs, including ABO-101 in MPS IIIB, ABO-201 in Juvenile Batten Disease and ABO-202 in Infantile Batten Disease.

I look forward to future data from Fibrocell (hopefully showing durable effect) that will allow us to more adequately value FCX-007 and its chances of crossing the finish line. The above data also serves to validate their autologous fibroblast gene therapy platform, which should receive increasing attention from analysts as data matures and future studies are launched.

FCS-007 is not their only iron in the fire. In June FCX-013 was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. The IND filing for the drug candidate should be submitted in the fourth quarter. There are estimated to be 160,000 suffering from the condition in the United States, 90,000 of which are considered severe cases. For our purposes and considering the preclinical nature of their second asset, I look forward to FCX-013 entering the clinic so we can see some data to better get a sense of valuation and potential here.

If approved, the company could receive a priority review voucher and sell it to an interested party for around $150 million to $200 million (conservatively priced). From 2014 through 207, we have seen priority review vouchers sold anywhere from $67.5 million (Biomarin to Regeneron) up to $350 million (United Therapeutics to AbbVie). A recent exchange was from Sarepta Therapeutics to Gilead for $125 million. As more of these vouchers become available, it´s possible that negotiations could be adversely affected.

As of June 30th Fibrocell reported cash and equivalents of $15.9 million, while $9.0 million of cash was used up in operations for the first six months of the year. Research and development expenses totaled $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30th. While management has guided for a cash runway into the second quarter of 2018, I expect a secondary offering in the very near future.

FCX-007 is being developed jointly with Intrexon Corporation (XON), which stands to receive 14% of net sales. According to original deal terms Fibrocell also paid a technology access fee of $10 million and was on the hook for milestones of up to $30.0 million and 50% of all sublicensing revenue and full reimbursement of research and development costs. Interestingly enough, Randal Kirk`s Third Security owns over 5.5 million shares (37% of shares outstanding).

Fibrocell Science is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should purchase shares in the near term. After funding is accessed (hopefully on favorable terms), there is a strong likelihood of upgrading the stock to a Conviction Buy. While I am adding the stock to the ROTY Contenders List, I also like the idea as a stock that could reward investors richly over the next couple years. Comparing the tiny $40 million market capitalization to the potential opportunity in RDEB (with promising results to date for FCX-007), I believe there exists much room for further upside. Thus, the time frame for this idea is near and medium term as it is likely to benefit from both revaluation as well as in response to continued progress in the clinic.

The main risk at this point is dilution, which I reiterate has a high likelihood of occurring in the very near term. Setbacks with ongoing and planned trials (as well as progressing FCX-013 into the clinic) would have a negative impact on the share price. Also, disappointing data in the ongoing phase 1/2 study for FCS-007 (including treatment durability) or in subsequent trials with more patients is also possible. With RDEB being a rare disease and other promising treatments recruiting patients in the clinic as well, recruitment for ongoing and future studies could see delays due to competition.

