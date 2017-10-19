Vanguard Starting Global Versions Of Wellington And Wellesley Funds

Global Versions of Vanguard's Flagship Funds Deserve Serious Consideration

The launch of the Vanguard Global Wellington Fund and the Vanguard Global Wellesley Income Fund could not come at a better time. US stock market valuations are stretched, and many international markets are offering superior value. Both funds can serve as a strong choice for investors, either as the sole holding in a retirement account or the core holding in a core and satellite approach.

Some Background About Wellington and Wellesley

In many ways, the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX)(VWENX) and the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX)(VWIAX) are paradoxes. Vanguard is known as the pioneer of index investing. And yet, two of the stars of their fund line-up are actively managed. Research continues to conclude that active funds, in aggregate, do not outperform the broader market when expenses are taken into account. And yet, Wellington and Wellesley Income are two notable exceptions.

Both funds are balanced funds, containing both stocks and bonds. The Vanguard Wellington Fund has a moderate allocation and is tilted towards stocks, with roughly 2/3 in stocks and 1/3 in bonds. The Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund has a conservative allocation and is tilted towards bonds, with roughly 2/3 in bonds and 1/3 in stocks. Both funds maintain a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold and have five star ratings across the board. Part of the secret to their success, beyond good management and a focus on value, is low expenses. Wellington has an expense ratio of 0.25% for the investor shares and 0.16% for the admiral shares, while Wellesley Income has expenses of 0.22% for the investor shares and 0.15% for the admiral shares. That is cheaper than some other firm's index funds.

While individual investors can invest in the Wellington fund directly through Vanguard, the fund has been closed to institutional investors and investors at other brokerages for years. The Wellesley Income fund remains open to new investors.

If you are a fan of these active management powerhouses tucked away inside the passive investing giant that is Vanguard, then there is good news. Up until now, the biggest drawback to both funds is that they only invested in US stocks and bonds. If you wanted international exposure, you had to look elsewhere. This is no longer the case.

Vanguard announced on October 18 that they are launching two new funds, Global Wellington and Global Wellesley Income.

Vanguard Global Wellington Fund

Investor class ticker: VGWLX

Minimum investment: $3,000

Investor class expenses: 0.45%

Admiral class ticker: VGWAX

Minimum investment: $50,000

Admiral class expenses: 0.35%

Vanguard Global Wellesley Income Fund

Investor class ticker: VGWIX

Minimum investment: $3,000

Investor class expenses: 0.42%

Admiral class ticker: VGYAX

Minimum investment: $50,000

Admiral class expenses: 0.32%

According to Vanguard's website:

From October 18 through November 1, 2017, both funds are in a subscription period. During that time, all Investor Shares are available for $20 per share, and all Admiral Shares are available for $25 per share. In addition, all of the money in both funds is held temporarily in money market investments. Starting on November 2, the funds will use the money gathered during the subscription period to begin investing in stocks and bonds according to their respective target allocations. At that time, you can expect to see share prices begin to fluctuate based on how each fund's underlying investments are performing.

Investors Should Usually Avoid New Fund Offers

Generally speaking, a New Fund Offer or NFO is not a great opportunity for investors. It looks exciting, but there is no real advantage to investing during the subscription period rather than after the fund has deployed its capital. Many NFOs are burdened by high advertising expenses, and there is no track record with which to base an investment decision on.

That said, Vanguard Global Wellington and Vanguard Global Wellesley Income are no traditional NFOs. While it's true that both funds are brand new and there will be no track record, it is reasonable to assume that the same strong management and attention to low costs will be present with these new funds as with their domestic counterparts.

The Wellington Fund was founded in 1929 and has put together a tremendous track record over the past 88 years. The Wellesley Income Fund was started in 1970 and has 47 years of great performance to draw on. In addition, the strong attention to low costs and shareholder value that is a hallmark of the Vanguard fund family will surely be present in these two new funds.

The biggest question around these new funds is how much will be allocated to international stocks compared to domestic stocks, and international bonds compared to domestic bonds. I called Vanguard and asked just this question, and was told that they didn't have this information. In fact, they don't expect to know how much international exposure these funds will have until mid-December, after the fund has invested its starting capital and the portfolio breakdown is visible on the Vanguard website.

If your investments are heavily tilted towards US stocks and bonds right now and any amount of international exposure would provide a diversification benefit, then investing in one of these funds from the start could be a sensible decision. If you are particular about how much international exposure you want, then it might be best to wait a couple months until the portfolio breakdown is more clear.

US Valuations Are Stretched And Avoiding Home Bias Is More Important Than Ever

If you have been overweight US stocks over the past decade, you have been handsomely rewarded for that decision.

^SPSUPX data by YCharts

But just because an allocation decision has benefited investors recently does not mean it is the correct choice going forward. While the US economy has recovered from the 2008 financial crisis faster and better than many other economies, part of the recent stock market gains have not come from fundamentals, but have come from multiple expansion. Essentially, investors have become willing to pay more and more for each dollar of earnings from US companies compared to international companies. This trend is not sustainable.

By examining the cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratios (also known as CAPE, PE 10, or Shiller PE) of US markets vs. the world, this becomes readily apparent.

What this indicates is that there is a higher likelihood that international markets will outperform US markets over the next 10 years. While nobody would advocate abandoning US investments, it makes good sense to make sure that you have a healthy international allocation. Global Wellington and Global Wellesley Income can help investors do just that.

Active Management, Passive Management, and Do-It-Yourself Stock Picking Are Not Exclusive

Investing in a world class actively managed fund does not mean that an investor should abandon index funds or give up stock picking. The benefits of diversification goes beyond investing in both stocks and bonds, or investing in both domestic and international securities. Another type of diversification is diversification of investment strategies. There will be times when a self-directed stock picker will make mistakes, or will have biases that come through in their investment choices. By allocating one part of the portfolio to covering the broad market, this helps mitigate those mistakes and biases and provides a stable foundation. Similarly, there will be times when low-cost active management outperforms index investing, and vice versa.

Using a core and satellite approach, an investor can utilize all of these strategies. One can invest in Global Wellington or Global Wellesley Income as their core holding and invest in individual securities or sector ETFs as satellites, or invest in a low cost index fund as the core holding and assign active management and stock picking to the periphery.

High Hopes, But Will Wait And See

With the introduction of these two new funds, Vanguard is bringing their award winning low cost active management to the global allocation space. Either one of these funds could make an exceptional core holding for a portfolio, covering both stocks and bonds, and both US and international securities. While I will never give up the intellectual stimulation of analyzing and picking my own stocks, I will be considering the Vanguard Global Wellington Fund as the main holding in a core and satellite approach. But I won't be making any decision until I can find out for sure how much international exposure these funds will have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.