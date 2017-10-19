Best Dividend Stocks: IBM

Dividend investing is one of the most popular and effective investing strategies around. However, smart dividend investing is about much more than focusing on companies with high dividend yields.

Considering aspects such as dividend growth, payout ratios, and capital distributions through both dividends and buybacks can offer a more holistic approach to dividend investing. With this in mind, I have developed a new dividend-focused quantitative system for subscribers in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. This system has substantially outperformed its benchmark over time.

Among the companies in the system, IBM (IBM) is a particularly interesting name to consider. The company offers impressive quantitative metrics in key areas such as dividend yield, dividend growth, and share buybacks. In addition, IBM has recently announced better than expected earnings, and business prospects seem to be clearly improving.

Picking The Best Dividend Stocks

The following system looks for high-quality dividend stocks based on the following set of criteria:

To begin with, dividend yield must be above the industry average. Dividend yields vary substantially across different industries, companies in sectors such as utilities or consumer staples tend to pay much bigger dividend yields than those in technology or industrials, for example.

This is because cash generation, capital needs, and reinvestment opportunities are materially dissimilar across industries. Since dividend yields are relative, the system looks for companies paying above-average dividend yields according to industry standards.

Dividend growth can be even more important than dividend yield. Even if the dividend remains stagnant - or declining - the dividend yield can increase because the stock price is moving in the wrong direction.

Besides, dividend growth provides important information about the company’s financial strength and management level of confidence regarding the future of the business. Companies that distribute growing dividends to investors are generating more cash than they need to retain, and management is saying to the market that it believes that the company can sustain increasing dividends going forward.

For this reason, the system requires the dividend growth rate over the past three years to be above 10% annually. In addition, the dividend payout ratio is required to be below 50% of earnings in order to guarantee that the company can comfortably continue raising dividends in the future.

Among the companies that meet the specified criteria, the system then selects the 50 stocks with the highest capital distributions as a percentage of market capitalization. This means that we want companies making big cash payments in terms of both dividends and buybacks together.

The backtesting assumes that positions are equally weighted and the portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks. The portfolio carry cost is assumed to be 1% per year to account for trading costs and other expenses. The benchmark is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), a widely followed ETF focused on dividend stocks.

Since January of 1999 the portfolio recommended by the system gained 15.05% per year, significantly outperforming the iShares Select Dividend ETF and its average annual return of 8.77% per year in the same period.

Putting the numbers in perspective, this means that a $100,000 investment in the ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $485,000, while the same amount of capital allocated to the quantitative system would have a market value of $1.39 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the full list of companies in the quantitative dividend strategy is available for subscribers in my research service: The Data Driven Investor.

IBM: A High Quality Dividend Stock

Among the companies that are currently recommended by the system, IBM is particularly interesting case to consider. For starters, the stock pays a big dividend yield of 3.7% at current prices, that’s more than double the average dividend yield for companies in the IT Services industry, in the neighborhood of 1.7%. IBM’s dividend yield also is considerably higher than the average dividend yield for companies in the S&P 500, in the neighborhood of 2.1%.

The company has an extraordinary track record of dividend payments in the long term. IBM has paid uninterrupted quarterly dividends in every year since 1916, and it has raised those dividends over the last 22 years in a row.

The chart shows the evolution of dividend payments and shares outstanding for IBM over the past decade. An image is worth a thousand words, and the company has clearly delivered massive amounts of value to shareholders via growing dividends and share buybacks over time.

Wall Street analysts are on average expecting IBM to make $13.9 in earnings per share during 2018. Under such assumptions the dividend payment is absorbing only 43% of expected earnings per share, so the dividend is quite safe in terms of financial resources.

IBM is going through a transformation, the company is moving away from low-margin businesses towards areas with higher room for growth and profitability in the long term, and this is having a negative impact revenue. IBM has delivered stagnant or even declining sales numbers over the past several years.

But it looks like the company's transformation efforts are starting to yield results. IBM has recently announced $19.15 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2017, surpassing analysts' expectations by $550 million.

The company is aggressively investing in a group of business it has identified as strategic imperatives, this includes cloud, analytics, security, social and mobile technologies.

Revenue from strategic imperatives amounted to $34.9 billion on a trailing 12 months basis, growing by 10% year-over-year and accounting for 45% of total company revenue. Cloud revenue is particularly strong, increasing 20% year over year and accounting for 20% of total revenue.

The most likely scenario is that the strategic imperatives segment will continue outgrowing other segments over the coming years, gaining participation in the overall revenue mix and having a positive impact on total revenue growth. If this happens, improving revenue trends could be a major return driver for investors in IBM stock.

Considering factors such as dividend yield and the company's trajectory of cash distributions, IBM is one of the best dividend stocks in the market. In addition, IBM seems to be on track to delivering improving revenue growth, so the stock looks well positioned for attractive returns going forward.