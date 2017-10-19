Banks Are Still Bullish

In September FOMC minutes, officials have outline plans for a 2017 end of year interest rate of 1.4%, (which probably involves a further rate increase (likely to be announced in the December meeting), followed by three further increases in 2018. This should result in a median fund rate of just 2.1% by the end of 2018.

The minutes indicated that many committee participants thought that a further rate increase this year is warranted, while there is concern that too easy money can encourage risk taking by investors, risking financial stability.

So what does this mean for the market, and the banks? Previous rate increases have been bullish for the BKX banks index, and this next should be no different.

Bank Index Monthly Stock Chart

The monthly chart for the KBW bank index below, illustrates a wave 1 rise and wave 2 correction into 2009. The current wave has reversed from a possible wave 4 low, but which could still be part of wave 3. A conservative pattern would have a potential wave 5 ending at the white arrow, (or earlier at selling resistance on the red horizontal band, near the 2008 price high). A bullish pattern would follow the current angle of ascent to the top side of the dotted blue trend channel, and then correct to the downside of that channel before progressing into wave 5. There are no doubt other permutations, but charting won't be possible, until we arrive at potential wave correction and support levels.

The weekly chart below shows the current wave progression in more detail. A wave the equivalent of the rise from 2013 to 2015, (and the earlier rise from the 2009 low), means the BKX is most likely still in the middle of a rising (dotted blue) wave. A possible early correction could arise near 106, which would be a duplication of the rise of wave 1 (the early 2016 low, to the June high). Another equally possible pattern would create a rise to the full extent of the length of wave 3 (2012 low to 2015 high), before correcting.

We can use this as strategy for managing potential down side though.

The rise into the recent high is very strong (a steep angle), and so at risk of correction. If banks are able to maintain this trend into the December Fed meeting, and their anticipated interest rate announcement, that could provide the fuel for trading to rise to near the R2 selling resistance level. It could be a question of buy the rumor sell the news, with traders opting out to capture their profits on the announcement. So investors, beware! The end of the year can be difficult with people selling for tax losses, but this year has been generally bullish, and tax loss selling by funds seems to start earlier and earlier each year.

I think the interest rate increase is more important for banks, but if we do have some early weakness, the 50ma isn't far and provided some secondary support on the last dip. The S1 support level is also nearby, but bearing in mind the general trend, I suspect a reversal would be above it. The 50ma is trading well over the 200ma, and the black ADX is trading up and over the DMA with a positive MACD, meaning this is generally a bullish chart. Short term the RSI is pointing up, but if trading weakens (the black ADX over the MACD is still bearish and hasn't flattened as yet) the still outstanding C wave is likely to find by the support at about 97. Confirmation is the ADX flattening with the RSI turning up.

Invest in Banks Using An ETF

Common ETFs in the global financial sector include KBW Bank ETF KBWB, and SPDR S&P Global Financials Sector Index IXG

IXG offers a distribution yield of 2.92% and a p/e of 15.68. The expense ratio is a below average 0.48%. KBWB is the only ETF I can find which tracks the KBW Bank Index. It's liquid and has a below average expense ratio of 0.35%.

The performance of both compared to the KBW is charted below:

The KBWB offers greater upside performance, which could be because of the distribution offered by IXG. Stockcharts performance chart makes it possible to compare either an individual banks ticker against the index, or an ETF.

Looking Forward

The general trend for banks is still bullish, and supported as such by an expected end of year interest rate rise, which market spectators anticipate will be announced in the December Fed meeting. That would be good time for traders to take profits, so investors should be wary if the RSI of this index becomes over bought then, (on the RSI or stochastic oscillators).

Short term trading has turned down a little, and if that continues there's short term support near the S1 level on the short term daily chart, but could also bounce off the 50ma. This could develop either from having found a price high on selling resistance, or timing as in November tax loss selling. Otherwise the trend appears to be still rising, with the first key target being the R2 level on the weekly chart.

